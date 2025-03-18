We’re still living in a vodka world. While tequila’s rise in popularity grabs headlines and drives conversations, vodka remained the top-selling spirit in the U.S. in 2024, raking in $7.2 billion in revenue, according to the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS). The data may make the whiskey snob in your life roll their eyes, but it makes sense from a cocktail perspective. Vodka provides the backbone for several popular mixed drinks like the Moscow Mule, the Vodka Martini, and the Cosmopolitan, so it’s an essential tool for the bar.

Picking the right vodka to make these drinks matters more than you might think. Even though vodka is a neutral spirit, each brand possesses subtle differences in texture and flavor that can influence the drink’s quality (and yes, vodka is allowed to have some flavor). Nobody knows these differences better than bartenders committed to whipping up the best drinks possible for guests, even if that drink is a humble Vodka Soda.

Which vodkas do they consider best for mixing drinks? We asked 21 of them to find out.

The Best Vodka for Mixing Cocktails, According to Bartenders:

“Nikka Coffey Vodka. Made from corn and barley in separate batches then expertly blended, this additive-free vodka is soft, delicate, and slightly sweet, with bright citrus notes. Nikka delivers purity and balance, enhancing cocktails without overpowering them. It shines in a Martini, where it highlights its refined structure and crisp finish.” —Lance Bowman, bar manager, UMMO, Chicago

“There is no other vodka I could be more excited to mention than Good Vodka. It’s a zero-waste, carbon-negative spirit that is distilled from the waste product of coffee production. Flavor-wise, I’ve never tasted a vodka quite like it. Notes of vanilla, black pepper, and funky fruit. It almost reminds me more of a pisco than a vodka. It’s great for cocktails and for those who want to have a positive impact on the environment.” —Alex Jump, Founder, Focus on Health, Denver

“American Harvest Vodka from Idaho. It is made from wheat and really works well in Martinis and other vodka cocktails. Since we work only with products and ingredients from the Americas, we offer it as a substitute for other popular European wheat-based brands, and people love it. It’s a really great vodka!” —Aistis Zidanavicius, “bar shaman,” Panamericano Bar, Miami

“Smirnoff vodka is the best vodka for mixing, no doubt. It is clean and smooth, making it the perfect base for any cocktail. Whether you’re making a Moscow Mule, a Bloody Mary, or even a classic Vodka Soda with a lemon, Smirnoff blends well without overpowering other ingredients. It’s our go-to at Lottie’s for a reason.” —Matt Hayes, general manager, Lottie’s Pub, Chicago

“I’m loving Truman Vodka at the moment. This 100 percent organic, farm-to-table Austrian vodka is great for mixing, and is made from hand-selected Mulan winter wheat that’s family-farmed and -harvested. It’s also made with pure Austrian Alpine water, ensuring a crisp, clean flavor that’s free from additives, sugars, and glycerine. Truman Vodka is the perfect blend of tradition and innovation” —Gabriel Urrutia, professor of spirits, FIU School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Miami

“If you’re looking for a top-notch vodka to mix in your cocktails, try Cardinal Spirits Pride Vodka. Distilled in Bloomington, Ind., it features a smooth, lightly fruity character with a full-rich body and a bright floral finish. Besides its fantastic taste, 10 percent of the proceeds from every bottle sold go to local LGBTQ+ organizations, making it a drink that supports and celebrates the community.” —Jessica Murphy, bar manager, RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Hard Rock Hotel New York, NYC

“At Teleferic, we go with Ketel One as our vodka of choice because of its clean, smooth profile and versatility behind the bar. Vodka is such a great base spirit, as it lets other ingredients shine while still adding body to a cocktail. In Ketel One’s case, it blends effortlessly with citrus, botanicals, and even coffee, making it a go-to for timeless and creative cocktails, from the Vodka Martini to the Carajillo.” —Alex Serena, bar manager, Telefèric Barcelona, Los Angeles

“Chopin Rye Vodka is my go-to for cocktails above and beyond your run-of-the-mill Vodka Soda drinks. Its earthy, peppery undertones and subtle sweetness make an awesome Dirty Martini. You can throw in some blue-cheese-stuffed olives and bring out even more pepperiness. The complexity it offers also makes for a nice twist on a fresh-squeezed Salty Dog while you are sitting by the pool.” —Jeremy Johnson, Director of Outlets, Omni Interlocken Hotel, Denver

“As much of a meme as flavored vodkas are, Better Man Distilling Co.’s Halcyon Days Cranberry Thyme Vodka is a specific and intentional spirit that lends itself to big flavors and interesting cocktail making. Its semi-savory quality led us at Pitt’s to pairing it with sumac in a highball, but our house Cosmo recipe uses a hefty pour of the vodka as the base. It’s both practical and conceptual. We love it.” —Ben Hopkins, head bartender, Pitt’s, Brooklyn

