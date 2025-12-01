As the last of your fall decorations are replaced by their holiday counterparts, it’s once again the time of year to brainstorm which spirits you’ll be gifting your loved ones this December. And if you have a bourbon lover in your life, you know that selecting the perfect bottle is no easy feat. From approachable, sweeter expressions to boozy, cask-strength bottlings, there are seemingly endless options out there on the market.

Here, we compiled a list of some of the best bourbons to gift this holiday season, whether you are shopping for a humble beginner or whiskey connoisseur. Keep reading to check out seven of the best bourbons to gift this year.

Best Budget Bourbon: Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years

Best Splurge Bourbon: Bomberger’s PFG (Precision Fine Grain) 2025

Best Bourbon for Beginners: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon

Best Bourbon for Whiskey Geeks: Eagle Rare 12

Best Bourbon for Cocktail Lovers: Larceny Small Batch

Best Bourbon to Impress: Barrell Bourbon New Year 2025

Best Limited-Edition Bourbon: Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch

Best Budget Bourbon

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years

If you recognize Jim Beam Black, but don’t recall it having an age statement, you would be correct. This bottling from one of the world’s best-selling whiskey brands was upgraded last summer to introduce the bourbon at a new proof, with a new label carrying an age statement. While the former Jim Beam Black simply read “Extra Aged,” this bottling is aged for 7 years and comes in at 45 percent ABV as opposed to the original’s 43 percent. The bourbon opens with aromas of oak and vanilla before a dry and nutty palate with pops of caramel takes over.

Average Price: $25

Rating: 90

Best Splurge Bourbon

Bomberger’s PFG (Precision Fine Grain) 2025

Most whiskey lovers have heard of Michter’s (if they haven’t, they should be immediately introduced). But this year, if you’re looking for something slightly outside of the box, seek out a bottle of Bomberger’s PFG, the newest expression in Michter’s Legacy Series. Unlike the other two whiskeys in the collection, Bomberger’s Declaration Bourbon and Shenk’s Sour Mash Whiskey, PFG, short for Precision Fine Grain, undergoes a secondary barrel maturation. First, the bourbon is aged for an undisclosed period of time in toasted and charred American oak casks before it’s transferred into new French oak casks made to Michter’s exact specifications. From there, the whiskey is filtered using Michter’s proprietary filtration process before it’s bottled at 50.1 percent ABV. On the nose, there are aromas of brown caramel, spiced potpourri, and oak, while the palate leans fruity, with notes of cherry syrup, strawberry shortbread, and rosewater.

Average Price: $140

Rating: 94

Best Bourbon for Beginners

Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon

Created by Wild Turkey’s father-son master distilling duo Jimmy and Eddie Russell, Russell’s Reserve offers complexity that drinks well beyond its age statement. Produced exclusively in small batches, the flagship 10-year-old bottling leans on the fruitier side, with aromas of dried orange peel, vanilla, and pops of cinnamon. On the palate, the bourbon is highly textural, offering notes of butterscotch and caramel before dark fruit, baking spice, and prominent oak round out the finish. Bottled at a welcoming 90 proof, Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is ideal for serving neat or in a cocktail, making it an ideal buy for the bourbon beginner.

Average Price: $39

Rating: 93

Best Bourbon for Whiskey Geeks

Eagle Rare 12

Early this year, whiskey lovers the world over rejoiced at the rumblings that the highly coveted Eagle Rare would be launching a new, 12-year-old expression. In June, those rumors turned out to be true when the brand debuted Eagle Rare 12, the newest permanent addition to its beloved portfolio. Produced in Frankfort, Ky., by Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare 12 is made from the distillery’s Mash Bill #1, a.k.a. the low-rye mash bill, which is believed to contain no more than 10 percent rye grain. At 95 proof, the bourbon is decadent, with aromas of chocolate-covered cherry cordial, sweet oak, and almond extract. The palate is similar, lending oaky caramel, cherry cola, and fruit flavors, all wrapped in an oak core.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 93

Best Bourbon for Cocktail Lovers

Larceny Small Batch

This entry-level bourbon in the Heaven Hill lineup is made with a high-wheat mash bill similar to that of Pappy Van Winkle. Each release of this wheated bourbon comes from no more than 200 barrels, allowing for more highly concentrated flavors to permeate the palate. Considering the wheat base, Larceny Small Batch is a sweeter bourbon, though punchy, peppery spice and toasted oak provide balance and ensure a strong backbone in cocktails. Be sure to stir this into classics like the Old Fashioned or the Boulevardier, but don’t be afraid to shake it into a Gold Rush, either.

Average Price: $28

Rating: 88

Best Bourbon to Impress

Barrell Bourbon New Year 2025

Founded in 2013 by Joe Beatrice, Barrell Craft Spirits is a non-distilling producer that sources spirits from over 65 producers to craft its innovative, blended releases. Of those releases, the annual New Year bourbon is one of the most celebrated. Each year, the team at Barrell sources distillate in various age ranges from numerous states across the U.S., and the 2025 release is pretty spectacular. The remarkable blend features whiskey from eight states — Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Wyoming, New York, Texas, Ohio, and Maryland — with distillate between 5 and 12 years old. Bottled at 56.05 percent ABV, the final whiskey is stunning and nuanced, offering aromas of cedar, pine, lemongrass, and red apple skins. On the palate, the bourbon is rich and textural, with peanut butter, apple, plum, and baking spice leading the charge.

Average Price: $90

Rating: 94

Best Limited-Edition Bourbon

Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch

For a taste of one of VinePair’s highest-scoring bourbons of the year, look no further than Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch. The celebrated Lawrenceburg, Ky.-based distillery produces bourbon with 10 distinct recipes made from two mash bills and five yeast strains, offering ample opportunity for blending. Among those prestige blends is a series of Small Batch collections, including Four Roses Small Batch and Small Batch Select, though neither is quite as coveted as the annual Limited Edition Small Batch. This year’s blend comes from four distillates — OBSV, OESV, OBSK, and OESV — each aged between 13 and 19 years old. The result is a bold and vibrant bourbon with aromas of stewed, fresh, and dried orchard fruit, cherry candy, and baking spices that transfer onto a viscous palate. There, the flavors are joined by notes of orange oil, oak, and a touch of cream soda before a long, peppery finish takes over. Just under 17,000 bottles of Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch were released, but it’s well worth the effort if you manage to track one down.

Average Price: $249

Rating: 95