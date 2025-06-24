Gin cocktails have long been pillars of American drinks culture. Classics like the Bee’s Knees, Southside, and White Lady became popular during Prohibition. Partially out of necessity: Their bold aromas and flavors helped drown out the harsh “bathtub gins” being crudely produced at the time. A century later, we’re still enjoying the fruits of this forced ingenuity — though thankfully, with much better gin.

We’re also spoiled for choice. Today’s gin market is vast, ranging from classic London Dry styles to non-traditional labels emphasizing botanicals other than juniper. For bartenders, this wide range means more room to experiment, even with time-tested classics. Along the way, they’re likely to encounter one they feel works better than the rest, whether something new or an old-school brand they’ve been using all along.

So, we asked 16 bartenders: What is the best gin for mixing classic cocktails? Here’s what they had to say.

The best gins for mixing classic cocktails, according to bartenders

No. 3 London Dry Gin

Barr Hill Gin

Beefeater Gin

Fords Gin

Las Californias Nativo Gin

Gray Whale Gin

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Brazilian Pineapple Gin

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Gin

Gracias a Dios 32 Botanicals Gin

Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin

Beespoke Gin

Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin

Xoriguer Mahón Gin

Six Dogs Blue Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

Hendrick’s Gin

Plymouth Gin

“Cocktail recipes from the late 1800s and early 1900s typically call for “Dry Gin,” so I usually reach for a London Dry-style gin for mixing classic cocktails. I think No. 3 London Dry is an excellent choice to have on hand. It’s distilled in Holland in a brick-encased copper pot still, using a wheat-based distillate that highlights just six botanicals. The complexity of this gin lies in its simplicity. Bottled at 46 percent ABV, it offers a beautiful grapefruit aroma. Because of these qualities, I believe No. 3 fits perfectly into classic cocktail recipes.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie, NYC

“Barr Hill Gin may not be a purist’s choice, but when it comes to mixing a classic cocktail — especially a Negroni — it brings something truly special. The soft floral sweetness from the honey rounds off the Campari’s bitter edges and adds a velvety texture. It smooths the drink’s overall profile while still keeping the integrity. I also love the gin’s windflower finish. This is a gin for those who respect the classics but aren’t afraid to break a few rules for flavor.” —Lisa Beaumont, beverage director, Ladyhawk and Kimpton La Peer Hotel, West Hollywood, Calif.

“The best gin for mixing classic cocktails typically depends on the specific drink, but a versatile London Dry Gin is generally the go-to choice. These gins have a juniper-forward profile with a dry finish, making them ideal for most classic gin cocktails like the Martini, Negroni, Gin & Tonic, and Tom Collins. If you’re stocking one gin for classic cocktails, Beefeater or Fords are often the top recommendations by bartenders for quality, price, and balance.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“One of my all-time favorite gins is Las Californias Nativo. This gin is exceptionally smooth — perfect for crafting vibrant fruity cocktails or modern twists on timeless classics. Even the staunchest gin skeptics will be pleasantly surprised.” —Desiree Zavala, beverage director, Johnny’s Dock, Tacoma, Wash.

“I’ve always loved the Saturn cocktail. What makes it stand out is that it’s gin-based, unlike most classic tiki drinks. The flavor profile is bright and refreshing, with citrus, spice, and a touch of almond. When I’m making one, I’m using Drumshanbo Gunpowder Brazilian Pineapple Gin, which works with those tropical notes. The Saturn it makes is balanced, summery, and a little taste of the tropics!” —Megan Staniford, bartender, Miss Nellie’s, NYC

“We always recommend that our guests choose Gray Whale Gin for gin-based cocktails. It’s easily the best gin I have ever tried: clean yet a bit dense, and its botanicals are perfectly balanced. They also donate a portion of each sale to Oceana, which helps to protect and restore the world’s oceans. We love supporting brands that stand for a good cause.” —Chad Bertelsman, director of food & beverage, Angad Arts Hotel St Louis, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, St. Louis

“Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin is a personal favorite. While it may be overpowered in simple mixes like a Gin & Tonic, Monkey 47 shines in cocktails such as a Dry Martini, Negroni, and French 75, where its depth can be appreciated. Each batch is meticulously crafted in traditional copper stills, emphasizing quality over quantity. Often favored for its ability to elevate classic cocktails, this gin offers a sophisticated twist that delights the palate.” —Will Dasco, director of food & beverage, The Ned NoMad, NYC