“Yes, there is non-alcoholic vodka, and yes it works. Dhōs Vodka Free carries the complexity and character of vodka, which brings life and substance to creative takes on alcohol-free cocktails. With a dash of horseradish extract in the makeup, there’s enough zing to feel a lingering heat. However, it’s bright and light with flavors of sun-washed stone fruit, particularly white peach and apricot. Perfect for adding to your preferred Bloody Mary mix or emboldening your favorite tonic.” —Joshua Gandee, host, no proof podcast, Columbus, Ohio

“Townes. It’s a Texas vodka that has the perfect blend of quality and price. Everyone is using it. You should be, too.” —Tanner Agar, owner/creative director, Apothecary/Rye, Dallas

“I have become a big fan of Broken Shed Vodka’s crisp, clean, bright profile. With bright minerality and citrus notes, it’s just what I look for in a cocktail vodka. It’s going to do exactly what a great vodka should do: amplify the other flavors in the cocktail while providing the clean alcohol backbone that makes it all pop.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir Saloon, San Francisco

“One of my go-to vodkas for mixing and keeping stocked in my rail is Cathead. It’s corn-based, so it works as a fair substitute for Tito’s at a slightly lower price point. It’s smooth and mixes well, and its flavored variants (particularly the honeysuckle and bitter orange options) aren’t overly sweet and can be easily incorporated in cocktails as well. Distilled nearby in Mississippi, it’s extremely accessible here in New Orleans, and as a bonus the label supports local music and arts.” —Carly LaCoste, bartender, Plates, New Orleans

“My favorite cocktail vodka would have to be Haku Vodka. Being crafted from rice it has unique, complex flavors that stand up well in any form of cocktail. The charcoal filtration using bamboo adds a subtle unique persona that develops more with a variable of ingredients. Whether you’re sipping over the rocks or taking on a vibrant libation, Haku provides the backbone needed while having elegant subtleties to enhance the experience.” —Henry Ottrix, beverage director, Lucina Eatery & Bar, Denver

“Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka. Hailing from California wine country, this small-batch vodka is grape-based and sustainable in every stage of production. Besides their crisp original vodka, they also have a variety of infused vodkas such as habanero, boysenberry, ginger, and cucumber.” —Lance Razon, director of food & beverage, Beacon Grand, San Francisco

“I’m a big fan of Castle & Key’s Sacred Spring Vodka. The high corn mash bill gives it a nice sweet heat and floral notes that crushes in a Dry Martini with a citrus twist. It’s also got a solid price point for cocktailing.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“For cocktails, I like a vodka that’s clean, smooth, and has just enough character to hold up in a drink without overpowering it. With that in mind, New Amsterdam Vodka is a solid go-to of mine. It’s ultra-smooth for the price point, and it has a slightly citrusy note that makes it great for cocktails like a Lemon Drop or Mule. It’s also versatile enough to work in stirred drinks like a Vodka Martini, making it a great workhorse behind the bar.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls at The Joseph, Nashville

“Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka is an excellent choice due to its bright, aromatic flavors and smooth texture. Infused with natural grapefruit and rose, it adds a unique layer of complexity to any drink.” —Hakan Alagoz, general manager, Willowsong, Washington, D.C.

“Tito’s Handmade Vodka stands out among all other vodkas, making it my top choice when crafting cocktails like my Passionfruit Sour. Its clean, smooth taste — thanks to its corn base and six-time distillation — lets the fresh, vibrant flavors shine through. But beyond its quality, what truly sets Tito’s apart is its commitment to the community, especially animal welfare. With Tito’s I’m not just serving great cocktails, I’m supporting a brand that gives back.” —Lisa Beaumont, beverage director, Ladyhawk and Kimpton La Peer Hotel, West Hollywood, Calif.

“Cirrus Vodka is an American-born, full-bodied spirit. It’s naturally smooth with a creamy sweetness, like me. But unlike me, it’s triple-distilled to strip away impurities. Made from potatoes, it carries a rich, velvety mouthfeel with just the right amount of weight and a seamless finish. I love it in cocktails, especially an ice-cold classic Vodka Martini with a twist or a bold take on an Espresso Martini featuring a touch of spicy chai, which plays beautifully with the vodka’s subtle chocolate notes.” —Tracy Javier, cocktail curator, VUE Rooftop Bar, Washington, D.C.

“When crafting exceptional cocktails, the quality of vodka plays a pivotal role. Deep Eddy Vodka stands out as an excellent choice for mixing, thanks to its natural ingredients and extra-smooth, clean taste. Because Deep Eddy’s flavored options are only made with real fruit juice, it lacks the syrupy aftertaste found in some competitors, making it a fantastic option for everything from classic Mules and Martinis to tropical tiki cocktails.” —Connor Nelson, bartender, Jack & Ginger’s Irish Pub, Austin

