For years, much of American cocktail culture treated rum as little more than a summertime spirit or a match for Coke and ginger beer. But thankfully, those days are behind us, and the U.S. is embracing rums in every facet. With a rich, storied history that dates back to pre-colonial days, rum-making traditions are varied across the Caribbean, resulting in spirits that span generations and islands. With this in mind, bartenders and beverage directors have grown increasingly interested in the new and small-batch rums popping up on shelves.

To get to know the category better, we asked bartenders from across the country to share with us the new (and new to them!) bottles that have recently earned a spot on their back bars. From actually delicious coconut rums to woman-owned Guatemalan bottles, these are the best new rums being poured stateside.

The best new rums, according to bartenders:

El Dorado High Ester Blend

Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum

Tenango Rum

Planteray Rum Isle Of Fiji (formerly Plantation Rum)

Empirical Soka

Batavia-Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian Rum

Bumbu Rum Company

Wray & Nephew Overproof

SelvaRey Rum

Mount Gay Navy Strength Eclipse

Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum

Worthy Park Estates Jamaican Rum

Transcontinental High Seas Blend

Saint Benevolence Clairin

“One of my favorite rums to be released this year is the El Dorado High Ester Blend. This rum bursts with rich chocolate and caramel notes, with a little smoky-sweet coffee in there, too. To balance that richness, there is just the right amount of minerality and acidity. I tried it in a Mai Tai recently, and it was incredible!” —Ruairi Gilles, beverage director, Crawford’s Social, Westlake Village, Calif.

“My team and I have recently fallen in love with Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum. It’s Guatemalan rum aged in new American white oak casks that is cut to proof using freshly harvested coconut water. I find that the coconut water accentuates the tropical notes in the base rum and really rounds out the aging.” —Dean Hakim, bar manager, Heirloom at the St. Laurent, Asbury Park, N.J.

“Tenango Rum is a Guatemalan-made, Philly-based, woman-owned young rum made with 100 percent sugar cane. It has a medium body and tasting notes of dark chocolate, spices, and bitter orange. I love this rum not only for its complexity and mixability in a stirred cocktail, but also because part of [the brand’s] profits go toward creating fair wages for the women who craft the beautiful Mayan sleeve that covers the bottle.” —Damian Langarica, Bar Manager, Irwin’s, Philadelphia

“My favorite rum at the moment is El Dorado’s High Ester Blend Rum. It blends two marques: La Bonne Intention (LBI), which was distilled in an 18th-century French Savaile four-column still, and the Diamond High Esther (DHE), which was made in a John Dore double retort pot still. It’s overproof and truly a delight.” —Cyllan Hicks, Head Mixologist, Nothing Really Matters, NYC

“We just received the Planteray Rum Isle of Fiji. The bourbon casks and tropical flavors in the liquid make it a really enjoyable rum for summer.” —Shavinraj “Sha” Gopinath, beverage manager, Casa Sol at Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort, Bodrum, Turkey

“Empirical Soka. [Though] not technically a rum, it’s made from fresh sorghum cane that’s fermented with a Thai rice chong yeast and then vacuum-distilled, creating a spirit that’s super funky and akin to rhum agricole. It’s grassy and slightly earthy but at the same time very bright and fresh with intense green apple notes on the palate.” —Sasha Wijidessa, co-owner, FURA, Singapore

“Batavia-Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian Rum recreated the classic with a modern polished interpretation. It’s wonderful in adding complexity to cocktails as it has somewhat of an exotic and a distinctive cut that allows the spirit to shine through. We use it the most in our Spring Milk Punch, which is a modern homage to the original punches made in Southeast Asia in the 1700s. It’s a great sub for white rum in a Floridita Daiquiri and is a great complementing spirit for any tropical fruit-driven tiki drink.” —Daniel Beedle, assistant food & beverage director, Birch & Bloom at Kimpton The Forum Hotel, Charlottesville, Va.

“For us, it’s Bumbu Rum Company. They offer a fantastic variety at a price point that reflects its exceptional quality. The rich, smooth flavor and the balance of sweet and spicy notes make it a standout. It’s an incredible rum that sips great on its own but also mixes well in cocktails.” —Blair Mathieson, bar manager, LG’s Bar & Kitchen, Chicago

“It could not be considered ‘new’ by any stretch, but after being unable to get it for a while, it feels new to us again: Wray & Nephew Overproof. Its classic dunder quality makes any cocktail a little more interesting, whether you want to add more punch to a Mai Tai or make your Daiquiri a little funkier.” —Daniel Floyd bar manager, Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

“My favorite new rum is SelvaRey. This exceptional rum has quickly become a staple in my cocktail repertoire. The white rum, with its vanilla and citrus notes, truly shines in a Mojito or other traditional rum cocktails. It’s refreshing and versatile, making it a must-have for any home bar. On the other hand, the aged rum boasts a deeper, richer flavor profile, perfect for a Rum Old Fashioned that offers a sophisticated twist on the classic. Additionally, I love surprising my guests with a Rum Espresso Martini, blending the robust essence of this rum with the rich, smooth taste of espresso.” —Lana Golla, bartender, Angeline by Michael Symon at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, N.J.

“Mount Gay has recently put out a navy strength version of their Eclipse. This dry rum hints at a touch of sweetness because of its vanilla and spice notes and finishes on the back palate with a tinge of salinity. The higher proof and character make it stand out perfectly in anything from a Zombie to a Banana Mai Tai, or even as a sub in an Espresso Martini.” —Ron Oleska, beverage director, Link & Pin, Charlotte, N.C.

“The best new rum that instantly landed a spot behind my bar is Planteray’s Cut & Dry Coconut Rum. Most coconut rum gets a bad rap — and for a good reason. They are often overly sweet and reminiscent of those heavily scented suntan lotions we’d slather on at the beach. This rum is different: Made with real coconut flesh, you get the full experience of the tropical fruit, including a bit of the nutty husk on the nose. It plays well in spirit-forward drinks just as much as tiki classics, and it’s something I’ll always have on my back bar from now on.” —Grace Tomczak, bar manager, MAKfam, Denver

“We’ve been really excited to play around with Worthy Park Estates new overproof Jamaican rum. It’s a fun and funky expression that leans into the high esters of pot still Jamaican rums with an interesting savory pineapple nose and a palate of banana, passion fruit, and bright sugar cane juice. It’s additive-free and at 63 percent ABV, it packs quite a punch!” —Jacoby Morciglio, bar manager, Adrift Tiki Bar, Denver

“My favorite new rum is Transcontinental’s High Seas Blend, which is a three-rum blend of aged rum from Panama, an unaged rhum from Martinique, and an unaged high-ester rum from Jamaica. It was made specifically in mind for rum cocktails and eliminates the need to make a rum mix of your own to achieve all the different flavors! I love it in just a classic Daiquiri or something more wild.” —Tom Brander, beverage manager, Wilder, Philadelphia

“We’ve been loving the new Saint Benevolence Clairin, in everything from a savory Martini to something shaken with citrus. It’s grassy and bold, which you’d expect from a Haitian clairin, with a subtle briny note that adds depth to any beverage. Sales from each bottle benefit health care efforts in Haiti, so every sip is a small dose of philanthropy as well!” —Max Green, bar director, Hospitality Department (The Bronze Owl, The Press Club Grill, Point Seven), NYC