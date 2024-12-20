As the U.S.’s best-selling spirit, vodka is a beloved staple for a reason. It shines in classic cocktails like the Martini and Bloody Mary and is beloved in creations like the Moscow Mule and Espresso Martini. And while tequila and whiskey may be closing in on vodka’s popularity on-premise, the neutral spirit isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

That’s why we nailed down the absolute best bottles to gift your loved ones this year. From approachable, budget-friendly picks with crisp profiles to delicate Japanese expressions reminiscent of sake, every home bartender needs at least one great vodka on hand. Keep reading to discover the seven best vodkas to gift this holiday season.

Best Budget Vodka: Helix 7 Vodka

Best Splurge Vodka: Reisetbauer Axberg Vodka

Best Vodka for Beginners: Broken Shed Vodka

Best Vodka for Geeks: OKA Brand Vodka

Best Vodka for Cocktail Lovers: St. George Spirits All Purpose Vodka

Best Vodka to Impress: Kástra Elión Vodka

Best Vodka for Tequila Lovers: Weber Ranch 1902

Best Budget Vodka

Helix 7 Vodka

This 40 percent ABV Icelandic vodka delivers a crisp profile with subtle floral and fruit notes that punch well above its $20 price tag. Distilled from French winter wheat and Iceland’s slightly alkaline glacier water, the vodka is exceptionally clean-tasting with a neutral finish that’s suitable for sipping neat as well as mixing into your favorite cocktails.

Average Price: $20

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Vodka

Reisetbauer Axberg Vodka

Austria’s Hans Reisetbauer may be best known for its world-class fruit and vegetable eaux de vie, but the brand’s vodka is not to be missed. Axberg, which takes its name from the town it’s produced in, is made from the Mulan wheat variety that grows in abundance in Upper Austria. According to the distillery, this specific type of wheat is known for its lack of sugar, fruited sweetness, and clean length — all aspects of which are on full display in this stunning sipper. Floral, perfumed aromas with a moderate fruit character greet the nose and transfer onto a velvety palate with a long, lingering finish.

Average Price: $42

Rating: 94

Best Vodka for Beginners

Broken Shed Vodka

When looking for a good vodka for someone new to the category, it’s best to opt for a bottle that’s not overly complex but still offers enough nuance that it can be enjoyed in a Martini, shaken over ice, or poured neat. Enter: Broken Shed Vodka. Distilled from whey protein and a combination of mineral and spring water, the vodka offers a crisp, clean profile that borders on glacial mineral water. Bottled at 40 percent ABV and delivering a rich, rounded mouthfeel, it’s a bottle perfect for those just dipping their toes in the vodka pond.

Average Price: $26

Rating: 91

Best Vodka for Geeks

OKA Brand Vodka

Produced from Japanese rice and sake brewer’s yeast, OKA Brand Vodka is a standout in a category often criticized for its lack of character. Unlike the majority of vodkas, OKA is distilled through a pot still rather than a column still, a process that allows the spirit to retain a rich flavor. The brand also filters the vodka through locally sourced Japanese bincho tan, an artisanal charcoal the brand says has been measured as the purest carbon charcoal in the world, resulting in a spirit with a unique flavor and texture Bottled at a slightly elevated 43 percent ABV, the vodka delivers delicate white flower, jasmine, red berry, and sweet rice notes that are sure to enthrall any spirits lover.

Average Price: $27

Rating: 94

Best Vodka for Cocktail Lovers

St. George Spirits All Purpose Vodka

When it comes to making cocktails, it’s important to have a vodka with good texture and St. George Spirits All Purpose Vodka is a powerful, full-bodied vodka that offers complex depth. According to the brand, pears are the secret to the vodka’s seductive texture and subtle aromatics. To make the spirit, the team distills the brand’s flagship brandy to a punchy 95.1 percent ABV before it’s blended with a grain-neutral spirit and filtered to remove impurities. This expressive vodka delivers an abundance of light, fruited sweetness and subtle salinity that stand out in everything from a Moscow Mule and a Cosmopolitan to a simple Vodka Soda.

Average Price: $27

Rating: 94

Best Vodka to Impress

Kástra Elión Vodka

Distilled in Greece, Kástra Elión is produced from a combination of olives and grain, resulting in a savory and lush vodka that’s perfect for stirring into Martinis. Bursting with character, the spirit opens with welcoming salinity and unexpected fruit notes that balance the tangy olive flavor. While only 40 percent ABV, the palate is weighted and viscous, leaving behind hints of cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil that we know will satisfy any cocktail lover in the throes of Martini Madness.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 94

Best Vodka for Tequila Lovers

Weber Ranch 1902

Envisioned by the same minds that formulated Patrón, Weber Ranch 1902 is an unconventional vodka that’s made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave. First distilled in Jalisco, the agave distillate makes its way to the Weber Ranch Distillery in Texas where it undergoes further rounds of distillation in pot and column stills. The resulting vodka delivers vegetal notes along with delicate fruit for a profile entirely unique to the category. While the spirit remains a vodka at its core, it drinks relatively similar to Mexico’s beloved spirit, making it the perfect bottle for any agave geeks in your life.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 93