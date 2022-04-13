Gin and Tonics are the coffee of the cocktail world — difficult to fully appreciate at first but once you jump on board, you wonder how you ever lived without them.

Served over ice with a citrus garnish, G&Ts deliver all the refreshment of simpler highballs but dial up the complexity with an array of botanicals from the base spirit and the challenging bittersweet profile oftonic water.

With just two components, quality of base ingredients becomes paramount. While tonic water options have expanded in recent years, the gin category continues to flourish at an even more impressive rate, with distillers introducing new botanicals and reimagining the spirit’s flavor profile.

Combining a mix of mainstays and modern marvels, the following 15 bottles not only deliver on quality, but jive with their tricky pairing partner to serve the most impressive versions of the cocktail. Here are the best gins for Gin and Tonics.

Looking for our best Gins? See our best gin brands for every budget.

Beefeater London Dry Gin

beefeater is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

Almost as bold as it gets on the juniper scale, Beefeater is worthy of its reputation as the quintessential London Dry gin. The pronounced peppery berry notes offer the ideal match for bittersweet tonic water, while a spray of citrus on the finish refreshes the palate. Average price: $20.

See Review

Caorunn Highland Strength Scottish Gin

caorunn is one of the best gins for gin and tonics

Bottled at 54 percent ABV, Caorunn Highland Strength delivers a supercharged G&T. Its relatively high alcohol content also allows the spirit’s character to shine when topped with a hearty pour of tonic. Expect a strong presence of Scottish botanicals heather, dandelion, and Coul Blush apple. Average price: $40.

See Review

Fords Gin

fords is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

This bartender-inspired bottle finds a natural home in classic cocktails like the Martini and Gimlet. When you don’t want to go to the effort of pulling out a mixing glass and strainer, its versatile, juniper-forward profile shines equally in this highball. Average price: $26.

See Review

Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin

gin mare is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

Distilled with olives, rosemary, and thyme, this Mediterranean gin tastes custom designed for G&Ts and delivers a startlingly full-flavored version of the cocktail. Go to town on fresh herbs and citrus for the garnish. Average price: $39.

See Review

Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin

green hook is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

From Brooklyn, N.Y., this gin is made in a custom-designed, vacuum-sealed copper still. The innovative apparatus allows for distillation at lower temperatures than normal, which maintains vibrant botanical notes. Though touted as an American Dry Gin, its profile will be familiar to London Dry drinkers. Average price: $35.

See Review

Hendrick’s Gin

hendrick's is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

WIth the distinctive inclusion of cucumber and rose in its botanical bill, Hendrick’s approachable flavor profile adds a refreshing, floral character to G&Ts. Go like-for-like when garnishing the cocktail and add thin slices of fresh cucumber along with citrus. Average price: $34.

See Review

Junipero Gin

junipero is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

From San Francisco, everything about this expression, from its name to dominant tasting notes, pays homage to the very ingredient that defines gin. This juniper-forward profile leads to a bold, piney G&T that will delight purists. Average price: $31.

See Review

Nikka Coffey Gin

nikka coffey is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

This Japanese gin includes four native citrus fruits in its botanical bill. Though its flavor profile tends toward new, unexpected, and exciting, at its core lies the familiar soul of London Dry. Finishing with zesty vigor, Nikka Coffey mixes a sweet, spicy, and smooth G&T. Average price: $46.

See Review

Poli Marconi 42 Mediterranean Style Gin

marconi is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

From Italy, this Mediterranean-style gin effuses vibrant, fresh herb character, with mint, basil, rosemary, and thyme shining brightest on the nose and palate. Not only does this profile mix an herbaceous highball, it also offers great inspiration for garnishing. Average price: $37.

See Review

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

sipsmith is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

Notable for helping usher in the “ginaissance” of recent years, Sipsmith’s botanical bill arrives fresher and more colorful than those of so many other London Dry gins. G&Ts made with this expression hit all the classic notes, but they seem to be played at a higher volume with clearer definition. Average price: $35.

See Review

St. George Spirits Terroir Gin

st george is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

California’s St. George Spirits captures the essence of the Golden State in this gin by using botanicals like Douglas fir and California bay laurel. Its profile lands noticeably and enjoyably piney, providing a distinctive G&T. Average price: $34.

See Review

Stray Dog Wild Gin

stray dog is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

This tasty Greek gin includes the sticky tree resin mastiha in its botanical bill, along with sage and bay leaf, as well as other more common spices and ingredients. With a pronounced citrusy pop to its palate, Stray Dog serves a zesty Gin and Tonic with added savory layers. Average price: $38.

See Review

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

tanqueray is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

For the textbook definition of a true G&T, look no further than Tanqueray. Serving all the traditional gin botanicals in perfectly balanced proportions, its juniper, citrus, roots, and spice notes combine seamlessly with the occasionally awkward profile of tonic water. Average price: $25.

See Review

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

botanist is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

Including 22 hand-foraged ingredients from the Scottish isle of Islay, The Botanist is delicate, nuanced, and approachable. It mixes an understated G&T, but one that by no means lacks character or flavor — perfect for those who are trying the combination for the first time. Average price: $40.

See Review

Xoriguer Mahón Gin

mahon is one of the best gins for gin and tonics.

From Menorca, Spain, this gin is produced using old-school techniques and technology, including air-drying juniper berries at the distillery for up to four years, and distilling in alembic stills that date back over 250 years. The resulting gin has a precise citrusy, peppery, and salty character, and mixes a flavorful G&T. Average price: $37.

See Review

Published: April 13, 2022