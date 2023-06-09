Drinks like the Rum and Coke, Gin & Tonic, and Vodka Soda are often pigeonholed as rudimentary dive bar staples. They may be wildly popular, but does a spirit, a splash of soda, and an obligatory lime wedge constitute a bonafide cocktail or just a one-way ticket to inebriation?

Could the Vodka Soda be the reason that vodka continues to rank as one of the best-selling spirits in the U.S.? Is it serving as the main factor behind the overwhelming success of brands such as Tito’s? With such a simple composition, can you create a flavorsome, interesting version of this drink while staying true to the essence of a classic Vodka Soda? These are all questions we’re answering today as we’re joined in the studio by Ignacio “Nacho” Jiménez, co-owner of the recently opened, must-visit NYC bar Superbueno.

As Jiménez says, “Vodka is a blank canvas.” So for his Vodka Y Soda, he paints quite the masterpiece, taking the simple two-ingredient drink and pushing it to the nth degree. It’s a cocktail of epic proportions and its guava salt rim is the only visual tip-off that this drink might be a bit different from your usual dive bar go-to. Listen on to learn Nacho’s Vodka Y Soda recipe.

Ignacio “Nacho” Jiménez’s “Vodka Y Soda” Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces pasilla and guajillo pepper infused Grey Goose*

¼ ounce Velvet Falernum

5 ounces guava water**

Garnish: Guava salt

Directions

Rim a chilled highball glass with guava salt. Combine all ingredients and charge with carbonation either in a soda stream or using an ISI with a CO2 soda charger. Serve in the highball glass over an ice spear or regular ice.

Pasilla and Guajillo Grey Goose*

Ingredients

1 liter Grey Goose vodka

20 grams deseeded Guajillo peppers

10 grams deseeded Pasilla Peppers

Directions

Add vodka to a container/pitcher. Add deseeded peppers. Infuse from 30 mins to overnight before straining through a fine mesh strainer.

Guava Water**

Ingredients

1 liter clarified guava purée***

7 grams tartaric acid

8 grams malic acid

15–20 grams sugar

Directions

Combine all the ingredients together and, if possible, use a Brix refractometer while adding sugar until you reach 15–20 sugar Brix. Store in the refrigerator. (Will last for a couple of weeks.)

Clarified Guava Purée***

Ingredients

850 grams Le Boiron guava purée

200 milliliters water

130 grams Pectinex

2 grams Agar Agar

Directions