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What does it mean to be the best-selling spirits category in a world where people are supposedly drinking fewer spirits?

Indeed, vodka sales, like all spirits sales, were down in 2025. And yet, vodka remains the country’s best-selling spirits category, moving some $7 billion in bottles, according to the Distilled Spirits Council, who once called it the “backbone” of the industry due to it accounting for around 30 percent of overall spirits volume.

Maybe the fact that vodka never became a connoisseurial spirit — in the way whiskey or mezcal or even rum have become — means that people can just buy it and drink it and not worry all too much about the current trendiness of it.

But it’s for that same reason that vodka can be so hard to critically assess.

It’s mostly not a sipping spirit (at least in the U.S.) and, more than any other spirit category, it is predominantly used for cocktail making — and often cocktails where the actual nuance and complexity of the spirit is fully masked by modifiers (Espresso Martini), garnishes (Dirty Martini), or utter frigidness (pretty much any other Martini).

Vodka is a neutral spirit that was for a long time defined as being “without distinctive character, aroma, taste or color.” In 2020, however, that definition changed and vodkas are no longer prohibited from having a distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color. Nonetheless, when any vodka stands out too much and tastes too interesting, you start to question whether it’s cheating a bit.

Alas, if the TTB considers these vodkas, then so will we. And this year’s list had a surprising amount of interesting ones: vodkas made of whey and winter wheat; ones distilled from apples and infused with strawberries; ones costing 10 bucks and a few soaring well over a C-note.

Here are the 20 best vodkas to drink in 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this vodka roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for five minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each spirit.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best vodkas to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted over 65 new submissions and also retasted a handful of bottles that were sent to VinePair throughout the course of the prior 12 months and that we were able to confirm are still (at least somewhat) available in retail channels.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of the 20 best vodkas to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 20 highest-scoring vodkas we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario.

The Best Vodkas Under $25

Sun Ranch Vodka

Vodka can’t help but make one recall one’s college days and youth, when economics and obliteration sure mattered a whole lot more than quality and craft. But if those two counterpoints can overlap, then why the hell not? A liter of high-quality corn vodka for about the cost of a Chipotle slop bowl? Sign us up, no matter our current age.

Average price: $11 (1L)

Rating: 89

Culch Vodka

The oyster shell on the label and the noted collaboration with the Billion Oyster Project made us certain this would be a vodka distilled with or filtered through oysters. Now that would be cool! Alas, this is merely a sourced corn-based spirit that is still, admittedly, pretty darn good. (And a portion of Culch sales do go to revitalizing New York harbors.)

Average price: $23 (1L)

Rating: 89

Helix 7 Vodka

This seven-times-distilled vodka is produced from winter wheat grown in Champagne, then proofed down using slightly alkaline Icelandic water. There’s a lot going on here: It’s bright and fruity, with an almost mezcal-like agriculture note that is really appealing.

Average price: $24

Rating: 90

Broken Shed Vodka

This New Zealand vodka boasts that it’s mostly made of water — “ancient” mineral water from the country’s Southern Alps and pure spring water from its North Island. We suppose that’s something, but the fact it’s distilled from cow whey might actually be why this vodka is so outstanding. It’s sophisticated and nuanced on the palate, with a creamy and rounded mouthfeel, leading to a slight, butterscotch sweetness on the finish.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Grey Goose Vodka

If craft vodkas dominated our competition, despite plenty of submissions from the usual multinational conglomerates, a few of the latter still soared. Notably, this iconic French vodka owned by Bacardi. Bready, citric, and a bit peppery, what most impressed us was how it was pretty much just as good as the brand’s $150 Grey Goose Altius.

Average price: $25

Rating: 90

The Best Vodkas Under $50

Charbay Clear Vodka

Marko Karakasevic is one of the country’s most multifaceted distillers — try his hopped whiskey R5 — and here he shows that talent extends to vodka. This Northern California-based spirit is made of corn and rye. It’s full of character (though not too full), clean and lacking the off-flavors and ethanol burn so many other craft vodkas struggle with. Stellar.

Average price: $28

Rating: 91

Aspen Vodka

Made at a carbon-negative distillery in, yes, Aspen, from Colorado red winter wheat, this vodka is mostly clean on the palate. There is a pleasant cotton candy sweetness, however, and a slight ethanol burn on the finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 89

Drumshanbo Sausage Tree Irish Vodka

If this Irish distillery’s “Gunpowder” gins are more well known, its oddly named vodka is every bit as good. (Sausage Tree refers to a tree on the African Serengeti that grows hanging fruit that looks like a cased sausage.) This vodka, however, is distilled from wild Irish nettle and Irish grains to create an absolutely lovely nose — bright, floral, and a bit herbal — though the palate doesn’t quite deliver on that promise.

