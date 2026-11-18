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Curling up by the fireplace or hiding under your heaviest blanket with a hot cocktail in hand is a tried-and-true method to coping with the winter’s biting cold weather. Even though this recipe for a cozy night is undeniable, warm, spiked drinks often don’t get the respect they deserve. But there’s a lot more to the category than mulled wine and boozy hot cocoa.

From spicy chai tea creations to cider spiked with dark rum, the world of hot beverages is incredibly versatile. Many of the recipes are flexible on what base spirit to use, so you can incorporate whichever bottle you have on hand or fits the mood of the evening. Plus, many hot cocktail recipes can be scaled up for a crowd, so they’re easy to whip up for a festive gathering or dinner party during the dead of winter.

We challenged bartenders from all across the country to share the hot cocktail recipes they turn to when the days get shorter and colder. From rich hot buttered rum variations to riffs on the hot toddy that are anything but basic, here are 10 hot cocktail recipes that bartenders like to make at home.

Carly Summers

Owner, Lemon Bar, Rockland, Maine

I love to make this drink at home because the brown sugar butter can be made ahead of time, making for an easy pick up at the end of a long day. The butter also gives the drink an extra cozy and luxurious feel for those nights when you can’t quite seem to get warm. The entire batch freezes well, so you can enjoy it all winter long!

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Ingredients

3 ounces apple cider

1 ½ ounces Planteray 5 year

1 ounce brown sugar butter*

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a pot on the stove over medium heat. Heat until simmering. Pour into a mug and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

*Brown Sugar Butter

Ingredients

4 ounces salted butter

4 ounces brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Add butter to a pan over medium heat and melt. As butter starts to melt, add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Transfer to a heat-safe container and store in the fridge until ready to use.

Tanner Lawrence

Beverage director, Buddy & Son, New York City

A hot toddy is the first thing I make once it gets cold, but just using hot water always tasted like a missed opportunity to me. Hot cider and Calvados make the drink taste like an apple turnover, and a little Bénédictine adds the baking-spice warmth without a spice cabinet. It’s one mug, no shaker, and dinner can wait.

Ingredients

4 ounces fresh apple cider

2 ounces Calvados

½ ounce honey syrup (1:1)

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce Bénédictine

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Heat the apple cider in a small pot until steaming. Add the Calvados, Bénédictine, honey syrup, and lemon to a preheated mug, then top with hot cider and stir. Garnish with lemon twist.

Tara Wong

Head bartender, Saksey’s, Detroit

A hot toddy is my go-to at home because I can make it with whichever tea I have on hand, and it feels a little different every time. I usually reach for jasmine when I want something floral or oolong when I want a toastier drink. Steeping fresh ginger with the tea gives it a little heat, and a couple dashes of Angostura bring out the spice in the bourbon.

Ingredients

4 ounces hot jasmine or oolong tea

2 ounces bourbon

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce honey

4 thin slices of fresh ginger

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions

Steep the tea with the fresh ginger, following the brewing directions on the tea. Strain four ounces into a mug and stir in the honey until it dissolves. Add the bourbon, lemon juice, and Angostura bitters and stir until well combined.

Julio Conde

Lead mixologist, Evelyn’s, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Part of the fun of being a bartender is that you’re always playing around with recipes and trying new pathways to familiar outcomes. One night I was doing some at-home R&D, working on a winter beverage to put on the menu at Evelyn’s and this recipe is inspired by that process. The Tea Time is a super simple split-base cocktail that combines the sweetness of Disaronno Amaretto and the herbal notes of Amaro Averna, topped with a chai-infused cold foam. Essentially, it’s a caffeine-free, spice-forward, lower-ABV version of an Irish Coffee. Should be a fun one for anyone to recreate at home for themselves or when having guests over.

Ingredients

4 ounces hot water

1 ounce Disaronno Amaretto

1 ounce Amaro Averna

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon chai concentrate

Pinch of salt

Directions

Combine Disaronno Amaretto, Amaro Averna, and hot water in a glass mug. Stir to combine. Make the chai-infused cold foam by combining heavy cream, milk, chai concentrate, and salt in a small bowl. Use a handheld electric frother to combine the ingredients for 15 to 30 seconds or until the mixture has a velvety consistency. Immediately garnish with a scoop of chai-infused cold foam.

Scott Harris

Bar director, Topolino, Dover, N.H.

I like to do a mulled hot cider take on France’s Pommeau de Normandie, a traditional blend of fresh apple juice and apple brandy that is usually served cold. Using applejack, a spirit distilled from apples that’s been produced in these parts since the colonial period, and fresh-pressed New England apple cider make for a draught that’s got a coziness and enough sense of place to help you really get into the vibe of a winter up north. Add a handful of food-grade oak chips to the pot if you want some more of that vanilla-laced flavor of well-aged Calvados.

