Michter’s will release 2023’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye in September, according to a Tuesday press release.

Come next month, the limited release will be sold in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $120 for a 750ml bottle. If you’re familiar with previous releases of the bottle — which currently run for $400 and higher — you’ll know these bottles typically sell (and incur value) quickly.

The average barrel proof for the toasted rye bottled for this release is 108.9 (or 54.45 percent ABV) according to Michter’s master distiller Dam McKee. The Michter’s Toasted Barrel Rye undergoes a special aging protocol that’s overseen by the brand’s master of maturation, Andrea Wilson. She works with McKee to select the fully matured barrels of the US*1 Rye and transfer them into a second barrel for finishing. The second barrel is made of special, naturally air-dried wood that’s seasoned outdoors for 24 months and toasted — not charred — to the distillery’s specifications.

“The Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is designed to showcase the beautiful extractives from a toasted-only finish barrel that impart remarkable character and contribute to an exceptional experience,” says Wilson.

While the historic Louisville-based distillery is rooted in tradition, it frequently experiments to explore new styles of whiskey. In reference to the specialty toasted barrel style, Michter’s president Joseph J. Magliocco said in the release: “We released the first toasted barrel whiskey of any American distillery in 2014 because we loved the unique taste profile. At the time, we had no idea that it would create a new whiskey category for people to enjoy.”