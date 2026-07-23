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Social media is the great connector, but it’s also full of misleading photos and fads that don’t make sense IRL. It’s given us delicious dishes like the baked feta pasta and viral sushi bakes, but it’s also elevated things that simply look good but don’t have the taste to match, like Dalgona coffee and dot cakes. And cocktails have not been immune to virality.

Just like Starbucks baristas dreading an order off the so-called “secret menu,” bartenders are not enamored with every Instagram-famous cocktail. While they might offer over-the-top garnishes or theatrical presentations, they aren’t always the most balanced or refined. So we asked bartenders which viral drink is the most overrated. Read on to see what they said.

The most overrated ‘Instagram famous’ cocktails according to bartenders:

Clarified cocktails

French 75

Pornstar Martini

Food-inspired cocktails

Dry ice cocktails

Gin cocktails

French Blonde

Hugo Spritz

Espresso Martini

Bloody Mary

Smoked Old Fashioned

Cocktails topped with foam

“I love a good clarified cocktail but I think the technique is overplayed. I think most of the drinks kind of look the same, generally lacking whimsy and texture. Of course there are applications where it really makes a difference, but not every drink needs it.” —Chris Amirault, director of bars, 550 Madison, New York City

“The French 75 is one of those cocktails that looks very glamorous on Instagram, but in real life, it can be a little overrated. It’s a beautiful classic, but when you break it down, it drinks more like a sparkling gin lemonade. It’s refreshing, but I think guests sometimes expect something more complex because of its elegant appearance.” —Joyce Clark, head bartender, Royal Restaurant, Alexandria, Va.

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“The Pornstar Martini is an overrated drink, and it can fail in a couple of ways. Often, bars lack the specific ingredients and have to wing it because it requires two types of vanilla (syrup and vodka) and three types of passion fruit (liqueur, purée, and the actual fruit for garnish). The only thing worse than a halfhearted attempt is successfully making the drink, resulting in two types of vanilla followed by three types of passion fruit. It’s too much, and you can gauge that by balance, Brix, vibes, and calorie count.” —Owen Gibler, beverage director, Bar Roza, Nashville

“I think nearly all food-inspired Martinis are overrated. I’ve tried a wide range of viral Martinis — like a Caesar Salad Martini, Seafood Boil Martini, and a Parmesan Pasta Martini, just to name a few — and they are mostly gimmicks. While I can admit that the described flavor components come through, the essence of the Martini itself is completely lost. Also, I guarantee that no one wants another round of Seafood Boil Martinis for the table. These viral food dish Martinis are good for a sip or two as a novelty, but barely qualify as Martinis in spirit.” —Miguel Munoz, bar director, Renwick Hospitality Group, NYC

“Dry ice cocktails. They look great on Instagram, but in reality, they often create more drama than substance. The smoke effect disappears quickly, doesn’t improve the drink itself, and can create safety concerns if not handled properly.” —Natane Adams, bar manager, Hey Luigi, Portland, Ore.

“Any famous Instagram cocktails that mimic savory foods. I am not opposed to savory cocktails, to be sure, but trying to make a cocktail that tastes like chicken and waffles? No thank you.” —Jon Payne, beverage manager, Peychaud’s, New Orleans

“Gin cocktails may look great on Instagram, but they’re often overrated. Give me a well made Old Fashioned any day.” —Dustin Steven, bartender, Goodnight Nashville, Nashville

“I’m not super up to date on my Instagram cocktail trends, but one cocktail I get calls for that I think is just poorly thought out is the French Blonde. It’s supposed to be Taylor Swift’s favorite cocktail, and it consists of gin, Lillet Blanc, St-Germain, and grapefruit juice. It’s not bad, but it would be so much better with a little bit of lemon juice added.” —Chris Carron, bar manager, Seahorse, Charleston

“One of the most prominent trends I’ve spotted on Instagram is the popularity of clarified cocktails. While clarification can significantly alter a cocktail’s texture and flavor profile, sometimes the original version was already excellent. Clarifying a cocktail can enhance its visual appeal for photos, but doesn’t necessarily help with the taste.” —Austin Krudys, beverage manager, The Chloe, Nashville

“For the most overrated Instagram cocktails, a Hugo Spritz would be my answer. They’re oftentimes either bland or too syrupy, and people don’t tend to order multiple. It’s just not a very sessionable cocktail.” —Matt Charles, partner, Authentic Hospitality, NYC

“The Espresso Martini: I doubt I am in the minority here, and while this drink is fun, tasty, and an oft sidecar to an enjoyable night, the Instagram-fueled chase for the best Espresso Martini has sent us down a dizzying path searching for meaning and complexity in something which should proudly aspire to frivolity and simplicity. Also, the Bloody Mary: If I see one more crab claw or mini cheeseburger or chicken wing bound and trussed to a pint glass I might lose it. The Bloody Mary should be a simple, straightforward, delicious start to your day and/or an elixir after a long night. The adornment of every bar snack about the rim of the glass takes away from the true spirit of the drink. Lastly, the Smoked Old Fashioned: I enjoy added nuance on classic cocktails, and, when done correctly, the Smoked Old Fashioned is an enjoyable, almost comforting update. The issue is the need for grandiose appearances. Overly extended smoking time, poor tinder choice and dark smoke, absurd contraptions used for a truly simple task… the Instagram hunt for views can easily lead to an acrid, bitter drink, antithetical to what the Old Fashioned should be. And a special shout-out to any drink with more than an inch of foam.” —Chuck Worley, bar manager, Lowland, Charleston