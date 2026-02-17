You’re at a bar, you scan the menu, and nothing piques your interest. You might resort to an old reliable — a Boulevardier, a Whiskey Sour, or a dirty Gin Martini — but for some reason, your usual go-tos sound unappealing. Then, all of a sudden, the server walks up to your seat and asks for your order. You blurt “Gin & Tonic,” just to get something out. As they walk away, you remember you actually don’t like G&Ts and realize that you’ve lost all logic amid the internal hullabaloo.

We’ve all been there. It’s the panic order.

Luckily, the people behind the bar are customers, too, and they’ve likely been on the flip side of panic-order scenarios. With an eye for pleasing any customer, bartenders are equipped with drinks that confused bargoers can default to. As in any panic-order case, there may be instances where even these sound unappetizing, but keeping a few in your back pocket might assuage the eventual and inevitable bout of anxiety.

The best panic-order cocktails, according to bartenders:

Mezcal Negroni

The Macallan and a light beer

Long Island Iced Tea

Fernet and an IPA

Negroni

Daiquiri

Old Fashioned

Margarita

Sazerac

Espresso Martini

Tequila Soda

“A Mezcal Negroni is my panic order at a slammed bar. Sure, it’s gotten a little pedestrian, but that’s kind of the point: It’s fast, nearly impossible to mess up, and quietly delivers a more layered, smoky, thought-provoking take on a classic that any competent bartender should both know and have the ingredients for within reach. When everything seems even more uncertain or if I see the vermouth sitting warm and dusty on the back bar, a neat pour of Macallan with a light beer on the side works just fine.” —Phillip Rolfe, bar director, Extra Dirty Cocktail Club, Boston

“The Long Island Iced Tea answers the age-old question of whether two (or even seven) wrongs do indeed make a right. Each ingredient, with its own strengths and weaknesses, comes together to create an illusively delicious drink that packs a punch. When faced with the question of what to drink, why not everything all at once?” —Shammai Mading, bartender, Banshee, New York City

“The joke panic order would be Fernet and an IPA — because when the brain turns off, familiarity feels safe. The real answer would probably be a Negroni. Equal parts (debatable), nearly impossible to mess up, and universally respected, it instantly sets the standard for a bar. It’s bold enough for cocktail enthusiasts, familiar enough for guests, and somehow works just as well when you’re in the weeds as when you’re celebrating.” —Tanner Jitmongkonkul, owner, Otter on the Rocks, Seattle

“You sit down at a bar, you don’t know what to get — skim the menu, clock the ice, the speed, the vibes. This is a no-experiment moment. My panic order is a classic Daiquiri (rum, lime, and sugar) because it’s clean, fast, and tells you immediately if the bar understands balance. It’s also quietly crowd-pleasing: Bright, refreshing, not fussy, and if they get it right, you know you’re in good hands.” —Aliz Meszesi, bar director, Manhatta, NYC

“If you are a guest ordering in a place that has a proper cocktail program but you are unsure of which route to go, a classic cocktail order should be a reliable choice. An Old Fashioned is very straightforward, with only three to four ingredients, depending on their use of bitters. As long as the preparation is executed properly (stirred, not shaken!), the outcome should be quite enjoyable. If you approve of your Old Fashioned experience, maybe you’ll be more comfortable venturing into the cocktail menu further. If you are in a place where you can’t spot a jigger or mixing glass anywhere, you may want to opt for a glass of wine or a beer!” —Sarah Clark, beverage director and assistant general manager, The Dearborn, Chicago

“Personally, if I’m truly stumped and unsure of what to order, I’ll usually default to either a Negroni or a Margarita. The Negroni works well because it’s built on equal parts and is difficult to get wrong. The Margarita, on the other hand, is a classic, and even a less-than-perfect version can still be very satisfying. But if I were behind the bar and a guest was feeling unsure, I’d likely suggest a Daiquiri. It’s my personal go-to, though only when I trust the bar making it. In this case, of course, I’d trust myself to make it perfectly for the guest.” —Sean Marino, bar manager, Bangkok Supper Club, NYC

“I panic-order a Mezcal Negroni pretty often. This is because every bar is different, but the recipe for this drink is pretty universal and it guarantees a complex drink without risking it. Also, If I failed to look at the menu in time and the bartender or server is ready to take my order, I order this, as to not be rude or take up too much of their time.” —Brett Grimsman, general manager and beverage director, Bar Kamon, San Diego

“The classic Sazerac is my go-to panic order because it’s a true test of a bar’s fundamentals. It’s spirit-forward, precise, and leaves nowhere to hide — the balance of rye (or Cognac), sugar, Peychaud’s bitters, and a proper absinthe rinse tells you immediately if the bartender has a good palate and attention to detail. It’s also quick to execute, doesn’t rely on hard-to-find ingredients, and feels appropriate in almost any setting. When done well, it’s elegant, comforting, and consistently satisfying, which is exactly what you want from a panic order.” —Rio Azmee, partner, Stone and Soil, NYC

“I always suggest the Daiquiri to first-timers at Three Dots and a Dash or those at the bar that are undecided because it’s a classic, tropical recipe and perfectly showcases our rum selection in-house. It’s the ultimate crowd-pleaser.” —Kevin Beary, beverage director, Three Dots and a Dash, Chicago

“These days, it seems the consensus says that the most popular panic orders are Espresso Martinis and Tequila Sodas.” —Lindsey Ladell, bartender, The Richardson, Brooklyn

“My panic order is a Margarita, spicy and skinny and with mezcal if possible. Most places should have the ingredients to make something similar to that happen. A Marg slaps in every kind of weather, on every kind of occasion, and nearly everyone can enjoy them. Being from Texas, agave spirits are part of my blood, and I always veer towards them in a pinch.” —Maddy Braat, lead, Honey Moon Spirit Lounge, Austin