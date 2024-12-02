As we polish off the last of our Thanksgiving leftovers, it’s time to start thinking about which bottles to give our nearest and dearest this holiday season. But when it comes to determining which bourbon is best for the whiskey lover in your life, it can be a challenge at best, especially with so many phenomenal releases available today. But fear not. The bourbon market is vast, and there’s something out there for everyone.

From long-established bartender favorites to bottles that continue to push the boundaries of whiskey production, we selected some of the most giftable expressions in the current bourbon landscape. Keep reading to check out the seven best bottles to give this holiday season.

Best Budget Bourbon: Wild Turkey 101

Best Splurge Bourbon: Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Bourbon

Best Bourbon for Beginners: Angel’s Envy Port Wine Finished

Best Bourbon for Whiskey Geeks: Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B

Best Bourbon for Cocktail Lovers: Knob Creek 9-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

Best Bourbon to Impress: Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged (2024)

Best Limited-Edition Bourbon: BATC George T. Stagg

Best Budget Bourbon

Wild Turkey 101

An excellent pick for both newcomers and seasoned aficionados, Wild Turkey 101 is easily one of the most popular budget picks on the market. A bartender favorite, this 50.5 percent ABV whiskey holds up just as well in cocktails as it does neat or over an ice cube. Made with a high-rye mash bill, Wild Turkey 101 offers notes of toasted sourdough alongside bourbon’s signature rich caramel flavor.

Average Price: $23

Rating: 88

Best Splurge Bourbon

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Bourbon

A limited release from Heaven Hill, the Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Bourbon was one of VinePair’s highest-scoring bourbons of 2024. The whiskey is made with the same mash bill as Heaven Hill’s standard bourbon, which includes 78 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 10 percent rye. Just 133 barrels were used to craft this release, each of which was chosen by master distiller Conor O’Driscoll to demonstrate the robust depth that comes with age, while steering clear of any overly oaked, woody influences. And the result is a knockout. Bottled at 120 proof, the nose lends notes of nougat, semi-sweet chocolate, and caramel, with undercurrents of toasted nuts and lavender. Confectioners’ sugar, oak spice, and candied strawberries and oranges wash across the palate before a long finish accented with notes of pepper, brown sugar, and baked pears rounds things out.

Average Price: $300

Rating: 97

Best Bourbon for Beginners

Angel’s Envy Port Wine Finished

Angel’s Envy was launched in 2011 and quickly solidified itself as one of the first American whiskey brands to use the double-maturation technique commonly used in Scotch production. Its flagship release — Angel’s Envy Port Wine Finished — sees bourbon aged in new charred American oak casks before it’s finished in ex-port wine barrels for three to six months. The port finish imbues the spirit with a lush red fruit note on the nose before butterscotch, black pepper, and charred oak take over on the palate. It’s a slightly sweeter expression, making it perfect for those just dipping their toes into the wide world of bourbon.

Average Price: $52

Rating: 92

Best Bourbon for Whiskey Geeks

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B

Russell’s Reserve, an offshoot of the Wild Turkey lineup, launched its Single Rickhouse Series in 2022 to demonstrate the nuance of spirits aged in varying locations. Each bottle in the limited-release collection is produced using barrels from a singular rickhouse, with this year’s expression sourced from the sixth floor of Rickhouse B where air temperatures are typically warmest. Bottled at 60.1 percent ABV, Camp Nelson B isn’t just the booziest offering in the collection, it’s the highest-proof bottle in Russell’s Reserve’s entire portfolio. Featuring a mash bill of 75 percent corn, 13 percent rye, and 12 percent malted barley, the bourbon is aged for a minimum of 10 years and offers sweet oak, molasses, and rich vanilla aromas. On the palate, honeyed sweetness abounds with support from dark fruit, brown butter, and cooling menthol notes. It’s a release that demands a place on every bourbon aficionado’s home bar — that is if you can find a bottle.

Average Price: $300

Rating: 96

Best Bourbon for Cocktail Lovers

Knob Creek 9-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

Many of Knob Creek’s aged bourbons deliver strong caramel and peanut notes, but if you prefer your whiskey on the fruitier side, look no further than the brand’s 9-year-old bourbon. Bottled at 50 percent ABV, the liquid exudes bright red fruit aromas and a plethora of baking spices that won’t feel watered down when it dilutes with ice. While one might hesitate to toss a 9-year-old bourbon into their cocktail, at just $37, you won’t feel guilty stirring this into an Old Fashioned.

Average Price: $37

Rating: 89

Best Bourbon to Impress

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged (2024)

Where Maker’s Mark was once traditionally a brand lacking an age-statement, it changed the game in 2023 with the release of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, a blend of 11- and 12-year-old bourbons. This year’s bottling pushes things even further. A combination of 12-year-old and 13-year-old bourbons, the spirit rested in the same limestone warehouse used for 2023’s release, which the brand says prevents whiskey from becoming overly oaked. The 2024 bottling imparts aromas of baked apple and pear, toasted orange peel, marmalade, and dark cherry. A viscous, buttery palate coats the tongue in cocoa, caramel, and dried raspberry notes with pronounced drying tannins providing a bit of balance.

Average Price: $175

Rating: 96

Best Limited-Edition Bourbon

BATC George T. Stagg

Buffalo Trace’s annual Antique Collection drop is easily one of the most highly anticipated whiskey releases of the year, with each bottle in the assembly offering exquisite character. This year’s George T. Stagg expression is absolutely no exception. Bottled at a whopping 68.05 percent ABV, the bourbon is typically the boldest offering in the five-bottle collection, often demonstrating impressive finesse despite its high proof. Aged for 15 years and 2 months, the nose gives off aromas of black cherry, cinnamon sugar, vanilla extract, and robust barrel char, which develops further over time. Syrupy Luxardo cherry notes permeate the taste buds alongside oak tannins and caramel sweetness with dark fruit developing on the mid-palate. It’s a bourbon worth savoring, but getting your hands on a bottle could be a Sisyphean task. But while it’s sure to be more expensive on the secondary market, it likely won’t fetch the same elevated price tag as other expressions in the lineup like Eagle Rare 17, William Larue Weller, and Sazerac 18.

Average Price: $150

Rating: 96