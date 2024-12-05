Red wine can be an easy, go-to gift for anyone on your list, but when the time comes to pick one out at the wine shop, the prospect of having to choose the perfect bottle can start to feel a bit intimidating. With so many different grape varieties, regions, and expressions — and individual palate preferences — it can be tough to sift through the hundreds of options. That’s why we curated a list of the best red wines across several categories to help fit every gifting scenario this holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for a loved one who got really into cooking homemade pasta this year, a friend who’s ready to take their interest in Pinot Noir to the next level, or an uncle perpetually in their Napa Cab era, we have a recommendation for you. And you don’t have to shell out on a luxury bottle to make an impression; this list offers several great bang-for-your-buck reds that over-deliver on quality for the price. But for those open to spending a bit more, we have the intel on which bottles are worth the splurge.

Read on to discover the best red wines to gift this year.

Best Budget Red: Rosi Schuster Sankt Laurent 2022

Best Splurge Red: Burgess Cellars ‘Sorenson’s Reserve’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Best Red Wine For Beginners: Reeve Wines ‘Mirama’ Pinot Noir 2022

Best Red Wine for Geeks: Liska Wine Co. Björnson Vineyard Gamay Noir 2022

Best Red Wine for Dinner Pairings: Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico 2021

Best Red Wine to Impress: Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2020

Best Bang For Your Buck Red: Brendan Stater-West Saumur Rouge 2021

Best Budget Red

Rosi Schuster Sankt Laurent 2022

Austria consistently delivers incredible-value wine for the price. For around $25, drinkers can enjoy this thoughtfully made, well-balanced red from a sustainably farmed estate. Made from the local Sankt Laurent (or St. Laurent) grape, this wine comes from the Rosi Schuster estate in Austria’s Burgenland region. Rosi’s son, Hannes Schuster, took over the estate in 2007, elevating the winery’s commitment to organic viticulture and sustainability. This medium-bodied red offers a harmonious balance between juicy fruit notes of ripe cherries and wild blueberries and a lean, mineral earthiness that adds complexity. It has refreshing acidity and lingering hints of herbs and sweet spices on the finish. An ideal bottle to enjoy with a special holiday dinner or on its own cozied up by the fire.

Average price: $26

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Red

Burgess Cellars ‘Sorenson’s Reserve’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

The Sorenson vineyard, which has been a central part of the Burgess Winery for over 150 years, is situated about 1,000 feet above sea level on the western-facing slopes of Napa’s Howell Mountain. The high-elevation site leads to a lifted and elegant expression of Cabernet Sauvignon. The nose shows bold aromas of cassis and black raspberry with hints of cedar, thyme, and rosemary. The palate offers dense fruit and a savory, meaty note. While this is a classic producer that can delight even the most intense Napa Cab fanatics, its well-balanced flavor profile can appeal to just about any wine lover, making it a safe bet for a splurge.

Average price: $150

Rating: 96

Best Red Wine For Beginners

Reeve Wines ‘Mirama’ Pinot Noir 2022

With its bright red fruit notes, earthy complexities, and refreshing acidity, Pinot Noir is one of the most welcoming, beloved red wine grapes in the world. And even though this variety makes up some of the most expensive wines on the planet, there are many worthy expressions out there for those just starting their wine journeys. This bottle from Reeve Wines in Sonoma is for the wine drinker who knows they like Pinot Noir and also knows they’re interested in learning more. It’s definitely a step or two up from entry-level California Pinots, and really reveals the nuanced profile that this grape can offer while still maintaining its approachable fruit-forward notes and delicate structure. Aromas of cherry, cinnamon, nutmeg, and woodsy pine trees fill the nose, and the palate has vibrant acidity and silky tannins.

Average price: $58

Rating: 94

Best Red Wine for Geeks

Liska Wine Co. Björnson Vineyard Gamay Noir 2022

Oregon’s Willamette Valley is renowned for its Pinot Noirs, but while many think the region is comparable to Burgundy, experts often point out that the area’s longitude is more in line with that of France’s Beaujolais region, famed for wines made with the Gamay grape. And this stunning Oregon expression of the variety works to this argument’s favor. It’s a fair bet that any wine nerd would love to geek out over this single-vineyard Gamay, fermented with 66 percent whole clusters and aged in neutral French oak for 10 months. It offers the grape’s appealing juicy cherry and blackberry characteristics, while also delivering impressive structure and complexity with savory hints of black pepper, smoke, and earth. Not to mention the artful green label screams holiday cheer.

Average price: $32

Rating: 91

Best Red Wine for Dinner Pairings

Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico 2021

Chianti is one of the best red wines for pairing out there, so why deviate from a classic? This iconic bottle from Felsina showcases the lifted, elegant side of Chianti. It delivers vibrant notes of cherry, blackberry, orange zest, tobacco, and leather. The juicy fruit core is held up by bright acidity and firm tannins. This structure allows it to pair with the heartiest holiday dishes, from cheesy stuffed manicotti to filet mignon, but it’s also fresh and light enough to drink on its own – for the hours of kitchen prep before the big meal.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

Best Red Wine to Impress

Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2020

Pomerol is an appellation on the Right Bank of Bordeaux renowned for its refined expressions of Merlot, making these wines a surefire way to impress anyone on your gift list. Though wine shop shelves are full of options from Bordeaux, this 100 percent Merlot stands out with its rich and elegant flavor profile. Plus, unlike bigger wines with more intense structure, this bottle is ready to drink now, so the lucky recipient can pop the bottle right away to serve with their holiday prime rib or rack of lamb. The wine offers plush notes of blueberries, cedar, earth, and tobacco. Tannins frame the fruit on the palate without overwhelming the wine.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

Best Bang-for-Your-Buck Red

Brendan Stater-West Saumur Rouge 2021

The Loire Valley is a treasure trove of great value wines, particularly from villages like Saumur. While it doesn’t have as much name recognition as appellations like Chinon, the area produces expressive and complex versions of Cabernet Franc. This bottle comes from winemaker Brendan Stater-West, who is originally from Oregon but trained with esteemed winemakers in France like Saumur’s renowned Domaine Guiberteau before starting his own label in 2015. This wine exemplifies the Loire Valley’s classic earthy, savory style with notes of green and red peppers, raspberries, dried herbs, and cedar. Aged in stainless steel tanks, it’s decidedly fresh with crunchy red fruit and bright acidity on the palate. The intense character and complexity this wine delivers for just around $32 is seriously impressive.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94