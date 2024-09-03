It’s a great time to get into gin. There are thousands of terrific bottles from around the world to try, and each has its own defining properties. Some tout the bold juniper and pine notes of a classic London Dry style. Others utilize local or regional botanicals to deliver a sense of terroir. Techniques like barrel aging further push the category into unexpected areas of complexity.

The abundance gives the gin enthusiast several paths to wander and make new discoveries. Yet even as they find and fall in love with new brands, there’s usually one bottle that they can’t help but go back to time and again. Whether it’s because of flavor, nostalgia, or simply because it works damn well in a Gin Martini, these bottles will always be within reach.

For bartenders, a familiar brand can be the comforting constant that holds their bar’s gin selection together, whether that bar is at their work or in their home. While new gins come and go and may capture attention, some go-to bottles never fade from interest. Here, we asked 18 bartenders to pick their ride-or-die gins and share why they’re so essential.

The best go-to gins, according to bartenders

Nikka Coffey Japanese Gin

Plymouth Gin

J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin

Fords Gin

Condessa Gin Xoconostle y Azahar Gin

Freimeister Kollektiv Haselnuss (Wacholder) Gin

Cathead Distillery Bristow Gin

Hayman’s Gin

Isolation Proof Original Gin

Beefeater London Dry Gin

No. 3 London Dry Gin

Roku Gin

Silks Irish Dry Gin

Tanqueray No. Ten

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Las Californias Nativo

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin

Suncliffe Gin

“For something more avant-garde, I really like Nikka Coffey Gin. It’s an all-time favorite of mine because they blend four types of Japanese citrus and use botanicals that you don’t normally see in gin. It’s also made with incredible care and attention to detail, and is the only gin I can enjoy drinking neat.” —Scott Hicks, bartender, CURE, New Orleans

“The world of gin has been an exciting whirlwind in the past few years. It feels like every time you turn around, there is a fantastic new gin with a really cool story. That being said, all this new gin has made me yearn for the classics and go back to basics. That’s why Plymouth Gin will always have a permanent place on my back bar. It has a quintessentially old-school flavor profile, but a texture that makes it still feel incredibly modern. For me, [it still makes] the best Negroni and 50/50 Martini you can have.” —Christian Favier, beverage manager, The Ordinary, Charleston, S.C.

“My go-to is J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin. It’s well rounded but not overly juniper-forward, and the balance of coriander and orange peel makes it versatile for both sweet or savory cocktails. It works in pretty much any classic. Whether it’s in a G & T or a Negroni, Rieger impresses every time — bonus points for having an extremely bartender-friendly bottle. Plus, it’s the brainchild of the legendary [master distiller] Tom Nichol!” —Bo Counts, owner/operator, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

“You can’t beat Fords Gin for versatility and being the star spirit across a range of gin cocktails. From Martinis and Negronis to Gimlets and beyond, its classic botanical and citrus profile complements a variety of aromas and flavors. Famously created for bartenders by bartenders, Fords Gin is a terrific offering in the London Dry gin category, and it gets bonus points for the ergonomically designed bottle!” —Lisa Belczyk, beverage manager, Lucky Sign Spirits, Gibsonia, Pa.

“My go-to gin at the moment hails from Mexico City’s vibrant Condesa neighborhood. Condesa Gin’s Xoconostle y Azahar expression embodies sacred ingredients with profound cultural, ritual, and gastronomical significance. By showcasing orange blossom (azahar) and prickly pear (xoconostle), the gin pushes Mexican terroir to the forefront of the conversation. It’s versatile in shaken cocktails as well as more spirit-forward drinks, like a Tuxedo variation. It’s beautifully dry and sits at a lovely 43 percent, providing a little extra heat to carry those botanicals forward.” —Carlos Kennedy-Lopez, lead bartender, Lolita, NYC

“Our bar likes to highlight smaller producers doing cool unique things. A go-to [spirit] I like to have our guests check out is the Freimeister Kollektiv Haselnuss (Wacholder) Gin. It’s sometimes called a hazelnut spirit, but that spirit is gin; like the new-world terroir-based gins that pushed the boundaries of what a gin could be, this spirit takes that concept and pushes it even further with a sumptuous bouquet of hazelnut married with requisite juniper. Other than using it for a slight nutty profile in drinks, I love offering a taste to guests looking for a gin that’s wildly different!” —Tom Liu, head bartender, Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

“Bristow Gin from Cathead Distillery in Jackson, Miss., is my go-to gin. At 94 proof, it has a backbone that holds up well in any format of cocktail. With 11 distinct botanicals including sweet orange and hyssop, it’s a very unique gin that can transform any cocktail. It does have the traditional juniper notes that make a great Martini or Negroni, but the citrus notes of Bristow are fantastic in a Tom Collins or Saturn. They also have a barrel-aged version of the gin that is incredible to sip on by itself or in classic stirred cocktails.” —Giancarlo Fernandez, assistant manager, Unknown Caller, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“My go-to gins are Fords and Hayman’s. They are both delicious and have their specific uses. Fords is more elevated and thus slightly more expensive, but it’s worth every penny. Haymans, in my opinion, is the best entry-level gin out there.” —Ivy Mix, co-owner, Leyenda/FIASCO! Wine and Spirits/Whoopsie Daisy, Brooklyn

