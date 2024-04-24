It’s that time of year again: North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2024 have been revealed.

The list, sponsored by Perrier, was unveiled at a live awards ceremony on April 23 at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The honorees include establishments in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Kicking off the list is Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, the first bar in Mexico to take the No. 1 spot on the annual ranking. It features throwback Prohibition-era decor, a marble bar, and of course, next-level cocktails courtesy of bar director Eric van Beek. The menu stars innovative ingredients like infused cordials and house-made syrups, as well as batched cocktails on-draft like last year’s winner Double Chicken Please. Handshake Speakeasy ranked No. 2 on last year’s list, as well as No. 3 among 2023’s 50 Best Bars in the World.

“We give our biggest ¡Felicidades! to Handshake Speakeasy and head bartender Eric van Beek for the team’s incredible work in delivering excellence,” says Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars in a press release. “Handshake Speakeasy continues to push the boundaries of the art of cocktail creation as well as always putting service first, so we are pleased to see them crowned the first bar in Mexico City named No.1 on North America’s 50 Best Bars list.”

Stateside, New York City continues to boast the highest density of North America’s top bars. Claiming the No. 2 spot on the list is Manhattan’s Mexican-American cocktail bar Superbueno, which won VinePair’s Next Wave Award for Bar Program of the Year in 2023. The bar, co-owned by New York hospitality veterans Ignacio “Nacho Jiménez and Greg Boehm, opened in the East Village in April 2023.

The Big Apple’s Overstory and Martiny’s ranked as No. 3 and 4 on this year’s list, and 2023’s top-ranked bar Double Chicken Please slid into the No. 7 spot. Overall, New York is home to 12 of the 26 U.S. bars honored this year.

Up north, Toronto’s Civil Liberties won the title of the Best Bar in Canada, and Puerto Rico’s La Factoría was given the top spot in the Caribbean, ranking No. 18 in the list overall.

Check out the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2024 below.

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
2 Superbueno New York City
3 Overstory New York City
4 Martiny’s New York City
5 Rayo Mexico City
6 Jewel of the South New Orleans
7 Double Chicken Please New York City
8 Thunderbolt Los Angeles
9 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
10 Tlecān Mexico City
11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen
12 Katana Kitten New York City
13 Café La Trova Miami
14 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara
15 Employees Only New York City
16 Aruba Day Drink Tijuana
17 Café de Nadie Mexico City
18 La Factoría San Juan
19 Kumiko Chicago
20 Dante New York City
21 Civil Liberties Toronto
22 Service Bar Washington DC
23 Allegory Washington DC
24 Botanist Bar Vancouver
25 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas
26 Baltra Bar Mexico City
27 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende
28 Kaito del Valle Mexico City
29 Bar Pompette Toronto
30 True Laurel San Francisco
31 Attaboy New York City
32 Meadowlark Chicago
33 The Dead Rabbit New York City
34 Selva Oaxaca
35 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman
36 Century Grand Phoenix
37 Arca Tulum
38 Pacific Cocktail Heaven San Francisco
39 Cloakroom Montreal
40 Bar Mordecai Toronto
41 Maison Premiere New York City
42 Hanky Panky Mexico City
43 Angel’s Share New York City
44 Milady’s New York City
45 Brujas Mexico City
46 Mírate Los Angeles
47 Cure New Orleans
48 Best Intentions Chicago
49 The Keefer Bar Vancouver
50 Atwater Cocktail Club Montreal