In February, rumors started circling about a potential new Eagle Rare expression. On Monday, Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace Distillery confirmed the news, announcing the highly-anticipated launch of Eagle Rare 12. According to a press release, the new bourbon will become a permanent fixture in the Eagle Rare portfolio.

As its name suggests, the expression is aged for a minimum of 12 years in new, charred American oak barrels. It’s produced using the distillery’s famous Mash Bill #1, also known as the “low-rye mash bill,” which is believed to include10 percent or less of rye grain. Eagle Rare 12 is bottled at 95 proof (47.5 percent ABV) — a 2.5 percent increase in strength from Eagle Rare 10 Year.

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery, we believe there are no shortcuts to create outstanding whiskey — there is no substitute for quality time spent in the barrel. With Eagle Rare, we are always striving but never satisfied, constantly experimenting to enable better-tasting age-stated bourbons,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery global brand director Andrew Duncan in the release. “When it was introduced, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey brought higher quality standards to whiskey around the world; now, Eagle Rare pushes the bounds of age stating excellence in Bourbon.”

In addition to the brand’s now two year-round offerings, the Eagle Rare portfolio contains three limited edition expressions, including Double Eagle Very Rare, Eagle Rare 25, and Eagle Rare 17 — which the brand releases every fall as part of the coveted Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

“This whiskey represents more than just time in the barrel—it’s the result of years of dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment from our entire team,” Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley said in the release. “The investments we’ve made — in time, resources and effort — have allowed us to explore new possibilities in aging and flavor, and this release is a proud reflection of that journey.”

Eagle Rare 12 will be available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants nationwide starting in June for a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750 milliliter bottle. According to the brand, international rollout is set to begin this fall.