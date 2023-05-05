New York City restaurant and cocktail bar Double Chicken Please was named 50 Best’s No. 1 Bar in North America on Thursday, according to a press release. 50 Best, in partnership with Perrier, recognized the bar at its annual awards ceremony. This year’s event was held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Double Chicken Please, founded by GN Chan and Faye Chen in 2020, serves up a menu of innovative cocktails inspired by cuisine. From out-of-the-box drinks like the Cold Pizza, the Japanese Noodle, and even the Waldorf Salad, the Lower East Side bar menu shares playful, drinkable takes on classic dishes. The establishment features a front room with a lineup of “taptails,” or cocktails on tap, and a quieter lounge room with gourmet sips and plush seating in the back.
VinePair recognized the cocktail bar with a Next Wave Award for the Best Drinks Program in 2022.
50 Best recognized an impressive lineup of other bars in this year’s list, including Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy in second place and New York City’s Katana Kitten in third place. Of the top 50 bars, 12 are located in NYC.
Keep reading to discover the 50 Best Bars in North America:
|Rank
|Bar Name
|Location
|1
|Double Chicken Please
|New York City
|2
|Handshake Speakeasy
|Mexico City
|3
|Katana Kitten
|New York City
|4
|Licorería Limantour
|Mexico City
|5
|Jewel of the South
|New Orleans
|6
|Dante
|New York City
|7
|Overstory
|New York City
|8
|Kumiko
|Chicago
|9
|Café La Trova
|Miami
|10
|Thunderbolt
|Los Angeles
|11
|Zapote Bar
|Playa del Carmen
|12
|Civil Liberties
|Toronto
|13
|Attaboy
|New York City
|14
|Employees Only
|New York City
|15
|Bar Pompette
|Toronto
|16
|Baltra Bar
|Mexico City
|17
|Rayo
|Mexico City
|18
|Mace
|New York City
|19
|Botanist Bar
|Vancouver
|20
|Hanky Panky
|Mexico City
|21
|El Gallo Altanero
|Guadalajara
|22
|Sabina Sabe
|Oaxaca
|23
|Arca
|Tulum
|24
|La Factoría
|San Juan
|25
|Café de Nadie
|Mexico City
|26
|Kaito del Valle
|Mexico City
|27
|Herbs & Rye
|Las Vegas
|28
|Pacific Cocktail Haven
|San Francisco
|29
|Martiny’s
|New York City
|30
|Death & Co (Los Angeles)
|Los Angeles
|31
|Selva
|Oaxaca
|32
|Atwater Cocktail Club
|Montreal
|33
|Service Bar
|Washington, D.C.
|34
|Sweet Liberty
|Miami
|35
|Cloakroom
|Montreal
|36
|Cure
|New Orleans
|37
|Mother
|Toronto
|38
|Milk Room
|Chicago
|39
|Maison Premiere
|New York City
|40
|Aruba Day Drink
|Tijuana
|41
|Bar Leather Apron
|Honolulu
|42
|Yacht Club
|Denver
|43
|Bar Mordecai
|Toronto
|44
|The Dead Rabbit
|New York City
|45
|Allegory
|Washington, D.C.
|46
|Clover Club
|New York City
|47
|Brujas
|Mexico City
|48
|Platform 18
|Phoenix
|49
|Youngblood
|San Diego
|50
|Milady’s
|New York City
