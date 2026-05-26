See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

When temperatures start to spike and OOO messages fill up your inbox, that usually means it’s time to crown the official “drink of the summer.”

Some years, it feels like drinkers are on the same page. Like when Spicy Margaritas and icy glasses of frosé dominated patios. Or when, a few years later, those same goblets were replaced by bright orange Aperol Spritzes. But sometimes, the drinks that people can’t stop talking about — looking at you, Dirty Shirley — fail to actually take hold.

It’s tough to garner the ubiquity that’s required to become a true summer staple, and even more challenging to predict what we’ll all gravitate toward when that first 100-degree day hits. Still, every time the season rolls around, the cocktail-drinking collective can’t resist placing a bet, so we tapped 13 bartenders around the world to see which drinks they expect to pick up steam this summer. Here’s what they had to say.

The drink of the summer for 2026, according to bartenders:

The Southside

Gimlets

Vermouth and soda

Highballs

Tiny ’tinis

Hugo Spritz

Spicy Margarita

Spritzes

Frozen drinks

Mojitos

Cucumber Gimlets

Tequila highballs

“I think that for any candidate for drink of the summer, it helps to have a bridge cocktail (or spirit) with existing mindshare. For that reason, I have to root for the Southside, which at its core is a Gimlet that’s been supercharged with mint leaves. It’s incredibly refreshing — a massive upgrade on the standard Gimlet, and it inherits the profound mutability that comes with swapping in different gins.” —Logan Rodriguez, beverage director, Oddball, New York City

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“People are going back to classics, with Martinis showing up everywhere and a broader “Martini movement” taking hold. Alongside that, there are lots of Gimlets — an old-timey, citrus-forward cocktail that’s easy to modify and adapt. People especially love variations like cucumber and elderflower Gimlets. They’re delicious, and it’s a classic for a reason.” —Patrick Jobst, director of beverage, Book Tower, Detroit

“My prediction for the drink of summer is vermouth and soda with olives. It’s low ABV and sessionable, aligning perfectly with current drinking trends while also signaling someone cultured, discerning, and quietly ‘in the know’ when it comes to European aperitif traditions. That sense of intellectual luxury becomes even more apparent when made with small-production, low-intervention vermouths. It also happens to pair beautifully with the kinds of snacks dominating tables right now: tinned fish, good butter, pickles, conservas, olives, salty chips, and crusty bread dragged through something oily and delicious.” —Alexandria Bowler, lead bartender, Emeril’s, New Orleans

“I think the drink of the summer will be the return of the highball — especially lighter, sessionable serves built around soda, citrus, tea, and lower-ABV spirits. Guests are leaning toward drinks that feel refreshing and easy to drink in warm weather but still have complexity and craftsmanship behind them.” —Rio Azmee, creative director and partner, Stone & Soil, NYC

“It seems like it’s going to be a scorcher, so the drink of the summer needs to be ice cold and super refreshing. What more could you want than a cheeky mini Martini?! Pick your poison, savory or the classic 2:1, but the classic never goes out of style, and I feel like a mini version is going to be everywhere this summer (did it ever really go away?!).” —Ally Marrone, co-owner, Kinda Nice, Brooklyn

“This summer’s palate leans toward elegant low-ABV spritzes. The Hugo Spritz, in particular, feels primed for resurgence — its blend of elderflower, mint, Prosecco, and soda offers a style that is light, refreshing, and effortlessly drinkable.” —Maroje Milosevic, assistant bar manager, The Sidecar, Dublin

“The Spicy Margarita will continue to be everywhere this summer. Tequila and spice are always go-to combinations for guests because they are refreshing, slightly spicy, and offer something a bit different while still remaining approachable and familiar.” —Luis Alatorre, general manager, The Cabinet Mezcal Bar, NYC

“It is hard not to say the spritz. With the summer heat hitting NYC, we are looking forward to enjoying our favorite aperitifs, vermouths, and amaros with refreshing bubbles. We are big fans of the classic Aperol Spritz, the Hugo Spritz, and our own S&P Spritz.” —Natasha Bermudez, bar manager, Seed Library, NYC

“I think frozen drinks including Margaritas, Daiquiris, and Piña Coladas are going to continue having a major moment this summer, especially as bartenders get more creative with them. We’re seeing flavor combinations that may sound unexpected at first, but end up tasting incredibly delicious and balanced, which makes the category feel especially fun and exciting right now.” —Diego Livera, head bartender, Seirēn, NYC

“I’m predicting that Mojitos and Hugo Spritzes will dominate this summer thanks to the effervescent combination of mint and bubbles, which goes very well with botanical flavors. I also think aloe vera will be very on trend in the botanical realm.” —Bismark Vega, beverage director, SuSu, Chicago

“Cucumber Gimlets are going to be some of the trendiest cocktails this summer because they’re light, refreshing, and easy to enjoy in warm weather. Guests are gravitating toward bright, fruit-forward flavors that still feel balanced and sophisticated.” —Jose Perdomo, bartender, The Seville, NYC

“I anticipate the drink of the summer will be a highball-style tequila cocktail inspired by the energy of the World Cup coming to the U.S. Something vibrant, refreshing, and built for celebration. Think tequila blanco, fresh watermelon, lime, a touch of chili, and sparkling mineral water: light, crisp, and easy to drink during long summer days and watch parties.” —Steven Restrepo, head bartender, Fasano, NYC

“Any type of spritz is always my go-to when the weather gets warm — it’s what I naturally reach for when I want something refreshing and easy to enjoy.” —Sebastian Martinez, bartender, Dante, NYC