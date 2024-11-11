With a seemingly endless number of producers making dozens of varieties, finding a quality bottle of red wine for an affordable price can often feel like looking for the needle in a haystack. And with Napa Valley, Bordeaux, and Burgundy virtually dominating the conversation, determining which bottles outside those regions are worth your while can be a challenge. But it doesn’t have to be.

In fact, there are plenty of phenomenal bottles in the under-$25 price range from all over the world that deserve more attention. In the mood for a California Cab but don’t want to shell out an eye-popping amount of money? Pinot piquing your interest but don’t want to pay big Burgundy bucks? From Cabernet Francs and Cabernet Sauvignons, to Syrahs and Austrian Zweigelts, these are the 15 best red wines under $25 to drink in 2024.

Paringa Shiraz 2022

The Hickinbotham family has been producing wine in South Australia for almost nine decades, and the Paringa Shiraz thoroughly demonstrates their winemaking prowess. In true Shiraz form, the nose offers punchy black pepper notes, though an abundance of wild berry prevents the spice from taking over. The palate delivers soft tannins alongside refreshing acidity and vibrant fruit, making this an ideal weeknight pick. Average price: $14. Rating: 92.

Felix Austria R&B NV

Produced in Burgenland, Austria, Felix Austria’s R&B is proof that wine can be casual and approachable without sacrificing quality and ageability. This wine is a blend of 85 percent Rotberger and 15 percent Blaufränkish — R&B — which results in jammy blackberry and raspberry notes with an undercurrent of dried herbs. Not only is this wine priced at just $15, but it also comes in a liter bottle, meaning you’ll get even more bang for your buck. Average price: $15. Rating: 90.

Landhaus Mayer Zweigelt 2022

Austria’s Landhaus Mayer is known for its focus on vineyard sites with dramatic landscapes surrounded by dense forests and rivers. The Zweigelt used to produce this bottle was cultivated from a plot of land with a lake on one side and a forest on the other, both of which moderate the climate and support vine health. Notes of cherry, wild berries, and herbs permeate on the nose before transferring onto a palate supported by vibrant acidity and soft tannins. Average price: $16. Rating: 93.

Keuka Spring Vineyards Crooked Lake Red NV

Produced in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Keuka Spring Vineyards’ Crooked Lake Red is a non-vintage red blend made from hybrid grapes cultivated on the winery’s 500-plus acres of land. Made with Frontenac, known for its cherry, blackcurrant, and plum notes, and De Chaunac, a Merlot-adjacent grape, this wine delivers an earthy aroma and a palate chock full of juicy red fruit flavors. And at just $17, it’s a certifiable steal. Average price: $17. Rating: 91.

Château Recougne Bordeaux Supérieur 2020

You can pay over $100 for a bottle of Bordeaux Supérieur — or you can pay $19. This Bordeaux from Château Recougne’s fourth-generation winemakers wowed us with its silky texture and mouthwatering flavors. Made with 78 percent Merlot (with the remaining 22 percent split between Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon), the nose is accented by aromas of cranberry and cherry. The palate is relatively tannic but has a rich, fruity core that indicates tremendous aging potential. Average price: $19. Rating: 90.

Howard Park Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Howard Park Wines is based in the Margaret River region of Western Australia, an area often compared to Bordeaux for its strikingly similar climate. The team at Howard Park has been producing Cabernet Sauvignon since 1986, so it’s no surprise that the Miamup expression knocks it out of the park. The wine opens with an earthy nose reminiscent of root vegetables before a fruity palate takes over brimming with supple tannins and exuberant acidity. Average price: $19. Rating: 93.

Pray Tell Fruit Snacks 2023

It’s hard to think of a name that would be more suitable to describe this wine than “Fruit Snacks.” Made with a blend of Malbec, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Syrah, the nose and palate explode with raspberries, blackberries, and ripe blood orange, complemented by vivacious acidity and grippy tannins. Just be sure to toss this one in the fridge before serving for optimal enjoyment. Average price: $20. Rating: 90.

