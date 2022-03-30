Gin finds a home in an array of iconic cocktails, many of which likely first featured Old Tom and have since been tweaked to accommodate the more ubiquitous London Dry style. As the gin landscape continues to evolve, those same drinks now enjoy limitless opportunities for experimentation.

By definition, all gin must afford juniper the starring role in its botanical bill — the list of herbs, spices, fruits, and roots that give the spirit its character. Now more than ever, distillers are placing an almost equal focus on the supporting cast, creating spirits with a sense of place, or offering a more approachable entry to the category for those who find juniper’s piney character to be challenging.

On this list, you’ll discover all of those styles: gins that represent the pinnacle of London Dry alongside bottles made with hand-picked, wild ingredients. The selection represents more than 100 bottles tasted, and inclusion in the ranking depended upon factors such as quality, value, availability, and — most important of all — remaining true to the juniper-laced soul of gin.

Stick the Martini glass in the freezer and make sure the ice trays are filled: Here are the 30 best gins to drink in 2022.

Under $25

Askur Yggdrasil 45

Named after the “Tree of Life” in Nordic mythology, Askur Yggdrasil gets top marks for the sheer amount of information included on its label. There, you will learn the provenance of ingredients and production process, which includes column-distilled French wheat spirit and botanicals such as Balkan juniper, Spanish citrus peel, and Icelandic water for proofing. Those seeking the CliffsNotes should know that this is a dazzling expression of London Dry style gin that over-delivers for its price. Average price: $21. Rating: 92.

Beefeater London Dry Gin

Beefeater sold in the U.S. dropped from 47 percent to 44 percent ABV in recent years, irking many industry professionals in the process. Still, this iconic London Dry remains juniper-charged in profile and a brilliant budget pick. Expect exceptional balance between citrus, spice, and juniper, and a soft palate that finishes with a peppery prickle. Average price: $20. Rating: 90.

Under $50

Fords Gin

Created by Simon Ford and master distiller Charles Maxwell, Fords benefits from the former’s many years of bartending experience. Subtle details, such as measurements etched onto its ergonomic bottle, prove this gin was devised with the service industry in mind. The character is bold yet classic in essence, ensuring that it won’t get lost in whichever cocktail it’s being deployed. This should be your go-to house gin. Average price: $26. Rating: 95.

Gin Lane 1751 Royal Strength Gin

“Royal strength” holds no technical meaning, but at 47 percent ABV, this gin arrives a few points higher than the category average. That alcohol is seamlessly incorporated, appearing neither as ethanol on the nose nor noticeable heat on the palate. Instead, this gin’s orange, lemon, and juniper notes shine bright, as do an apothecary of spices. Punch up your G&Ts with this one. Average price: $30. Rating: 92.

Junipero Gin

The Spanish translation of juniper, Junipero is a celebration of gin’s defining botanical. From the first sniff, it’s clear only the highest-quality berries were included in the copper-pot distillation runs, for their impression on the final spirit is piercing and pure. Lemon peel, cardamom, and black pepper notes bring depth and balance to a clean, crisp palate. Average price: $30. Rating: 94.

J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin

Though sold as a “Midwestern” gin, this is London Dry at heart. Tom Nichol, the former master distiller at Tanqueray, helped the brand develop its production process and recipe, which includes six botanicals: juniper, coriander, angelica root, licorice root, and orange. Equally earthy and citrusy, and with bold juniper notes, this promises to mix into an incredible Martini. Average price: $32. Rating: 93.

New York Distilling Company Dorothy Parker New York Gin

Along with the standard cast of gin botanicals, this expression also includes elderberry and hibiscus petals, which bring subtle hints of fresh fruit and flowers. The spirit lands on the palate with well-rounded, approachable grace, while its playful spice livens the profile of classic cocktails. Start with an Aviation. Average price: $33. Rating: 91.

St. George Spirits Terroir Gin

Using gin as a vehicle to showcase terroir is a common concept nowadays, but California’s St. George Spirits has been invested in that pursuit for over a decade. With this bottling, the distillery transports drinkers to the Golden State via botanicals like Douglas fir and California bay laurel. The profile is understandably and enjoyably piney, providing an expressive and distinctive Martini when married with dry vermouth. Average price: $33. Rating: 93.

