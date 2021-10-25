Alongside devilish tricks, sweet treats, and fun costumes, Oct. 31 is a day when our drinks can be as dressed up and out there as we please.

And since Halloween is becoming more and more popular among beverage-loving adults, the day is also becoming one of the world’s biggest drinking holidays — with seasonal beers, spirits, and more being released each October.

This Halloween, skip the drinks you enjoy the other 364 days of the year, and try out these spooky concoctions to impress your witchiest of friends.

With its orange hue and lip-puckering tartness, there’s no better cocktail to ring in spooky season than the Halloween Daiquiri. Made with rum, agave, and freshly juiced limes and mandarins, this drink is sure to be a treat.

With a creamy mouthfeel and seasonal spices, this drink is ideal for chilly fall weather. To make one, shake up egg whites, lemon juice, gin, and pumpkin butter, strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

For a cocktail to pair with your candy loot, look no further than the Bourbon Oreo Milkshake. This drink is a Halloween delicacy, made with vanilla ice cream, milk, Halloween Oreos, and plenty of bourbon.

If this holiday brings out your love of all things extra, this Bloody Mary may be your ideal accessory. Embrace Halloween’s big energy with a bit of extra spice, adding hot sauce to the mixture of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and black pepper. Enjoy it with brunch — or at any time of day.

For a drink to pair with pumpkin-carving afternoons, try this homemade pumpkin treat. Made with white rum, pumpkin and thyme puree, and lemonade, this drink is sweet, sour, and hauntingly delicious.

Candy corn is perhaps the most disputed fall treat. While some love it and others love to hate it, this tricolor drink is sure to be a hit. Made with whipped cream vodka, pineapple juice, grenadine, and topped with whipped cream, this layered cocktail is extra festive.

Straight out of a witch’s cauldron, this drink is double double toil and trouble — made with vodka, lime juice, and raspberry liqueur. The result is a dark purple shooter, poured into a black sanding sugar-rimmed glass for an eerie appearance.

This drink is a trick and treat, all in one glass. Apple cider, spiced rum, pomegranate juice, and Grenadine combine for a burst of flavor, while sparkling edible luster dust adds a haunting visual appeal, creating paranormal red and golden swirls.

This simple, three-ingredient cocktail is as tasty as it is creepy. Made with lemonade, cherry vodka, and cherry soda, the beverage has a dark red hue resembling a vampire’s bite. Garnish with frozen cherries and other spooky props for added intrigue.