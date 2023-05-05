New York City restaurant and cocktail bar Double Chicken Please was named 50 Best’s No. 1 Bar in North America on Thursday, according to a press release. 50 Best, in partnership with Perrier, recognized the bar at its annual awards ceremony. This year’s event was held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Double Chicken Please, founded by GN Chan and Faye Chen in 2020, serves up a menu of innovative cocktails inspired by cuisine. From out-of-the-box drinks like the Cold Pizza, the Japanese Noodle, and even the Waldorf Salad, the Lower East Side bar menu shares playful, drinkable takes on classic dishes. The establishment features a front room with a lineup of “taptails,” or cocktails on tap, and a quieter lounge room with gourmet sips and plush seating in the back.

VinePair recognized the cocktail bar with a Next Wave Award for the Best Drinks Program in 2022.

50 Best recognized an impressive lineup of other bars in this year’s list, including Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy in second place and New York City’s Katana Kitten in third place. Of the top 50 bars, 12 are located in NYC.

Keep reading to discover the 50 Best Bars in North America:

Rank Bar Name Location 1 Double Chicken Please New York City 2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 3 Katana Kitten New York City 4 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 5 Jewel of the South New Orleans 6 Dante New York City 7 Overstory New York City 8 Kumiko Chicago 9 Café La Trova Miami 10 Thunderbolt Los Angeles 11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen 12 Civil Liberties Toronto 13 Attaboy New York City 14 Employees Only New York City 15 Bar Pompette Toronto 16 Baltra Bar Mexico City 17 Rayo Mexico City 18 Mace New York City 19 Botanist Bar Vancouver 20 Hanky Panky Mexico City 21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 22 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca 23 Arca Tulum 24 La Factoría San Juan 25 Café de Nadie Mexico City 26 Kaito del Valle Mexico City 27 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas 28 Pacific Cocktail Haven San Francisco 29 Martiny’s New York City 30 Death & Co (Los Angeles) Los Angeles 31 Selva Oaxaca 32 Atwater Cocktail Club Montreal 33 Service Bar Washington, D.C. 34 Sweet Liberty Miami 35 Cloakroom Montreal 36 Cure New Orleans 37 Mother Toronto 38 Milk Room Chicago 39 Maison Premiere New York City 40 Aruba Day Drink Tijuana 41 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu 42 Yacht Club Denver 43 Bar Mordecai Toronto 44 The Dead Rabbit New York City 45 Allegory Washington, D.C. 46 Clover Club New York City 47 Brujas Mexico City 48 Platform 18 Phoenix 49 Youngblood San Diego 50 Milady’s New York City