Ingredients (serves six)

24 ounces apple cider

12 ounces Calvados or applejack

1 ounce allspice dram

4 dashes Angostura bitters

6 whole allspice berries

8 cloves

1 star anise

1 handful food-grade oak chips (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and heat slowly until barely at a simmer, then reduce temperature and cover for a half an hour or longer. Alternatively, combine ingredients in a crockpot at a low setting and heat for at least two hours. Pour into mugs and serve.

Ryan Garrison

Senior bartender, Sugar Monk, NYC

My favorite hot cocktail right now is Pollinator Rye and coffee with a splash of maple syrup. A very simple recipe that is especially great around the campfire. It has such a comforting warmth as we get into the cooler seasons.

Ingredients

6-8 ounces fresh hot coffee

1 ounce Pollinator Rye

¼ ounce maple syrup

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir to combine.

Angus Single

Bartender, Giusto, Newport, R.I.

Growing up, some of my fondest memories were spent sharing cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate with my family. Over the years, that simple tradition has held a special place in my heart and continues to inspire me. When I entered the hospitality industry, I was introduced to mezcal and quickly became fascinated by its complexity, nuance, and rich cultural history. This cocktail brings those two worlds together: the nostalgia of childhood comforts and the depth of mezcal, drawing further inspiration from the traditional Mexican hot chocolate. It’s a reflection of the flavors, experiences, and memories that have shaped my relationship with food and drink.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Del Maguey Vida Clásico Mezcal

300 grams whole milk

50 grams 60–70 percent dark chocolate

50 grams 20–30 percent milk chocolate

15–25 grams brown sugar to taste

2 cinnamon sticks

½ gram salt

¼ gram nutmeg

¼ gram cayenne

Garnish: Marshmallow Fluff

Directions

Add both types of chocolate to a double boiler and gently melt. Once the chocolate begins to melt, add cinnamon sticks and brown sugar to infuse. Once the sugar has begun to dissolve and incorporate into the chocolate, add the remaining ingredients except mezcal. Increase the heat slightly and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally until everything is fully incorporated and the hot chocolate reaches your desired temperature. Remove from the heat and stir in the mezcal. Pour into a mug and serve warm with a generous scoop of Marshmallow Fluff.

Jacob Coombs

Owner, The Marquis Lounge, Portland, Maine

I am always of the opinion that some cocktails are meant for a special occasion. More often than not, a special occasion for me means an uninterrupted day off to get some rest. This is where a large-format drink service, like my favorite hot toddy, can be great because the one-time prep allows you to relax while treating yourself.

Ingredients (makes 10 cocktails)

15 ounces Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

10 ounces lemon juice

7 ½ ounces plum simple syrup*

5 ounces ruby port

5 ounces blanc vermouth

Garnish: clove-studded lemon peel

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Ladle into a mug and garnish with a clove-studded lemon peel.

*Plum Simple Syrup

Ingredients

4 small plums

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Directions

Cut the plums in half and remove the pit. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and strain into a bottle and let cool completely.

Scott Baird

Beverage director, Starlite, San Francisco

A hot toddy is great every day — just make it right. I like to build the tea, lemon, and ginger-honey first, then add the spirit at the end. It gives you more nuance and lets the character of the whiskey, tequila, or Scotch actually come through, rather than getting lost in a mug of hot water.

Ingredients

5 ounces chamomile tea

2 ounces Irish whiskey, reposado tequila, or Highland Scotch

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce ginger honey

Garnish: lemon wheel studded with three cloves

Directions

Make the ginger-honey mixture by combining three parts of honey with one part of fresh ginger juice and gently heating it. Whisk until fully incorporated. Preheat a glass or mug with boiling water, then discard the water. Brew the chamomile tea and add it to the warmed mug with the lemon juice and ginger-honey. Add your spirit of choice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a lemon wheel studded with three cloves.

Laurel Delany

Head bartender, Dean’s, NYC

I love hot cocktails, but I have definitely overindulged in the sweeter ones so I have switched it up recently. When it comes to making warm cocktails at home, I’m usually going for something a bit savory. I have been loving warm bone broth at night after a shift in the colder weather, which makes for a delicious Bullshot. Bullshots can be served hot or cold, but I prefer them hot. I like mine heavily seasoned, almost bordering on au jus.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces vodka

3 ounces warm beef bone broth

1 barspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes Tabasco or hot sauce of your choice

Garnish: lemon wedge

Directions