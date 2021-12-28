There are two kinds of people in this world: those who like an Old Fashioned, and those who don’t. In most cases, those who drink Old Fashioned cocktails regularly have a particular, ardent preference in the type of whiskey their drink is made with.

And since the Old Fashioned is basically booze, sugar, Angostura bitters, and ice, the whiskey matters. A lot. Not to overwhelm — since whiskey can do that — the main factors we’re looking for are either a bourbon that isn’t too sweet, a rye that isn’t too spicy, and a whiskey that’s sufficiently high proof and dry to withstand both the sugar cube and ice dilution. Bear in mind, since an Old Fashioned is a mixed drink, you don’t wanna break the bank on either bourbon or rye. Buy decent, but don’t buy extravagant — save those bottles for thoughtful sipping.

Here are the best whiskeys for making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon

“Small batch” may not be a legal term, but what you’ll find in the Four Roses bottle will taste spot-on. Caramel, butterscotch, undercut by spice and a prickle of red berries.