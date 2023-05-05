New York City restaurant and cocktail bar Double Chicken Please was named 50 Best’s No. 1 Bar in North America on Thursday, according to a press release. 50 Best, in partnership with Perrier, recognized the bar at its annual awards ceremony. This year’s event was held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Double Chicken Please, founded by GN Chan and Faye Chen in 2020, serves up a menu of innovative cocktails inspired by cuisine. From out-of-the-box drinks like the Cold Pizza, the Japanese Noodle, and even the Waldorf Salad, the Lower East Side bar menu shares playful, drinkable takes on classic dishes. The establishment features a front room with a lineup of “taptails,” or cocktails on tap, and a quieter lounge room with gourmet sips and plush seating in the back.

VinePair recognized the cocktail bar with a Next Wave Award for the Best Drinks Program in 2022.

50 Best recognized an impressive lineup of other bars in this year’s list, including Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy in second place and New York City’s Katana Kitten in third place. Of the top 50 bars, 12 are located in NYC.

Keep reading to discover the 50 Best Bars in North America:

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Double Chicken Please New York City
2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
3 Katana Kitten New York City
4 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
5 Jewel of the South New Orleans
6 Dante New York City
7 Overstory New York City
8 Kumiko Chicago
9 Café La Trova Miami
10 Thunderbolt Los Angeles
11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen
12 Civil Liberties Toronto
13 Attaboy New York City
14 Employees Only New York City
15 Bar Pompette Toronto
16 Baltra Bar Mexico City
17 Rayo Mexico City
18 Mace New York City
19 Botanist Bar Vancouver
20 Hanky Panky Mexico City
21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara
22 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca
23 Arca Tulum
24 La Factoría San Juan
25 Café de Nadie Mexico City
26 Kaito del Valle Mexico City
27 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas
28 Pacific Cocktail Haven San Francisco
29 Martiny’s New York City
30 Death & Co (Los Angeles) Los Angeles
31 Selva Oaxaca
32 Atwater Cocktail Club Montreal
33 Service Bar Washington, D.C.
34 Sweet Liberty Miami
35 Cloakroom Montreal
36 Cure New Orleans
37 Mother Toronto
38 Milk Room Chicago
39 Maison Premiere New York City
40 Aruba Day Drink Tijuana
41 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu
42 Yacht Club Denver
43 Bar Mordecai Toronto
44 The Dead Rabbit New York City
45 Allegory Washington, D.C.
46 Clover Club New York City
47 Brujas Mexico City
48 Platform 18 Phoenix
49 Youngblood San Diego
50 Milady’s New York City