Average price: $30

Rating: 89

Holiday Vodka

This Italian vodka seems like more of an attempt to sell vibes than an actual product, but still, it’s pretty good. Produced from Italian wheat and Italian alpine spring water, the vodka is clean, tasty, and smooth, with a nice, sweet finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 89

Upstate Vodka

There’s an unmistakable orchard fruit note on the nose — then you inspect the label and see that, yes!, this is uniquely distilled from 100 percent New York State apples, perhaps 70 to 80 per bottle, claims Sauvage Distillery. (Various batches have included everything from Spigold to McIntosh to Granny Smith, Gala, and many more.) You’ll swear this is an apple eau de vie, but whatever the classification, it is one special spirit.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

OYO American Character Vodka

One of several top picks distilled from winter wheat, this Ohio-based vodka comes from Middle West Spirits, a distillery more known for its whiskeys. It’s sweet and pleasing on the palate with a kiss of vanilla and honey and little burn or off-notes.

Average price: $32

Rating: 91

Pegasus Vodka

This French vodka, crafted with the “finest quality of cereals” (the brand doesn’t note the specific grains), is soft and pleasant on the palate. There’s an underlying note of pink cotton candy that you just can’t shake.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Brixeur Vodka

This Oregon-based vodka is a bit more worldly, produced with wheat from Champagne, potatoes from Poland, and local Pinot Noir grapes from the distillery’s own estate. The palate and mouthfeel are very appealing — creamy and fruity with a lot of complexity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Tenmile Sinpatch Vodka

This Hudson Valley distillery getting buzz for its single malt also produces a fantastic vodka built from locally grown wheat and barley. There’s an authoritative aroma and flavor profile, malt and florality, though it’s never aggressive in alcohol burn.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Muff Irish Vodka

This upstart Irish whiskey brand shows it can deliver with Irish vodka as well. An Irish potato vodka (of course!), there are a lot of layers here, starting with an initial sweetness before moving toward more vegetal, agricultural notes.

Average price: $38

Rating: 90

Belvedere Organic Vodka

A rare vodka aimed at connoisseurs, this Polish spirit is produced from 100 percent certified organic Dankowskie rye and artesian water. It is velvety and smooth in texture. though more muted and mild in flavor profile.

Average price: $40

Rating: 90

Arbikie Strawberry Vodka

While this Scottish distillery’s standard vodka, Arbikie Nàdar (well, as standard as a vodka distilled from green peas can be!) is top-notch, its Strawberry Vodka is one of the best spirits in the world, full stop. Though somewhat muted on the nose, the palate is bursting with fresh strawberry flavor — not the sort of synthetic note you expect from a flavored vodka — in such a cohesive way you’ll swear it’s strawberry distillate. (The higher, 50 percent ABV is much appreciated.) Long a cult classic among those in the know, this is the rare vodka meant to be sipped neat.

Average price: $43

Rating: 94

Modern Ancient Good Grain Vodka

This Sonoma-based vodka is produced from non-GMO yellow and heirloom white corn, bottled at a higher proof of 50 percent ABV (pretty much all the other vodkas in our tasting were set at the industry minimum of 40 percent). There’s a nice, rounded mouthfeel with a palate that offers a certain nuttiness and sweet, orchard fruit notes.

Average price: $44

Rating: 90

Vulcanica Vodka

Italian vodka seems to be micro-trending and here is yet another good one, crafted from Sicilian grains growing around Mount Etna. It’s complex and interesting, more savory than most vodkas.

Average price: $47

Rating: 89

The Best Vodkas Over $100

Beluga Gold Line Vodka

We regret to inform you that the outrageously expensive vodka is very good. Distilled from organic winter wheat, it’s clean and creamy — ideal for an ice-cold Martini (perhaps with a side of caviar, fancy-pants). Though perhaps you’re mostly paying for the ostentatious packaging, which includes a metal label and an aggressively waxed cork meant to be broken up with an accompanying hammer.

Average price: $125

Rating: 92

FAQs

What is vodka made of?

No set regulations govern the base ingredients for vodka’s production. It can therefore be distilled from any agricultural product containing sugar or starch. Most vodkas are distilled from rice, corn, wheat, or potatoes.

What is the most popular vodka in the U.S.?

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the most popular vodka in the U.S.

What is the most popular vodka in the world?

Smirnoff is the most popular vodka in the world.