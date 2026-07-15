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Pinot Noir hails from Burgundy, but the thin-skinned red grape first appeared in the New World in the 1850s when it was planted in California. It would eventually proliferate across the West Coast, as AVAs in Oregon, Washington, and California realized their potential for growing the grape and producing world-class wines comparable to those from its homeland.

As the New World’s wine scene grew over the course of the following century, California Pinots were often, if not always, compared to their Burgundian counterparts, but U.S. Pinot has never been as distinctively American as it is today. With its diverse terroirs — ranging from sea-breezy, coastal vineyards to plots swept by inland heat — California offers wines that represent the popular grape’s diverse capabilities.

At the same time, California Pinots are often priced much more reasonably than those from Burgundy, which are all but untouchable. Considering the state’s variety of budget-friendly expressions, here are eight of the best California Pinot Noirs for under $30.

Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2022

Founded by legendary Santa Barbara winemaker Jim Clendenen, Au Bon Climat has been championing site-specific Chardonnay and Pinot Noir since 1982. The winery’s Pinot Noir opens with well-rounded aromas of juicy berries, baking spices, and earthy mushrooms, and the palate brings vibrant floral notes grounded by a fleshy, fruited quality.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 91

Balletto Pinot Noir 2018

Balletto is located in the Russian River Valley in Sonoma, and, with its silky texture and cool-climate acidity, this Pinot Noir is entirely indicative of its AVA. It begins with aromas of cherries and freshly laid soil, and the palate balances bright, red fruit flavors with nuances of roses and baking spices.

Average price: $26

Rating: 89

BloodRoot Coastal California Pinot Noir 2022

BloodRoot is a cooperative run by winemakers with the mutual goal of crafting high-quality wines at affordable prices. For just $20, the collective’s Coastal California Pinot Noir delivers flavors well beyond its cost. The expression is composed of grapes harvested from plots across California’s coast, and the result tastes of juicy red fruit with a lip-puckering acid structure.

Average Price: $24

Rating: 91

BloodRoot Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2023

Similar to the winery’s Pinot blend from various AVAs (see above), BloodRoot’s Sonoma-specific expression also brings a quality well above its price tag. For $28, this bottle melds tart cherries, bright acidity, and autumnal herbs. The palate brings together these layers in harmony, giving a complexity that’s rare in wines of such a low price.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 93

Buena Vista Winery Vinicultural Society Sonoma Pinot Noir 2018

Buena Vista Winery was one of Sonoma’s earliest, emerging when the region was first discovered as a grape-growing destination. This Pinot Noir from California’s North Coast brings a depth of flavor that’s atypical of a sub-$30 wine. The nose offers bright berries and opens to a palate rich in complex, earthy flavors. This easy-drinking yet contemplative bottle is ideal as a laid-back weeknight wine.

Average Price: $23

Rating: 89

Cambria Estate Winery Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Cambria Estate Winery has been growing grapes in the Santa Maria Valley AVA since 1986. For its Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir, notes of summer berries and fresh-cut grass instantly waft from a glass. The palate is less herbaceous than the nose, bringing a fruit-forward punch with subtle tannins. Its acid structure is elegant and delivers just a bit of grip to give this wine some structure.

Average price: $24

Rating: 89

Chalone Vineyard Estate Grown Pinot Noir 2019

This Pinot may be big and bold but it is surely balanced. This relatively high-alcohol expression (14.3 percent ABV) brings a verve to the nose, with aromas of cherries, cola, and fresh soil. That vibrance continues into the fruity, acidic palate with a slightly viscous texture. The richness of this Pinot makes it suitable for pairing with food, especially flavor-packed meat dishes.

Average price: $26

Rating: 93

Joyce Vineyards ‘Submarine Canyon’ Pinot Noir 2021

Joyce Vineyards is currently helmed by the eponymous family’s third generation of farmer-vintners. This wine’s nose is a red herring: It smells like a big, jammy red, but the palate is fresh, juicy, and balanced. This Monterey Pinot brings the AVA’s classic cool-climate structure and flavor profile: a vibrant acidity that cuts through notes of cherry and cinnamon.

Average Price: $24

Rating: 90