Light, fizzy, and easy-drinking, Prosecco has seen a meteoric rise in the U.S. over the past several years. The Italian sparkling wine now plays a starring role in American drinking culture as the finishing touch in Aperol Spritzes and a go-to choice for celebratory toasts and boozy brunches. In fact, the U.S. is the top market for Prosecco sales, importing 42.9 million bottles between January and April 2024. That’s a 4.7-percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, making up 24.5 percent of the 175.3 million bottles exported worldwide in the first four months of 2024.

Though there are some great bottles to seek out from smaller producers, prestigious appellations, and storied vineyards, most wine shop shelves are stocked with many of the same big names. But how can you differentiate one from the other? We tried 10 of the most popular Prosecco brands out there to help you find the best option for your next sparkling occasion.

10. Freixenet Prosecco NV

Sparkling wine giant Freixenet originally made its name producing approachable bottles of Cava but started dipping its toe in Prosecco production in 2017. The wine offers subtle bubbles with light hints of lemon. This bottle might be best suited for mixing for brunch Mimosas or Bellinis.

Average price: $15

9. Zardetto Prosecco NV

Founded in 1936, Zardetto goes way back in the world of Prosecco. The winery was even instrumental in the establishment of the DOC and DOCG designations for the category. With its delicate fruit notes and vibrant bubbles, this popular bottle is an easy go-to for sparkling wine-based cocktails.

Average price: $18

8. Mionetto Prosecco NV

With its bright orange label, Mionetto screams, “It’s Aperol Spritz o’clock!” Grab this bottle with a few orange slices and sparkling water next time you’re at the supermarket to help build your next aperitivo hour. The wine offers minimal fruit notes, but the impressive bubbles are sure to add an oomph to any cocktail.

Average price: $15

7. Josh Cellars Prosecco NV

The maker of everyone’s favorite affordable California Cab also has a Prosecco. The brand first released this sparkling wine in 2019, and its name made it an instant classic. The wine has notes of apples and citrus with bright bubbles and a soft sweetness.

Average price: $17

6. La Marca Prosecco NV

Arguably the most recognizable bottle of Prosecco out there, La Marca has long been a reliable choice for those looking for some approachable bubbly. The wine offers notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and apples with a touch of sweetness on the palate. The energetic bubbles make it a great go-to for a celebratory toast or a worthy addition to a refreshing Hugo Spritz.

Average price: $18

5. Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco NV

Another U.S. brand reaching into Italy to produce some lovable bubbles, Cupcake is a widely available, recognizable option to grab in a pinch. It offers notes of pears drizzled in honey and a delicate effervescence.

Average price: $18

4. Voga Italia Prosecco NV

Presented in an eye-catching bottle, Voga is certainly a Prosecco to break out for parties. You can pour this sparkler for a toast or set it up next to a DIY spritz bar for an interactive drinking experience. Expect bright citrus, orchard fruit notes, and vibrant bubbles.

Average price: $16

3. Luna Nuda Prosecco Treviso NV

Luna Nuda is produced by the Montelliana Winery, which was established in northeastern Italy in 1957. The brand produces Pinot Grigio, rosé, red blends in Alto Adige, but also crafts sparkling wine in Treviso, which is widely considered to be the birthplace of Prosecco.

Average price: $16

2. 90+ Cellars Lot 50 Prosecco NV

At under $15, the 90+ Cellars Lot 50 bottle is one of the best bangs for your buck on this list. The ultimate choice for popping by the pool, this sparkler offers notes of crisp green apple, pear, and peach with a touch of minerality.

Average price: $13

1. Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene NV

Santa Margherita is well known in the U.S. for its crisp Pinot Grigio. As it’s based in northern Italy, it’s only natural that the brand also makes a popular Prosecco on the hills of Valdobbiadene. It offers notes of fresh pear, white flowers, and a hint of honey on the nose, while the palate brings more ripe fruit character and lively bubbles. Its expressive flavor profile earned it the highest ranking on this list. It’s also the most expensive, making it a worthy bottle for when you want to level-up for a special event.

Average price: $25