Tanqueray No. Ten

Billed as “the ultimate cocktail gin,” Tanqueray No. Ten has earned a reputation as a bartender favorite over the past two decades. Its profile is more delicate and nuanced than standard Tanqueray (which is also great), yet it still manages to imprint its identity on drinks like the G&T, Martini, or Last Word. While a clear upgrade from entry-level gins, the price point remains relatively affordable. Average price: $33. Rating: 95.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

This side of the Atlantic, Sipsmith has yet to fully build the reputation it enjoys in the U.K., where it stands as a pioneer of craft distilling. That’s quite perplexing given the quality of this London Dry, which oozes fresh and pure botanical character. Balanced, bright, and bold, this is the quintessential gin for refreshing G&Ts — garnished with a lemon, in true British fashion. Average price: $35. Rating: 93.

Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin

Distinctive cardamom and coriander aromas lend an earthy spice to the nose of this American gin. Galangal and citrus are also included in its botanical bill and make a more prominent appearance on the bright and lively palate. This is a wonderful new-wave expression that doesn’t stray too far from the classic gin profile. Average price: $35. Rating: 92.

Future Gin

California’s Future Gin aims to capture the flavors of SoCal using Meyer lemon, honeysuckle, and grape leaf, along with more common botanicals. The resulting spirit is lithe and clean on the nose, while bursts of citrus pop on the palate. Gin with a modern twist, this example shines in a dry Martini garnished — fittingly — with a lemon peel. Average price: $36. Rating: 94.

Gray Whale Gin

Everyone enjoys a drink that supports a good cause. This California producer works with marine conservation organization Oceana and is also a member of the 1% for the Planet group. What’s inside the bottle is similarly pleasing: a sweet, herbal, zesty gin with hints of brine and nuts coming from kombu and almonds. Combine with soda and a lime wedge garnish for a refreshing highball. Average price: $36. Rating: 91.

Naud Gin

Naud may be better known for Cognac production, but the distillery proves just as adept with clear botanical spirits on the evidence of this gin. While juniper and savory spices are present and accounted for, this expression leans further into perfumed, fruity, and floral territory. A zesty palate captures the complex nature of citrus juice, pith, and peel, suggesting G&Ts should be on the menu. Average price: $37. Rating: 92.

Xoriguer Mahón Gin

Made on the Spanish island of Menorca, this gin is distilled from grapes in wood-fired alembic stills that range from 70 to 270 years old. The juniper berries that provide its character are aged for up to four years in open crates at the distillery, providing plenty of contact with salt-rich sea air. All of these factors contribute to a gin that brims with citrusy, peppery, salty character. Mix in a 50:50 Martini with sherry, and garnish with a twist and olive. Average price: $37. Rating: 95.

Poli Marconi 42 Mediterranean Style Gin

Produced at the historic Poli Distillerie in Italy’s grappa-producing heartland, this Mediterranean-style gin screams of vibrant, fresh herbs. Menthol meets basil and citrus on the nose, while rosemary and thyme join on the palate, adding earthy depth. Lively, vibrant, and fresh, this gin will upgrade your summer highball game. Average price: $37. Rating: 93.

Amrut Nilgiris Indian Dry Gin

Pioneering Indian single malt producer Amrut introduced this gin in December 2020. Named after the Nilgiris (blue) Mountains in the west of the country, that high-altitude terrain is also the source of many of the botanicals included in the gin. Its profile builds on London Dry with attractive accents of tea and mace. Average price: $38. Rating: 92.

Barr Hill Gin

Made with raw honey, this floral, waxy Vermont gin is truly one of a kind. Where rich honey dominates the nose, juniper and pepper spring to life on the palate, adding range and balance. All roads point to a Bee’s Knees cocktail for this fine craft gin. Average price: $39. Rating: 92.

Stray Dog Wild Gin

Mastiha, the sticky resin drawn from mastic trees, is the most notable botanical in this Greek gin, but it steals no limelight from nine other wonderfully balanced ingredients. Sage and bay leaf enjoy equal billing on the nose, while the palate jumps between cardamom and citrus. Try this in a G&T topped with a fresh sage leaf and a few spears of rosemary. Average price: $38. Rating: 92.

Caorunn Highland Strength Scottish Gin

Featuring five handpicked Celtic botanicals, this is the 54 percent ABV iteration of Caorunn, a gin we’ve long enjoyed at VinePair. Among that group are heather, dandelion, and Coul Blush apple — a sweet, aromatic variety of the orchard fruit. The quintet combines with juniper and spices to provide enjoyable, evocative sips of the Scottish Highlands. Bravo! Average price: $40. Rating: 93.

