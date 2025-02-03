Buffalo Trace’s coveted Eagle Rare brand might soon include a new expression, according to a recent filing with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

The Kentucky-based brand submitted an application for label approval for a new straight bourbon whiskey aged 12 years and bottled at 95 proof under the Eagle Rare name. Though the filing suggests the label was approved on Jan. 31, there has still been no word from the brand on whether or not the new product will hit the shelves.

The fan-favorite bourbon is currently available at various age statements, with the brand’s 10-year-old expression serving as its entry-level offering. Though it was once widely available, bottles of the stuff have become a little more difficult to find on shelves, occasionally arriving with retailer markups. The new 12-year bottling wouldn’t just be a step up in age, but also in proof. Eagle Rare 10-year is bottled at 45 percent ABV, while the 12-year appears to arrive at 47.5 percent ABV, according to the filing.

Eagle Rare 17-Year (VinePair’s top bourbon of 2023) is another popular choice, released annually as part of the highly sought-after Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. The oldest expression in the line to date is the extremely limited Eagle Rare 25, which was released in 2023 for a steep $10,000 a bottle. The Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is also one of the most expensive bourbons in the U.S.

Buffalo Trace hasn’t shared any additional information on the whiskey at this time, but that didn’t stop fans from chiming in with their thoughts on Reddit. Bourbon enthusiasts commented that they can’t wait for the new expression. Some skeptics, apparently tired of scouring shops for hard-to-find bottles, hope this release will help with Eagle Rare’s availability.

“I’ll definitely be excited to try this given that I enjoy ER 10, but it does seem a little odd to extend this line when they can’t even meet demand for ER 10 already. It feels a little bit like even with their distillery expansion they aren’t all that interested in meeting demand,” one frustrated commenter shared in the r/whiskey thread.

Some suspect the new 12-year release will draw attention away from the 10-year, allowing for the entry-level expression to be more widely available once more — but that might be wishful thinking for bourbon lovers. VinePair reached out to representatives of the brand, but has not heard from the team at the time of publishing.