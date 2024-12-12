For those of us residing in the Northern Hemisphere, winter weather is already here but the coldest temperatures are still to come. On one of those frigid February days that have you swearing you’re finally going to move to Southern California, there’s one cocktail perfectly built to warm you up: the Hot Toddy.

Beyond its warming properties, this combination of hot water or tea, lemon, honey or sugar, and whiskey has a long history of use as a cure for the all-too-common winter cold. Although it sounds like something an old-timey doctor in a top hat might prescribe, there is a little science behind the Hot Toddy’s curative properties. It makes sense — all the cocktail’s ingredients, even whiskey at one point, have been used as home remedies to treat the unpleasant symptoms of a cold.

Unlike certain cocktails with strict recipes, there are many ways to approach making a Hot Toddy. Different choices, like opting for tea instead of hot water, or the inclusion of a garnish, can have a major effect on the finished drink. One important variable out of many moving parts is the choice of whiskey. Unsurprisingly, different bartenders tend to prefer different styles of whiskey in their Hot Toddies. Sweet or spicy, mellow or hot, here are 11 bartender-recommended whiskeys for your next Hot Toddy.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Best Whiskeys for Hot Toddies According to Bartenders

Old Grand Dad 114

Wild Turkey 101

Slane Irish Whiskey

Basil Hayden

Buffalo Trace

Kikori Whisky

Woodford Reserve

Old Overholt Rye

Old Forester 86

High West Campfire

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

“Old Grand Dad 114 has this spice, cinnamon, and vanilla notes that I feel really lends itself to making an excellent Hot Toddy. While being a rather high-proof bourbon, it still has a full-body finish on the palate that goes well with a lot of other cocktails as well — it will definitely warm you up faster than you think.” —Kevin Nguyen, bar lead, Camélia, Los Angeles

“For a Hot Toddy, you want something inexpensive but that will also shine through even when heat, acid, and honey are added. Let’s go with Wild Turkey 101. Wild Turkey uses heavily charred barrels for aging their bourbons and bottles their flagship bourbon at a punchy 101 proof. During Prohibition, doctors were writing prescriptions for high-proof whiskey. It will cure whatever you have going on, or at the very least you’ll notice it less.” —Valerie Diehl, bartender, Wildweed, Cincinnati

“I personally love a good Irish whiskey like Slane for a Hot Toddy. Irish whiskey is made mostly from malted barley, so it adds a soft sweetness without being too overpowering and allows for a really nice balance of flavors in a Hot Toddy. With Slane, I actually make my Hot Toddy similar to a Whiskey Sour, but using hot water instead of shaking with ice to dilute it.” —Bryce Tomberlin, general manager and bartender, The Mountaineering Club, Seattle

“Hot drinks allow you to explore the sweeter spirits. That’s why my go-to whiskey for a Hot Toddy is bourbon. The heat makes the sweeter flavors not as cloying and opens up other flavors in the whiskey. I like Basil Hayden Straight Bourbon for this application. It has the sweet corn and vanilla notes that hold up well in the heat, but being aged 8 years, it also has oaky notes that are a great complement to the honey and lemon.” —Michael White, lead bartender, The Emerald Hour, Mountain View, Calif.

“Buffalo Trace bourbon is such a pliable and versatile spirit with which you can use so many different techniques. If you warm it, it can be a sultry, soothing cocktail like in my version of a Hot Toddy. Unlike other whiskeys, Buffalo Trace’s higher corn content brings forward natural caramel, vanilla, and a hint of oak, which pairs beautifully with the lemon and honey, deepening the drink’s fruit and spice notes. This bourbon’s robust character holds up well in a hot cocktail, creating a drink that’s warming, aromatic, and perfectly suited for colder weather.” —Alba Huerta, owner and bartender, Julep, Houston

“Kikori Japanese whiskey is a great option for a toddy because the use of koji in the fermentation adds subtle umami, but it is still a light, fairly neutral whisky that can be heightened with different ingredients.” —Reed Windle, bar lead, n/soto, L.A.

“My favorite bourbon for a Hot Toddy is Woodford Reserve. The understated vanilla and tobacco tasting notes of Woodford add great depth to even the simplest of Hot Toddy recipes. The silky warmth of this bourbon pairs perfectly with a Toddy and is sure to heat up even the coldest of winter nights.” —Patricia Verdesoto, bar director, Bar Bonobo, New York City

“Old Overholt rye whiskey stands out as an exceptional choice for Hot Toddies, offering the perfect balance of spice and warmth. Its rich rye flavor provides just the right amount of kick, while the subtle heat from the spices enhances the overall depth of the drink. This rye whiskey brings complexity to the comforting, classic, winter cocktail, making it a bartender’s go-to for creating a memorable Hot Toddy experience.” —Adam Crawford, head bartender, Cartagena, Miami

“When I’m making Hot Toddies, one of my go-to favorites is Old Forester 86. Old Forester bourbon tastes great with honey and is bold enough to handle spices such as cloves and cinnamon.” —Cyllan Hicks, head mixologist, Nothing Really Matters, NYC

“The bourbon I would choose for my version of the Hot Toddy would be High West Campfire whiskey with an ABV of 46 percent. For a Hot Toddy, you need a whiskey that has a high alcohol by volume because you are going to dilute the spirit with mostly water to make the drink. In my version of the Hot Toddy I add ginger to add a spice element instead of using a rye whiskey, which delivers the best of both worlds of spice and sweetness.” —Corey Jones, bartender, Layla, Santa Monica, Calif.

“Angels Envy Bourbon is the perfect choice for a Hot Toddy. Each sip has notes of vanilla, ripe fruits, bitter chocolate, and a hint of port finish. We currently feature it in our festive, seasonal drink program in the ‘Warm Me Up’ Hot Toddy. The cocktail features Angel’s Envy Bourbon infused with chamomile tea and rosemary, lemon, candied orange syrup, cloves, and star anise. It’s the perfect winter cocktail for chilly nights, and even when you’re feeling under the weather with a sore throat.” —Donny Largotta, beverage director, Gansevoort Meatpacking, NYC

*Image retrieved from murziknata via stock.adobe.com