“Right now, my go-to gin grab when building a cocktail is Isolation Proof’s Original Gin. It is distilled in the Catskills from a whey-distillate base, which gives the gin a full-bodied palate that makes it great for cocktails, especially the stirred variety. The Original Gin is somewhere between a London Dry and a New World. It’s not quite as juniper-forward, but the cassia bark and orange peel provide the warming spice and light citrus you’ll desire in a G & T or Negroni. They also make more esoteric and seasonal gins that are both intriguing and delicious! If you’re a casual at-home mixer or behind the bar, Isolation Proof is a distillery to not sleep on.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie, NYC

“My favorite go-to-gin is the classic London Dry Beefeater! It’s so universal to work with because of its classic flavor profile: juniper, angelica root and seeds, coriander seeds, almonds, lemon and Seville orange peels, licorice, and orris root! These botanicals allow it to be perfect for a classic Martini. It’s also perfect for any citrus-forward cocktail like a Gimlet, Bee’s Knees, or Gin Rickey. The best part about Beefeater is you can find it [all over] and it’s a great price!” —Brynn Smith, bar director/general manager, Bar Next Door, Los Angeles

“No. 3 London Dry Gin. Beautifully smooth with just the right amount of juniper and citrus. This balanced gin is perfect for any [gin-centric] drink style and flavor profile.” —Michelle Jackson, consultant, The Birdcage, Wailea, Hawaii

“Right now, I can’t get enough of Roku Gin, a Japanese gin distilled by Suntory. I love the botanicals they use: yuzu peel, sencha tea, Sakura flower, and shiso leaf to name a few.” —Trevor Langer, beverage director, Porchlight, NYC

“Silks Irish Dry Gin is currently one of my favorite gins to use in a classic [build] or to have fun with in specialty cocktails. It is an award-winning product that is on track to keep racking up more [medals]. This gin is not some mass-produced, column-distilled gin: It is copper pot-distilled, which lends a beautiful character and depth to the product. Not only does it have a classic juniper note, but it also gives some interesting nuances by adding apple blossom, honey, elderflower, and hawthorn blossom. If you’re not sure about gin, give this one a try in either a French 75 or your own Tom Collins variation.” —Steven Huddleston, managing director, beverage & education, SquareOne Holdings, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Tanqueray No. Ten is by far my favorite. It’s a little more subtle than the original, with more citrus notes and grapefruit. Perfect for a dry Martini, but it also stands up well in a Gimlet, a Gin & Tonic, and even a tropical gin cocktail like a Saturn.” —Oliver Brooks, beverage operations team brand manager, Pappas Restaurants, Houston

“I hate and love this question, because it’s too hard to pick just one when there is such variety from bottle to bottle. My go-to Martini gin is Nikka Coffey for its citrusy and bright profile. My workhorse gin is The Botanist Islay Dry Gin; it falls neatly into almost all cocktails without a struggle. For a softer gin, I use Las Californias Nativo for its sweet, green, herbal notes.” —Gianna Johns, co-owner, Baby Gee Bar, Long Beach, Calif.

“My go-to gin is Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin. It is on the pricier side, but worth every penny in my opinion. It gets its name from the 47 botanicals used in the distilling process, and the lingonberries [they use] add a unique flavor you don’t get with other gins. It’s great in a cocktail or straight!” —Jason Francis, director of food & beverage, The Harpeth, Franklin, Tenn.

“My favorite go-to gin is Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin. This gin is bright, has a hint of sweetness, and is packed full of citrus flavor. It is great served on a rock, but my favorite way to drink it is in a Bee’s Knees. Every single time I recommend Uncle Val’s, I bring someone over to the ‘new-age gin’ side of things.” —Emmera Watkins, bartender, Baker & Able, Huntsville, Ala.

“Suncliffe Gin out of Arizona is both a personal and staff favorite. It’s crisp and floral enough to work wonders in shaken, citrusy cocktails, but it has these deeply earthy and savory notes that lend well to Martinis and boozy stirred drinks. Suncliffe doesn’t immediately remind me of another brand of gin, either. Anytime I serve it to a guest for the first time, they’re always excited and intrigued and have questions. I love working it into a classic Army & Navy, where this gin really helps the almond flavors to sing. Their pricing is also excellent, considering they’re such a small operation. I want to see them on more back bar shelves this year!” —Nic Anselmo, bartender, head bartender, Bar Meridian, Brooklyn