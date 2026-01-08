When it comes to whiskey cocktails, Scotch-based tipples tend to get relegated to the background. It makes sense — Scotch’s delicate profile and often lofty price tags mean the rich, oaky, and sometimes peated spirit is typically sipped neat or on the rocks. Compared to styles like bourbon and rye, which star in countless cocktails, Scotch serves as the primary booze source for only a handful, but that group certainly merits trying this winter.

It’s worth noting that most Scotch cocktail recipes call for blended whisky rather than single malt expressions. The combination of single malts and grain whiskies creates a more balanced profile suitable for mixed drinks, whereas aged single malts or heavily peated expressions may be overpowering in a cocktail. That said, there’s always room for exploring with your favorite bottlings, blended or otherwise.

From age-old classics such as the Rob Roy and Cameron’s Kick to modern staples like the medicine-inspired Penicillin, here are the nine best Scotch whisky cocktails.

The Rob Roy

If you’re a fan of the Manhattan, the Rob Roy is a great cocktail to begin your Scotch journey. The classic combination was created at NYC’s iconic Waldorf Hotel (now the Waldorf Astoria) sometime in the late 1800s. It’s essentially a Manhattan made with Scotch in place of rye whiskey. Where the original delivers punchy, rye spice notes, the Rob Roy leans on the maltier side, with a sweeter edge thanks to both the blended Scotch and red vermouth.

The Bobby Burns

To riff on the Manhattan even further this winter, consider stirring up a Bobby Burns — a variation of the Rob Roy. Scotch and sweet vermouth join forces to power the cocktail, but the similarities end there. Rather than rounding out the build with Angostura bitters, the Bobby Burns calls for two bar-spoonfuls of Bénédictine, a French herbal liqueur known for its honey and baking spice flavors.

The Godfather

Inspired by the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film of the same name, the Godfather is a simple, two-ingredient combo connecting Scotland to Italy. Patriarch Don Vito’s preferred spirit serves as the base and is accompanied by Italian amaretto, likely a nod to the NYC mob boss’s home country. The combination of blended Scotch and sweet, almondy amaretto results in a slightly spiced, nutty concoction that’s ideal for sipping fireside all season long.

The Penicillin

This antibiotic-named cocktail is the brainchild of esteemed bartender Sam Ross, the same mind behind modern classics like the Paper Plane, the Kentucky Maid, and the Left Hand. The Penicillin is one of his most popular creations, earning spot No. 12 on the world’s 50 most popular cocktails list. Blended Scotch is brightened by freshly squeezed lemon juice and sliced ginger with a dash of honey syrup for balance and an Islay Scotch float. The Penicillin won’t actually cure any ailments, but a well-made version is sure to at least momentarily lift your spirits.

The Rusty Nail

The Rusty Nail is a 1930s-era cocktail featuring just two ingredients: Scotch and Drambuie, a honeyed, herbal Scotch liqueur. The cocktail skyrocketed in popularity in the 1960s following the public’s discovery that it was a favorite of Frank Sinatra and the crooning Rat Pack. It’s easy to understand why it was so beloved — the simple yet understated drink is equal parts sweet and warming, with a profile akin to a Scotch-based Old Fashioned.

The Blood and Sand

The Blood and Sand is a four-equal-parts cocktail that first appeared in Harry Craddock’s legendary 1930 tome, “The Savoy Cocktail Book.” Named for Rudolph Valentino’s 1922 bullfighting film “Blood and Sand,” the drink combines Scotch, Cherry Heering, sweet vermouth, and orange juice to create a cocktail that looks like, well, blood on sand. The bright orange bev is quite sweet, so we’d recommend shaking in a quarter-ounce of lemon juice to provide some refreshing acidity.

The Cameron’s Kick

Scotland’s native whisky teams up with Ireland’s domestic spirit to fuel this split-base whiskey cocktail. It first appeared in Scottish bartender Harry MacElhone’s 1922 book “Harry’s ABC of Mixing Cocktails,” but lost its way in the mid-1900s as a misprinted recipe called for a half-ounce of orange bitters in place of orgeat, fundamentally altering its profile. Luckily, cocktail historian David Wondrich tracked down the original spec, proving that the Cameron’s Kick tastes much better when made with the called-for almond-based syrup. With a hit of fresh lemon juice for brightness, the cocktail is somewhat of an elevated Whiskey Sour, equal parts puckering acidity and lush sweetness.

The Morning Glory Fizz

If you’re a fan of cocktails made in the sour or fizz styles (or you need something to take the edge off after a long night of imbibing), the Morning Glory Fizz is for you. Invented to serve as a “hair of the dog,” the drink first appeared in Harry Johnson’s “New and Improved Bartender’s Manual” published in 1882. It’s relatively simple to prepare — simply shake Scotch, lemon juice, simple syrup, absinthe, and an egg white together, strain into a highball glass, and top with soda water.

The Blue Blazer

It’s important to exercise caution if you plan on prepping a Blue Blazer this winter — the Hot Toddy riff is set on fire and “thrown” several times before it can be properly served. The technique elevates the whisky’s aromatics by burning off some of its sharper, more oily essences, resulting in a less booze-forward cocktail without skimping on any of the alcohol itself.