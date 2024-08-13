On Tuesday, Michter’s announced the forthcoming release of its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon 2024 edition, according to a press release.

Ten years ago — a year before the Louisville distillery even had its own brick-and-mortar location — Michter’s first unveiled its now-coveted US*1 Toasted Barrel Straight Bourbon and Rye. Since then, Michter’s has re-released both expressions sporadically over the years, and even added a Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey to the lineup. This release marks the first time Michter’s has offered an iteration of its US*1 Toasted Barrel Straight Bourbon since 2021.

To craft this 10-year anniversary release, which hits shelves in September, the distilling team took the brand’s fully-matured US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and transferred it to a second toasted barrel made of 18-month, air-dried wood for a second round of aging. While we’re also big fans of the Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon here at VinePair, to Michter’s credit, the distillery created the toasted barrel finish category in 2014.

“It’s a testament to our team that so many other great distillers have followed us in releasing toasted barrel finish whiskeys,” Michter’s master of maturation Andrea Wilson said in the press release. “There are many different toast profiles in which the barrel is heated to create beautiful flavor notes. This year’s Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon reminds me of a fall evening where we are roasting campfire treats with graham crackers, marshmallows, caramel and butterscotch.”

The limited-edition expression is bottled at 91.4 proof and will retail at $110 SRP. Given the impressive accolades Michter’s has been receiving lately, this bottle likely won’t linger on shop shelves.