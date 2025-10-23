When Carl Jeppson immigrated to Chicago’s Swedish enclave back in the mid-1800s, he brought a controversial beverage that would become synonymous with the city: Jeppson’s Malört. Crafted with wormwood — the same herb behind absinthe — Malört is known for its intensely bitter, bracing flavor profile and has been compared to everything from motor oil and tires to the flavor you’d taste if you bit into a grapefruit like an apple.

It has become the city’s defining drink, but that doesn’t mean it’s meant to sip on. While some say it could be used to cure a gnarly hangover, it’s more often seen as an insider shot for Chicagoans (or served as a not-so-warm welcome to those from out of town). While its strong flavor can be off-putting to some, Malört has gained unexpected popularity across the country in recent years.

As Malört appears behind more bars, here are seven things you should know about the pungent liqueur.

