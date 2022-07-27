Named for its grayish-hued skin, Pinot Grigio (or Pinot Gris) is the second most popular white varietal in the United States. Thought to be a mutation of the red Pinot Noir grape, Pinot Grigio is a staple of Northern Italy’s wine regions, where its dry zestiness and refreshing acidity pair beautifully with seasonal pastas, cured meats, and salty cheeses.

In fact, Pinot Grigio is popular across the wine-growing world and, like its cousin Pinot Noir, it reflects the characteristics of its terroir in its flavor. German and Alsatian Pinot Gris are known for their steeliness, while New Zealand-grown Pinot Grigio can be very fruit-forward. No matter where it hails from, however, you’re sure to find a Pinot Grigio to suit your taste. To help, we’ve pulled together a list of the best we’ve tried this year, and arranged them by score and price.

Here are 13 of the best Pinot Grigios you can buy right now, with reviews by VinePair tastings director Keith Beavers.

The Best Pinot Grigios Under $25

RIFF Pinot Grigio Collio DOC 2021

Embedded with fossils and sediment, the soil in which the grapevines for this wine are planted contributes greatly to its final character. Building upon natural acidity with crisp, vibrant flavors, this is a great showcasing of mountain fruit and an ideal way to explore the Veneto region.

Average price: $12

Rating: 89

The Pinot Project, Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 2021

Just as its name suggests, this wine label is a celebration of Pinot grapes. Well known for its Pinot Noirs, the company also excels in white wine, as showcased by this refreshing Pinot Grigio. It’s packed with unique notes of kiwi and melon, with natural acidity balanced by the slightly grippy notes of waxy citrus peel.

Average price: $13

Rating: 89

Vigneti del Sole, Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 2021

Headed to the beach? Or how about a weeknight hang with friends under the sunset? Whatever the occasion, this fuss-free, easy-sipping Pinot Grigio is sure to impress. A slight fizz and a whole lot of fruit and citrus make this wine a crowd pleaser for all palates and summer activities.

Average price: $14

Rating: 88

San Pietro Pinot Grigio 2021

Lean and light, this Pinot Grigio from ​​Veneto, Italy, is like a sunny day in a bottle. It offers a well-balanced, good concentration of fruit and is ideal for casual drinking.

Average price: $15

Rating: 88

Attems Pinot Grigio 2020

This Pinot Grigio is an exciting change of pace, delivering just a whiff of river rock minerality. Its deep fruit flavors are full throughout the palate, and it finishes with a clean acidity that is unexpected but welcomed. Unique and exciting.

Average price: $16

Rating: 92

Bieler Family Pinot Grigio ‘Daisy’ 2021

With just a pop of Moscato and Riesling, this Pinot Grigio-dominant blend has a vibrancy that can’t be beaten for the price. While Pinot Grigio drives the wine, delivering tangy fruit and acid, the supporting grapes deliver sweet notes of honey and lychee.

Average price: $17

Rating: 88

Good Harbor Pinot Grigio 2021

Hailing from the Leelanau Peninsula in northern Michigan, this Pinot Grigio is brimming with natural acidity and subtle yet tight fruit flavors. It’s light in body and a touch fizzy, which makes it a great option for easy afternoon sipping.

Average price: $17

Rating: 90

Tangent Pinot Gris 2021

An awesome example of a deeper style of Pinot Gris, this wine offers concentrated and fruit-forward flavors that are well balanced by acidity. It’s complex yet affordable, so you can easily impress your wine geek friends for just under $20.

Average price: $17

Rating: 92

Soléna Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021

A true expression of the region, this Pinot Gris shows just how textural the grape can be. It has a nice grip and ripe aromatics that really set off the soft fruit flavors. While it can easily be paired with different cuisines, this wine is just as fun on its own.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

Vigna Lenuzza Pinot Grigio 2019

Delightfully tangy and floral, this Pinot Grigio pays homage to the traditions of the Friuli region. It’s refreshing on the palate and has enough to be paired with light fare such as meats, cheeses, and fresh fruits.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

Best Pinot Grigios Under $50

Pollak Vineyards Pinot Grigio 2021

If you’re accustomed to the nuances of Virginia wines then look no further than this bottle from Pollak Vineyards. Winemakers Margo and David Pollak have crafted a sweet and crisp Pinot Grigio that has intriguing notes of muddled raspberries and citrus peel. This bottle is great for dinner parties, cheese boards, and just sipping in general.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Cantina Terlano Pinot Grigio 2021

Lees aging allows this wine to express the richer side of Pinot Grigio. It’s heady, earthy, and despite its high alcohol, a good option for meals. Pair it with leaner proteins like fish or poultry to really let its fruit shine.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

Bouchaine Estate Pinot Gris 2019

Bouchaine Vineyards is a well-respected winery based in the Carneros region of Northern California and this Estate Pinot Gris highlights its skills. With deep fruit and soft herbaceous flavors, this wine is a wonderful bottle for aficionados and novices alike.

Average price: $36

Rating: 93

FAQ’s

What country has the best Pinot Grigio?

Northeastern Italian regions, such as Lombardy, the Veneto, Friuli, Trentino, and Alto Adige, are best known for Pinot Grigio production. However, today Pinot Grigio is widely grown in many countries around the world including the United States, Australia, and France.

Do all Pinot Grigio taste the same?

Specific flavors are dependent on terroir but, generally speaking, Pinot Grigio is a dry white wine that has a punchy acidity with flavors of lemons, limes, green apples, and honeysuckle.

How do you pick a good Pinot Grigio?

Pinot Grigio is a common and often inexpensive wine. Choosing the best bottle relies on professional reviews and general knowledge of producers and regions.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column, and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to provide a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Tastings are not typically conducted blind. In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and — importantly — the price.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we typically include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

For this Pinot Grigio roundup, we considered a number of different factors before finalizing the list. Our overall aim was to highlight the surprising and often under-appreciated range of styles this variety can offer. The entry-level bottles that feature represent the best at their price point in terms of balance and concentration of flavor. As for the more expensive inclusions, these wines featured because we felt they justified a higher price point for the category through their nuanced flavors and textural complexity.