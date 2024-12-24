Some of the world’s most iconic cocktails employ whiskey as their base liquor. This dark spirit can lend itself to interesting and complex concoctions, as well as unadorned pleasures — such as an Old Fashioned, a charming classic that can help you channel your inner 1950s ad executive. Or a Manhattan, a drink — supposedly dating back to the 1870s — that is as timeless and spirituous as the vibrant borough it shares a name with.

But there are many other whiskey cocktails, many with historic roots, that have enjoyed a quiet revival along with the boom of craft cocktail culture. Whether spirit-forward, sweet, sour, or herbaceous, these unsung cocktails come in countless guises. So we tapped 12 bartenders to find out which whiskey cocktails they felt weren’t getting enough accolades.

Their answers ranged from the refreshing and versatile call of the Whiskey Smash to the spirituous and bold allure of the Boulevardier.

The Most Underrated Whiskey Cocktails According to Bartenders Are:

Vieux Carré

Old Pal

Honey Badger

Bramble

Boulevardier

Whiskey Smash

Sazerac

A La Louisiane

Hot Toddy

Whiskey Sour

“I’d say the Vieux Carré is a very underappreciated drink — it’s a unique blend of whiskey, Cognac, vermouth, and Bénédictine, and celebrates its origins from New Orleans’ French Quarter, lending a twist on the popular Old Fashioned. I think it’s been lost in that realm for a while so when someone orders a Vieux Carré, it says something about them and their appreciation for cocktails, balance of flavors, and their respect for the bartender’s knowledge and skill. We’ve added a seasonal take on the Vieux Carré to the menu at The Bar Downstairs to spotlight this cocktail and offer something ‘new’ to our customers’ palates.” —Mike Lam, head mixologist, The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen, NYC

“An Old Pal is a very underrated cocktail that’s been around for a long time. If you like Boulevardiers, definitely give this drink a try. Rye, Campari, and dry vermouth create a lean and spicy, spirit-forward cocktail that’s perfect to have with dinner.” —Lauren Killian, bar manager, Smoked, Columbia, S.C.

“I’d have to cast my vote for the Honey Badger. This cocktail strikes a perfect balance between herbaceous, slightly spicy, and subtly sweet. The fresh rosemary and ginger syrup give it an earthy, aromatic depth, while the whiskey ties it all together with warmth and richness. What’s even better is its versatility — it’s a cocktail that feels equally at home in winter as it does in summer. It’s also a bartender’s dream because it’s so adaptable; a simple tweak to one ingredient can transform it to suit any palate, all without compromising its integrity. It’s flavorful, approachable, and deserves its moment in the spotlight.” —Alan Dean, concept beverage manager, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, Dallas

“The Bramble is a classic cocktail that doesn’t always get the spotlight it deserves. At Royalton Park Avenue, we’ve reimagined this timeless drink with our Midnight Bramble. Featuring Jefferson’s bourbon as its base, we elevate the flavor with a zesty kick of lime, the natural sweetness of honey, a warm touch of ginger, and the rich, fruity essence of blackberries. This unique combination brings a bold yet balanced twist to a cocktail that’s ready to shine.” —Paul Blackwell, area director of operations, Concrete Hospitality Group, NYC

“An underrated whiskey drink that deserves more attention is the Boulevardier. It’s a sophisticated yet simple cocktail, often overshadowed by its gin-based cousin, the Negroni. The Boulevardier is a perfect blend of sweet, bitter, and warming flavors made with whiskey (usually bourbon or rye), sweet vermouth, and Campari. Its balance makes it ideal for sipping year-round, especially in cooler weather.” —Salvatore Menga, director of mixology, The American Bar at the Stafford, London

