When in doubt, Champagne is a fool-proof holiday gift for friends and family. The season provides a plethora of festive moments to pop a bottle of bubbly, so the more the merrier when it comes to sparkling wine. But when you come face to face with the wine shop shelves, it’s helpful to have a little more than price to guide your purchase.

That’s why we broke down the options into seven categories that each fit a different gifting scenario. Looking for an interesting grower Champagne to wow your wine-nerd pal? Or a bottle for your sibling who’s always hosting extravagant dinner parties? This list offers options that fit each style and recipient.

Here are the best Champagnes to gift this year.

Best Budget Champagne: Champagne Château de Bligny Blanc de Blancs NV

Best Splurge Champagne: Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal 2016

Best Champagne for Beginners: Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut NV

Best Champagne for Geeks: Barnaut ‘Grande Reserve’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV

Best Champagne for Dinner Pairings: Valentin Leflaive CV 18 30 Champagne Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs NV

Best Champagne to Impress: Champagne Billecart-Salmon Elisabeth Salmon 2012

Best Bang-for-Your Buck Champagne: Champagne Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV

Best Budget Champagne

Champagne Château de Bligny Blanc de Blancs NV

Sparkling wine from this historic region of France is notoriously expensive, so while the term “budget Champagne” is a bit of an oxymoron, there are still great values to be found. This bottle from Château de Bligny — a historic estate originally built in 1773 — delivers the bright acidity and crisp citrus character that Champagne lovers seek from a high-quality Blanc de Blancs. The nose opens with aromas of white flowers, green apples, and lime zest while the palate brings lively bubbles and a saline minerality.

Average price: $60

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Champagne

Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal 2016

It’s not necessarily news that Cristal is a big, special-occasion splurge. But after tasting the 2016 vintage for VinePair’s Best Champagne for 2024 guide, we thought it was time for a reminder. The bottle itself exudes decadence with its unique design and the liquid inside is equally impressive. This vintage is made with 58 percent Pinot Noir and 42 percent Chardonnay sourced from 32 high-quality sites. It offers rich notes of lemon meringue pie, grapefruit, baked apples, and roasted almonds that are lifted by a refreshing acidity.

Average price: $349

Rating: 94

Best Champagne for Beginners

Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut NV

Though Champagne is universally beloved for a celebratory toast, for those interested in diving deeper into the category, it can be a bit intimidating. From specific subregions and vineyard sites to complex blends of different grapes and vintages, there’s a lot of information to unpack in each bottle. Champagne Telmont displays the details behind each wine prominently on the front label, making wines from the brand the ideal entry point for beginners looking to learn more.

Average price: $76

Rating: 90

Best Champagne for Geeks

Barnaut ‘Grande Reserve’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV

It’s no secret that wine geeks adore grower Champagne. So for anyone who fits the description, why not give a beautiful bottle from one of the original grower-producers? Champagne Barnaut was founded in Bouzy in 1874. The estate’s original bottling, made with two-thirds Pinot Noir and one-third Chardonnay, is still made today under the Grande Réserve label — using a reserve wine that’s been drawn from and replenished since its conception. In addition to bringing an interesting history, the wine itself is delicious. It’s aromatic on the nose with notes of preserved lemons, yellow apples, and Camembert. And the palate offers bright acidity with a rich, creamy texture that lingers on the finish.

Average price: $69

Rating: 93

Best Champagne for Dinner Pairings

Valentin Leflaive CV 18 30 Champagne Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs NV

While the possibilities for Champagne and food pairings are endless, it’s usually a safe bet to go with a crisp and refreshing Blanc de Blancs. This bottle offers tart green apple and lemon notes and a chalky minerality. Its vibrant acidity and assertive bubbles make it a great match for anything from caviar-topped appetizers and oysters to fish served in a lemon butter sauce or even crispy fried chicken.

Average price: $84

Rating: 92

Best Champagne to Impress

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Elisabeth Salmon 2012

Billecart-Salmon is a renowned producer known for its elegant, thoughtfully made Champagnes. While any bottle from this house is sure to impress, this specialty rosé cuvée brings it to the next level. It was first introduced in 1988 as a tribute to one of the house’s founders, Elisabeth Salmon, and is only crafted in exceptional years from only Grand and Premier Cru sites. The 2012 vintage is a blend of 55 percent Chardonnay and 45 percent Pinot Noir. The nose opens with pops of cranberries, cherry liqueur, and blood orange. The wine is aged on the lees for an extensive 115 months, which lends it a rich texture and depth to this complex rosé.

Average price: $230

Rating: 94

Best Bang-for-Your Buck Champagne

Champagne Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV

This bottle delivers an intensity and complexity that rivals wines that sell for two or even three times the price. The decadent Champagne opens with aromas of cherries, grapefruit, and vanilla on the nose. The palate offers layers of flavor, with freshly baked brioche, lemon curd, and crème brûlée.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94