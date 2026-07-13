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Big, bold, and full of personality, Cabernet Sauvignon rules the world of red wine. From the first swirl, intense aromas of black fruit, cedar, and spice leap from the glass. The wine’s grippy tannins linger along the gums and back of the jaw, creating a full-bodied richness that feels both indulgent and remarkably drinkable.

Part of Cabernet Sauvignon’s perennial appeal lies in its ability to age. The thick-skinned grape naturally yields high tannins, acidity, and concentrated fruit flavors, forging the holy trinity of age-worthy characteristics in wine. These qualities helped propel Cabernet from the Left Bank of Bordeaux to Napa Valley, Chile, South Africa and beyond — cementing its reputation as one of the most collectible and widely planted grape varieties in the world.

But if it’s unapologetically powerful reds you’re chasing, Cabernet Sauvignon is only the beginning. The below grape varieties capture many of the same qualities as King Cab, while each bringing something unique to the table. Here are seven grapes to try if you love Cabernet Sauvignon, from most similar to slightly out-there comps.

Cabernet Franc

Cabernet Sauvignon owes its existence to a natural crossing between Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc, so fans will likely recognize the family resemblance here from the first sip. Cab Franc usually trades some of Cab Sav’s power for brighter aromatics, softer tannins, and a more medium-bodied style. While still heavily planted across France, the grape has found a devoted following in the United States, where regions from California to New York are producing standout, single-varietal wines. Pair Carr Winery’s Rossi Vineyard Cabernet Franc with everything from ahi tuna to grilled lamb chops.

Carménère

Known as the “Lost Grape of Bordeaux,” Carménère nearly disappeared from France after the phylloxera epidemic before finding its true home in Chile. Today, it’s the country’s flagship red, beloved for its plush, dark berry fruit, velvety texture, and unmistakable pepper notes. “Carmenère delivers a lot of what people love about Cab in a medium-bodied package with softer tannins,” says Lizzy Sidles, director at bottle shop and travel company Pourtal. Sidles refers to Casa Silva’s Los Lingues as the “Carménère Converter” for its extraordinary ability to win over skeptics, particularly those looking for a softer, more approachable wine and fans of Cab Sav’s bell pepper aromas.

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Petit Verdot

For centuries, Petit Verdot played a supporting role in some of Bordeaux’s greatest blends, contributing deep color, firm tannins, and concentrated dark fruit. For those drawn to Cabernet Sauvignon’s unapologetic intensity but wishing it offered a more aromatic side, Petit Verdot introduces floral aromas of violet and dried herbs. Look for single-varietal bottlings from Australia’s Barossa Valley or California’s warmer AVAs and serve alongside herb-crusted pork tenderloin.

Touriga Nacional

Ever wonder what the grapes behind Portugal’s legendary Port wines taste like as dry reds? Touriga Nacional is one of the few indigenous Portuguese grapes commonly bottled on its own, despite the country’s long tradition of blending native varieties. More often, it’s found alongside Touriga Franca in affordable Portuguese red blends, but when bottled solo, expect dark berry fruit, mighty tannins, and notes of violet, bergamot, and licorice. Classic expressions from the Douro or Dão serve as a great introduction to the grape.

Aglianico

Look beyond California and Bordeaux and you’ll find a brooding red growing in the volcanic soils of Southern Italy. Primarily hailing from Campania and Basilicata, Aglianico goes big on tannins, acidity, and body while leaning savory with notes of leather and cured meat. If your favorite thing about Cabernet Sauvignon is how it all comes together — but you’re ready to venture beyond familiar, fruit-forward styles — Aglianico doles out an earthy, Old World expression that’s perfect with slow-braised Italian classics like beef braciole.

Tannat

If Cabernet Sauvignon is a fine-dining staple, Tannat is the rancher’s pour — rugged, hearty, and built for a great piece of meat. Though native to southwest France, Tannat found its stride in Uruguay and now thrives in warm-climate regions like Texas, California, and Virginia. “Expect more black fruit, deeper color, and big tannins that rival Cab’s age-worthiness,” says Bob Young, M.D., founder of Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, Texas. Enjoy the winery’s Tallent Vineyard Tannat with Texas brisket or wild game.

Sagrantino

Think Cab is bold? Meet Sagrantino. Considered one of the world’s most tannic varieties, this native Umbrian grape delivers blackberry fruit, leather, dried herbs, and spice. For Joe Pannenbacker of Austin restaurant and wine bar APT 115, Sagrantino is for those who want “everything turned up to 11.” When pairing with food, consider dishes that can hold their own like a bone-in ribeye, truffle pasta, or aged cheeses. Look for Sagrantino di Montefalco DOCG bottlings from benchmark producers like Arnaldo Caprai, or Roccafiore for terrific value.