“The Boulevardier is hands-down one of the most underrated whiskey cocktails out there. Bold, bittersweet, and full of character, it’s perfect for anyone who loves a Manhattan but wants something with more depth — or a Negroni with a little extra warmth. It’s basically a Negroni’s whiskey-loving cousin: Swap out the gin for bourbon or rye, and you get this amazing balance of smoky caramel notes, herbal bitterness from Campari, and just a hint of sweetness from the vermouth. It’s got roots in 1920s Paris but flew under the radar for decades until the craft cocktail revival brought it back. Even now, it doesn’t get the love it deserves — maybe people are stuck on Old Fashioneds, who knows? Served up in a coupe, it’s a drink that’s all about savoring bold, layered flavors. If you’re into whiskey and haven’t tried one, you’re seriously missing out. Trust me, this one’s a game changer.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, Fire Restaurant and Lounge, Denver

“The Whiskey Smash is an underrated classic that deserves more attention. This refreshing cocktail dates back to the 1800s and features a simple yet satisfying combination of whiskey, lemon, mint, and simple syrup. While the original recipe is delicious on its own, the Whiskey Smash is also incredibly versatile. You can easily add your own twist by incorporating other ingredients, like apples for an Apple Smash or basil for a Basil Smash — the possibilities are endless.” —Grace Skarra, beverage manager, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Funner, Calif.

“The Sazerac is often overlooked in favor of more mainstream whiskey cocktails, but its complexity and historical significance make it one of the most underrated drinks. Combining rye whiskey, absinthe (or its substitute), Peychaud’s bitters, and a sugar cube, the Sazerac has a bold, distinctive flavor profile that showcases the versatility of whiskey. With roots in New Orleans and ties to the early days of cocktails, this drink may not be as popular as the Old Fashioned, but it’s just as rich and flavorful, and deserves more recognition.” —Max Foreman, assistant food and beverage manager, The Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Greensboro, Ga.

“The Penicillin is the quiet genius of the whiskey cocktail world — smoky, zesty, and perfectly balanced. It’s a cocktail that seamlessly bridges tradition and innovation, combining the warmth of Scotch whisky with the bright tang of fresh lemon juice, the soothing sweetness of honey, and the unexpected zing of ginger. What makes it truly unforgettable, though, is the gentle float of peaty Scotch on top, adding a layer of complexity that intrigues the palate. It’s the drink you don’t realize you’ve been missing until that first sip — a comforting yet adventurous experience that’s as much about savoring the moment as it is about discovering something new. The Penicillin reminds us that great cocktails are about balance, boldness, and a bit of mystery.” —Edward de Decker, general manager, Call Me Pearl, Denver

“For me, the most underrated whiskey cocktail is the A La Louisiane. This New Orleans classic is complex, balanced, and steeped in history and is often overshadowed by more mainstream whiskey classics. The interplay of the rye whiskey, Bénédictine, sweet vermouth, absinthe, and Peychaud’s bitters creates a cocktail that’s bold and nuanced. It’s perfect for sipping, but still very approachable. It’s definitely a standout that deserves more recognition in today’s cocktail culture.” —Christian Millwood, director of food and beverage, Park Terrace Hotel, NYC

“In my opinion I believe the Hot Toddy is one of the most underrated cocktails for its unique blend of flavor, versatility, and purpose. Its warm mix of honey, citrus, spices, and whiskey offers cozy comfort. Medicinally, it soothes sore throats, provides vitamin C, and promotes relaxation, while recreationally, it’s endlessly adaptable and ideal for intimate, nostalgic moments. Balancing healing and indulgence, the Hot Toddy deserves far more recognition.” —April Gonzalez, bartender, The Hotel Chelsea, NYC

“Whiskey Sours don’t get enough love. I think it’s a drink that is often written off but when you look at the recipe structure it’s so similar to a Margarita or a Bee’s Knees. With only three ingredients it’s a cocktail I know I can whip up on the fly when entertaining. It’s the perfect winter cocktail combining the rich flavors of whiskey with the abundance of winter citrus.” —Cristina Martin, wine and cocktail educator and expert, Astor Center and Murray’s Cheese, NYC

