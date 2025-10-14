Cheap bourbons are the category’s unsung heroes. These cost-effective labels consistently deliver on flavor and are often some of the most versatile bourbons on the market — enjoyable on their own or mixed into cocktails for a casual, unfussy evening. The same can’t really be said for the luxury bottles liquor stores and bottle shops keep locked behind glass.

Bartenders love these affordable bourbons, which makes sense. After all, they tend to eschew the fancy stuff when they order a post-shift drink. They also typically carry a soft spot for at least one cost-effective bourbon that doesn’t get the attention they feel it deserves. But which bottles should have a higher profile?

To find out, we asked 12 bartenders to name the cheap bourbon they think is seriously underrated. If you’re into affordable, versatile bourbons, their choices may lead you to finding a new favorite.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The most underrated cheap bourbon, according to bartenders:

Old Grand-Dad 114

Old Forester 86 Proof

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

Four Roses Yellow Label

Leopold Bros Cocktail Bourbon

Evan Williams Black Label

Johnny Drum

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Old Forester 100 Proof

Bardstown Bourbon

“Old Grand-Dad 114 is a personal favorite of mine. It is a high-proof bourbon with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and light notes of tobacco. At roughly $30 a bottle, Old Grand-Dad is a solid value bourbon for sipping and an even better option for mixed drinks. It’s perfect in my personal favorite cocktail, the Paper Plane.” —Devon Ellis, beverage director, Proper Bar, Washington, D.C.

“Honestly, Old Forester 86 Proof deserves way more attention than it gets. It is one of the most underrated affordable bourbons out there. It delivers layers of caramel, spice, and toasted oak that punch far above its price point. The brand’s heritage and consistency make it a workhorse behind the bar and a smart pick for guests exploring bourbon without breaking the bank. It’s smooth enough for sipping, but has enough backbone for cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour (my favorite cocktail with this bottle). Approachable, reliable, and quietly delicious, it’s everything a budget bourbon should be.” —Madison Erz, beverage director, McNellie’s Group, Tulsa, Okla.

“It’s a coin flip for me here — either Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond, which you can usually find under $20 retail, or the standard Four Roses, sometimes called ‘yellow label.’ Both punch above their weight.” —Andrew Limberg, lead project manager, Liberty Tavern, Alexandria, Va.

“Leopold Bros Cocktail Bourbon is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for an affordable bourbon that shines in mixed drinks. At 45 percent ABV, it has just the right strength to hold its character in cocktails without overwhelming them. Aged 4 to 6 years and married in a French oak foeder, it delivers a smooth balance of sweet vanilla, toasted pecans, and subtle spice that adds depth to classic recipes. It’s an accessible, versatile bourbon that proves great cocktails don’t require breaking the bank.” —Alex Jump, founder, Focus on Health, Denver

“During the pandemic, I had plenty of time on my hands and little money. I spent weeks evaluating cheap whiskey and what works best in cocktails, specifically the Old Fashioned, and as a shot or neat pour. Most bourbons were fine in one or the other, but Evan Williams Black Label for me was the standout. At 86 proof, it stood up on its own in cocktails and was very enjoyable as a shot or even a highball. Its tasting notes were also faintly reminiscent of a finer whiskey. Even after financially recovering from the pandemic, I still keep a bottle of it on hand. Whether I am back to revisiting a new budget well whiskey or making Old Fashioneds for rowdy visitors, it always hits the target.” —Bryan Tetorakis, partner and beverage director, Bad Medicine, Cleveland

“Johnny Drum is frequently overlooked in the whiskey world, yet it offers remarkable quality and character for its price. Produced by Willett Distillery in Kentucky, its rich, full-bodied flavor balances caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak with a subtle spiciness that rivals much more expensive bourbons. While it may not have the flashy branding or widespread recognition of larger labels, it delivers a smooth, approachable experience for both enthusiasts and newcomers. It’s a hidden gem that deserves far more attention than it typically receives.” —Jose Diaz, beverage director, Paraíso Taqueria, Washington, D.C.

“Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond. Bourbon culture is still growing in Mexico, so most people only know the big names. But this gem from Heaven Hill offers incredible value. It meets the strict bottled-in-bond standards, and its flavor profile is rich and classic: caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and subtle spice. It’s smooth enough to sip neat, yet bold enough for cocktails. For its price, it’s hard to beat.” —Arley de Jesús Esteban Ruiz, bar supervisor, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, Cancún, Mexico

“One of my favorite underrated cheap bourbons is Old Grand-Dad Bonded. Guests don’t order it as much as they should, but it’s super tasty for the price point. It has some nice baking spice notes and just a touch of sweetness, while still packing the punch you’d want with its 100-proof bottling.” —Lexi Parker, beverage manager, Poka Lola Social Club, Denver

“The best underrated cheap bourbon is Old Forester 100 Proof. It is truly difficult to find higher-proof bourbon at its sub-$30 price point that you don’t mind sipping as well as mixing. It is only a 4 year bourbon, which is not surprising given its cost. But it does drink like a 6-year-old whiskey, with layers of baking spice and a slightly raw finish.” —John Filkins Jr., beverage director, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Washington, D.C.

“Bourbon under $60 is often treated as ‘entry-level,’ but Bardstown is rewriting the playbook. Their lineup doesn’t just deliver value. It delivers innovation. Think infrared barrel charring, experimental blends, and a willingness to question tradition while still giving it respect. Bardstown Bourbon proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to drink something forward-thinking, well made, and genuinely exciting. They’re not just making affordable bourbon; they’re setting the stage for where bourbon can go next.” —David Lozano, head mixologist, ORO, Miami

“For around $20, Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is both quality- and value-driven. It is often seen on the bottom shelf at liquor stores, which can carry a stigma of low quality. This does not, however, make it a low-quality bourbon. It makes a beautiful Old Fashioned thanks to its higher proof and rich brown sugar character. It’s a great option for anyone on a tight budget.”—Jacob Smith, lead bartender, The Penrose Room at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.

“Old Grand-Dad Bonded delivers serious character for its price point at 100 proof. With a high-rye mash bill, it brings lively spice alongside caramel, toasted nuts, and orange peel. It competes very well with bourbons sold much above its price point. It’s old fashioned in the best way and built for both sipping and mixing.” —Lawson Ballinger, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville