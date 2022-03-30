Warmer weather is in store, and there’s no better way to ring in spring’s arrival than with a cool cocktail in hand. As long as you have a juicer and fresh lemons on hand, the possibilities are endless. Here are eight lemon-forward cocktails to celebrate the warm days up ahead.
The classic Margarita gets an upgrade in this lemon cocktail that’s both citrusy and herbaceous. Lemon subs in for lime in this version, shaken with tequila, triple sec, and simple syrup, and topped off with basil leaves and a salt rim for garnish.
Don't miss a drop!
Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.
This vermouth-free riff on a Martini marries two classic citrus fruits — lemon and grapefruit — in boozy matrimony. The addition of vodka and simple syrup makes for a sweet, sour, and refreshing sipper.
This drink is creamy, sweet, and tart, precisely like the lemon meringue pie after which it’s named. A vigorous shake gives the end result a frothy pineapple top, while lemon-infused tequila, coconut milk, rosé simple syrup, and bitters add balance to this cool dessert drink.
Lemonade constitutes the citrusy base of this gin Martini, offset by pomegranate juice. Topped off with a sprig of thyme, this cocktail is both sweet and botanical.
Popularized in the 1970s by Henry’s Africa in San Francisco, the Lemon Drop is the quintessential lemon cocktail. The drink’s sugar rim evokes its namesake candy. Meanwhile, vodka, orange liqueur, and freshly squeezed lemon juice make this recipe a must-try for those who aren’t afraid of an extra kick of tartness.
When life gives you lemons, make Lynchburg Lemonade with Jack Daniel’s, orange liqueur, and lemon-lime soda. This cocktail is steeped in controversy: After Alabama restaurateur Tony Mason developed the drink in 1980, a bar patron and Jack Daniel’s representative stole the recipe and sold it under the brand’s name, without compensating Mason. The restaurateur subsequently sued Jack Daniel’s and was awarded $1, though the judgment was later overturned.
This fragrant cocktail is a lemon square in a glass, combining vanilla syrup with lemon curd, lemon juice, and gin. Producing a bright yellow hue, the drink is perfect for sunnier afternoons.
No fruits embody summer as well as lemon and watermelon, and the two join forces in this elevated boozy lemonade. Citrus-forward gin, ginger liqueur, and rosemary simple syrup give the drink a spicy and herbal flavor profile, balancing out the sweetness of the fruit juices.