BloodRoot Coastal California Pinot Noir 2022

Founded in 2015 by Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines, BloodRoot is a collaboration wine label backed by several highly regarded California producers. Grapes used in this Pinot Noir were sourced from 20 vineyards across the state’s coastal regions, including the Anderson Valley, Sonoma Coast, Russian River Valley, and more. Tart cranberry, strawberry, and a pleasant earthiness dominate the nose before a juicy red fruit palate takes over. Average price: $20. Rating: 91.

Ringbolt Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Another pick from Australia’s Margaret River, Ringbolt’s Cabernet Sauvignon demonstrates the power of sourcing your fruit. Made from grapes cultivated from vineyards across the region, the wine is defined by its robust, earthy nose delivering cracked pepper and red fruits. Similar notes continue on the palate, accompanied by vibrant acidity and lean tannins for a Cab that punches well above its weight. Average price: $20. Rating: 94.

Domaine Filliatreau La Grande Vignolle Saumur-Champigny 2020

The Samur-Champigny region in France’s Loire Valley is famous for its tuffeau soil, which results in intense, savory, and layered Cabernet Franc wines. This bottling from Domaine Filliatreau was sourced from the winery’s most prized vineyard, La Grand Vignolle, which is rich with the unique terroir. Powerful and bold, this Cab Franc opens with black raspberry, dried herbs, and cedar before a juicy palate defined by blueberry, cherry, and a hint of smoke finishes things off. At just $22, it’s a bona fide bargain. Average price: $22. Rating: 93.

Bow & Arrow Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2022

Hailing from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, this Bow & Arrow Pinot Noir is a true celebration of the region’s terroir. Sourced from multiple cooler- climate vineyards, the wine is fermented with 15 percent whole clusters before it matures for one year in small oak barriques. The nose is rich with subtle forest floor aromas that carry onto the palate alongside juicy bramble fruits and hints of mushroom. With well-integrated acidity and bold tannins, this seductive Pinot drinks well above its $23 price tag. Average price: $23. Rating: 90.

Raats Family Wines Dolomite Cabernet Franc 2021

If you prefer your Cabernet Franc on the more savory side, look no further than this bottling from Raats Family Wines. Produced in South Africa, the grapes grow in decomposed dolomite granite soils which allow the berries to develop a lively acidity and crisp freshness. Green pepper, spice, and herbs carry the aroma, while the palate is a complex mix of dried chiles and chocolate-covered cherries. Average price: $23. Rating: 91.

Forlorn Hope ‘Queen of the Sierra’ Red 2021

Produced entirely from fruit grown on the organically farmed Rorick Heritage Vineyard in the Sierra Foothills AVA, this red blend is comprised of Zinfandel, Barbera, Tempranillo, Trousseau Noir, Mondeuse, and more. Each grape is harvested by hand before the juice spontaneously ferments with native yeasts. The end result is a highly aromatic wine bursting with floral, cherry, and strawberry flavors on a high-acid palate. Perfect for serving chilled down or at room temperature, this red blend is sure to satisfy any palate. Average price: $24. Rating: 91.

Margins Neutral Oak Hotel Red 2023

While Margins predominantly focuses on single-varietal expressions, their chillable red blend should absolutely not be overlooked. Made from Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Mourvèdre, Chenin Blanc, Negrette, and Barbera, the wine is afternoon enjoyment in a bottle, exuding strawberry purée, raspberry, and orange zest notes. Average price: $24. Rating: 91.

Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

If you’re looking for a California Cab but don’t want to shell out over $100, reach for Starmont Cabernet Sauvignon, a $24 bottle produced in California’s North Coast. Head winemaker Jeff Crawford produces the wine using grapes sourced from several AVAs in Northern California, resulting in a wonderfully complex, easy-drinking red. On the nose, tart red and blue berries and a plethora of cracked pepper permeate before a fruit-forward palate with well-integrated tannins takes over. Average price: $24. Rating: 94.

*Image retrieved from Rostislav Sedlacek via stock.adobe.com