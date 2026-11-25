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Buying gifts for your friends and family every holiday season can be overwhelming. Luckily, avid drinks enthusiasts make it a bit easier to cater to their interests. While the go-to might be a baller bottle of Burgundy or an esoteric bourbon, books are a simple, personal, and effective gift to deepen their knowledge of beverages.

Each year brings a new crop of expert-written booze books — cocktail recipes, historical deep dives, memoirs, travel logs, and so on — that highlight a certain niche of the beverage industry. Throughout the year, we kept an eye on the newly published books to curate this list of the best ones to gift for the holidays. From historical accounts that look back centuries to new, lively takes on the wine industry, these books are ideal for anyone from the most well-versed cocktail fanatic you know to the budding drinks newbie.

Here are the 10 best booze books to buy this holiday season.

Jordan Mackay, Paul Einbund, Ten Speed Press, November 2026

In this “Little Green Book,” wine and spirits writer Jordan Mackay and restaurant owner Paul Einbund take a dive into the 400-year-old history of Chartreuse, the herbal liqueur produced by Carthusian monks in the French alps. It recounts the spirit’s story from its inception as a medicinal elixir to its present-day acclaim, covering how its production persisted despite revolutions, wars, and other landmark events. The text also includes cocktail recipes both old and new that feature the liqueur.

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Robert Simonson, Ten Speed Press, October 2026

Bourbon and rye define the American whiskey category, and cocktail and spirits journalist and VinePair contributor Robert Simonson tell their story in “Bourbon and Rye Cocktails.” He traces the history of the two styles that distinguish American whiskey from the rest of the world, beginning in the late 1700s, taking a pit stop at Prohibition, and stretching to the modern drinks landscape. Simonson pairs most key moments in American whiskey’s development with a defining cocktail, such as the Old Fashioned and the Sazerac.

Nick Rowan, Wine Fogg, December 2025

With more bottles hitting the market each year, Japanese wine is increasing in popularity among American consumers. So for those interested in learning more, Nick Rowan celebrates the long-overlooked winemaking region in this comprehensive text. Rowan zooms across Japan’s winemaking regions like Hokkaidō and Yamagata, simultaneously guiding readers on its native grapes, producers, and vinification styles. The book also highlights the country’s cheesemakers and the unique varieties they produce. Readers can treat this book as both a source of information and a travel guide, as it also includes itineraries for touring Japan’s wine regions.

Kenta Goto, Noah Rothbaum, Ten Speed Press, October 2026

Kenta Goto of New York City’s renowned cocktail (and celery) destination Bar Goto pulls back the curtain to his world in “The Goto Bartender’s Guide.” Here, he shares the bartending ingredients and techniques that helped him become one of the most revered names in the industry. Goto and co-writer and spirits journalist Noah Rothbaum hone in on the fine-tuned methods behind 100 cocktail recipes, from classics like the Daiquiri to Bar Goto specials like the Umami Mary. Goto’s drinks are precision in a glass — from perfect measurements to timed-out ice dilution — and this manual instructs readers on how to emulate this style at home, without any special equipment.

Maryse Chevriere, S&S/Simon Element, July 2026

Maryse Chevriere, sommelier and James Beard Award-winning writer, guides the wine-interested reader through the world of winespeak — the descriptors used to portray the smell, taste, and texture of what’s in the glass. Beyond the wine drinker’s terminology like smoky, lean, and grippy, “How to Sound Wine Smart” introduces readers to other wine facts like vinification styles and regions — all through a humorous and laid-back lens.

Fred Minnick, Sourcebooks, February 2026

“Bottom Shelf” by booze writer Fred Minnick is a braided narrative that weaves together his experiences as a war veteran and his rediscovery of a time-tested bourbon brand. Minnick, whose voice and opinions on American whiskey hold great sway over consumer habits, once casually named a 1969 bottle of Old Crow as his all-time favorite bourbon. Old Crow prices quickly skyrocketed from $40 to $3,000. The sudden rediscovery of Old Crow made Minnick wonder: How did the once-revered bourbon brand fall under the radar in the first place?

Toby Maloney and Emma Janzen, Clarkson Potter June 2026

Toby Maloney and Emma Janzen, the authors behind 2022’s “The Bartender’s Manifesto,” are back with another co-authored cocktail book. Their first book was an introduction to the general mechanics of crafting and tasting cocktails, and in “The Classic Cocktail Sessions,” the duo dives into the individual, time-tested recipes that are essential for connoisseurs to know. Maloney, a bartender renowned for pioneering America’s cocktail renaissance, and spirits writer Janzen zoom in on drinks like the Daiquiri and the Negroni and offer readers recipes and detailed analyses of what makes for a classic libation.

Haera Shin, Countryman Press, October 2026

Sool, the collective name for Korean beverages like soju and makgeolli, has boomed in the U.S. in recent years, and beverage director at The Columns in New Orleans Haera Shin celebrates the country’s burgeoning beverage scene in her book “Korean Cocktails.” The book is composed of 76 cocktail recipes that combine sool with other traditional Korean flavors. Shin also collaborated with bartenders across the world — in Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, and Singapore — to innovate on new cocktail builds that riff on classics, such as the Sesame Manhattan and the Perilla Mojito.

Miyako Watanabe, Atria Books, November 2026

While not exactly a booze book, “Tales of Green Tea” tells the story of one of the hottest segments of the beverage industry today. Writer and tea shop owner Miyako Watanabe dives into the past and present of the green tea and matcha as the demand for the product continues to gain speed. Watanabe is at the helm of a three-century-old tea shop with locations around Japan. “Tales of Green Tea” is a series of essays weaving together her experiences running the store with bits of green tea history.

Jennifer A. Jordan, University of Chicago Press, October 2026

In a male-dominated field like the brewing industry, women’s voices often get overlooked. In “Beer Ghosts,” Jennifer Jordan revisits the Wisconsin hop-growing business in the 19th century with a magnifying glass on the women whose work propelled the industry forward. But when the state’s hop boom eventually fell apart in 1868, much of the historical records from the era were lost along with it. In this captivating story, Jordan unearths forgotten archives to recount the stories of the women — and the hops — that supported a pivotal moment in the country’s beer scene.