Komasa Gin Sakurajima Komikan

From Kagoshima, Japan, this gin is made with a small, local mandarin variety called Sakurajima komikan. Grown on volcanic soils, the tiny fruit lends juicy character to both nose and palate, while juniper and coriander provide a savory contrast. So clearly defined is each ingredient that the 49 percent ABV content barely registers. Mix this in shaken, citrus-forward cocktails such as the Gimlet. Average price: $40 (per 375 milliliter bottle). Rating: 92.

Condesa Gin ‘Clasica’

Produced in Mexico City, this gin builds upon a corn, wheat, rye, and barley-based neutral spirit with 13 botanicals. Billed as a London Dry, it nails the classic style while also shining in its own right via the inclusion of palo santo, jasmine, elderflower, and lavender. Stir with Campari and sweet vermouth for a characterful Negroni, or shake up a Ramos Gin Fizz if you’re feeling ambitious. Average price: $40. Rating: 94.

Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin

The latest limited-edition release from Hendrick’s, Neptunia was “inspired by the invigorating coastal air and the endless mysteries of the sea,” according to the brand. The gin arrives with a profile that’s surprisingly more citrusy than briny, but the palate and nose undoubtedly have more depth and complexity than regular Hendrick’s. Fans of the brand and collectors of this lineup will not be disappointed with this release. Average price: $41. Rating: 91.

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Made at the Bruichladdich Distillery on the Scottish Isle of Islay, The Botanist includes 22 hand-picked ingredients in its botanical bill, all of which grow wild on the island. Taking the terroir and gin conversation to an entirely new level, this is surely the world’s only gin that contains creeping thistle, sweet cicely, and tansy — to name but three of its left-field ingredients — and what a combination it proves to be. Average price: $40. Rating: 93.

Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin

There’s a temptation to think of this as the fun side project of Hans Reisetbauer, an Austrian distillery better known for making some of the world’s best eaux de vie. Yet that would detract from the serious quality showcased in this gin, which ranks among the cleanest, most concentrated, crisp expressions on the market. This calls for an extremely dry Martini with a tiny expression of lemon (discard the peel after). Average price: $45. Rating: 94.

Nikka Coffey Gin

Four native Japanese citrus fruits combine in Nikka Coffey’s base recipe, where they’re joined by sansho peppers and other botanicals. Each sniff and sip reveals something new: Occasionally, the profile leans floral and fruity; other times, there’s fiery spice mixed with piney juniper. Average price: $46. Rating: 94.

Under $100

GINRAW

This “gastronomic” gin from Barcelona marks the combined efforts of a chef, sommelier, mixologist, and master parfumeur. Its production features many of the fancy techniques and equipment that have gained the city a world-class culinary reputation in recent years. Among those are the use of rotary valves for a third distillation run, which allows the process to take place at just 75 degrees Fahrenheit. The result: among the zestiest, citrus-scented gins available, with attractive prickly spice on the palate. This is ideal Negroni gin. Average price: $53. Rating: 93.

Gracias a Dios Oaxaca Recipe

Agave distillate provides the base for this Mexican release, which is unlike any previous encounter we’ve had with gin. The recipe also features seven local botanicals that contribute to a complex nose of bitter chocolate, chili pepper, and orange peel. Juniper arrives in fresh bursts on the palate, before cacao makes a reappearance on the finish. Average price: $60. Rating: 93.

Kyoto Distillery Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin

Among the cream of the crop of craft Japanese gin producers, the Kyoto Distillery leads the way with this attractively floral, citrus-forward gin. The nose is somewhat shy, though not lacking in character. But it’s the palate that really stands out, with vibrant helpings of yuzu, fresh berries, pink petals, and sharp juniper. Worth the splurge? Absolutely. Average price: $74. Rating: 94.

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2021

The 2021 edition of Monkey 47’s Distiller’s Cut series features monarda didyma as its defining “species rara.” Also known as “beer balm,” the aromatic herb brings bright and floral citrus character to the party and builds an extra layer upon an already impossibly complex gin. Perfumed and zesty, with a crack of spice on the finish, this annual series continues to prove that gin can be a sipping spirit. Average price: $80 (per 375 milliliter bottle). Rating: 94.