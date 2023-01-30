If you’re planning to travel more in 2023, this airline’s newest announcement might just make your year.

Straightaway Cocktails will soon be available on Alaska Airlines flights, according to a Jan. 30 press release. Two new canned cocktails will be available for purchase on the in-flight menu, during trips of over 350 miles.

Guests now have the option to order two of the Portland-based brand’s core cocktails: the Oregon Old Fashioned and the Margarita. Both are served onboard in new 100-milliliter cans — a miniature version of the brand’s classic canned cocktail mixes.

“We’re thrilled to offer our 40+ million guests signature drinks from a small business in Portland that has changed the paradigm on canned cocktails by using high-quality, in-housemade ingredients,” senior food and beverage manager Jessica Johnston states in the release. “We are proud to support a local business that stands behind high-quality ingredients, knowing it will improve our guests’ in-flight experience.”

The Oregon Old Fashioned is created from three-year-old rye whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters. It includes Oregon-sourced fir needles in its bitters component. Drinkers can expect bright notes of orange and a dry finish, according to the brand’s tasting notes.

Straightaway’s canned Margarita contains both reposado tequila and mezcal, as well as orange liqueur, agave, habanero and mango syrup, and salt from Jacobsen Salt Co.

Straightaway Cocktails launched in 2018 and is known for its luxe, bottled versions of popular cocktails. Other offerings from the brand include the Negroni, Gin Fizz, Paper Plane, and Espresso Martini.

This partnership is set to make air travel just a tad bit sweeter — and boozier, too.