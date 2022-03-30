Warmer weather is in store, and there’s no better way to ring in spring’s arrival than with a cool cocktail in hand. As long as you have a juicer and fresh lemons on hand, the possibilities are endless. Here are eight lemon-forward cocktails to celebrate the warm days up ahead.

The classic Margarita gets an upgrade in this lemon cocktail that’s both citrusy and herbaceous. Lemon subs in for lime in this version, shaken with tequila, triple sec, and simple syrup, and topped off with basil leaves and a salt rim for garnish.