“The Negroni was the drink that got me into cocktails, along with the Last Word and the Martinez. Lately, I’ve been swapping gin for mezcal in these classics, which brings me to one of my go-to spirits: Gracias a Dios 32 Botanicals Agave Gin. It’s this beautiful bridge between gin and agave, with herbal, floral, and citrus layers plus a smoky agave punch. In a Negroni, it plays so well with Campari and vermouth: bold, smoky, citrusy. In a Last Word, you still get that juniper bite, but with extra depth — almost like a smoky Margarita in disguise. And in a Martinez? It’s the perfect twist; lighter than a Manhattan, softer than a Martini, with a touch of smoke that nods to a Rob Roy. Using it gives a fun, flavorful spin on the classics.” —Bobby Mitchell, mixologist, Casa Don Alfonso, St. Louis

“Citadelle Jardin d’Été. Where a lot of your ‘summer gins’ can go on a botanical bonanza that can kill balance, Jardin d’Eté has the restraint to make it a truly panoramic gin.” —Alexander Lopez, resort beverage director, Tryon International, Mill Spring, N.C.

“I love to highlight local spirits behind the bar, and one of my favorites is the Beespoke Gin, made by Pollinator Spirits in the Catskills Mountains. This grape-distilled gin is made with some classic gin flavors but it also pays special attention to botanicals that are pollinator friendly, like rose hips, cardamon, and milkweed (which is essential to monarch butterflies). The producer, Claire Marin, is also a beekeeper; given that Pollinator Spirits donates 3 percent of each bottle to save bees, butterflies, and fight climate change, using Beespoke Gin in a Bees Knees brings the cocktail back full circle to the gin’s mission.” —Ryan Garrison, senior bartender, Sugar Monk, NYC

“Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin. Our May Peel’s Corpse Reviver No. 2 is a true celebration of each of the spirits that comprise the drink, with Greenhook American Dry Gin as the star. The gin was selected because it is vibrant and classic, but also comforting and warming, with notes of cinnamon and chamomile. These notes draw out the ginger finish in the orange liqueur we use.” —Rae Doyle, director of food & beverage, Hotel Granada, Atlanta

“It’s hard not to pick Xoriguer Mahón Gin for all classic needs. This gin hails from the island of Menorca, Spain, and is incredibly singular. Using wood-fired pot stills, wild-harvested juniper from the mountains, and local wine as its base distillate, this checks every ‘cool’ box you can think of. Expect oceanic and coastal flavors — certainly, a gin of a place! This gin flexes with classic cocktails of all kinds, especially drinks like a Last Word, Bees Knees, or a classic Martini. Lastly, this may make the best Gin and Tonic you ever had.” —Jordan Joseph, beverage director, Crawford and Son/Jolie,/Sous Terre, Raleigh, N.C.

“I reach for Six Dogs Blue Gin for a gin that brings a unique flair and flavor to classic cocktails. Infused with butterfly pea flowers, it’s not just a showstopper that adds visual appeal. It’s also incredibly versatile due to its balanced flowery flavor. The floral notes blend seamlessly into a Negroni or G&T, while the natural color-changing effect adds an interactive twist for guests when mixed with citrus or bitters. We love how it elevates both presentation and palate. It’s a conversation starter that respects the foundations of a great gin.” —Shavonne Hylton, partner, Pig & Butter, NYC

“If I had to choose just one gin for classic cocktails, it would be Bombay Sapphire. With 10 balanced botanicals ranging from citrus, floral, and juniper to earthy, herbal, and spicy, it’s incredibly versatile. In a Negroni, it brings out warm spice and citrus. In a White Lady, its floral and lemony notes shine. Unlike other gins with dominant flavor profiles, Bombay Sapphire doesn’t impose one flavor across all drinks. Its subtlety and harmony make it a go-to for classics, letting each cocktail’s character come through clearly and cleanly.” —Andrey Bolshakov, beverage and marketing director, NAHATÉ Dubai, Dubai

“When looking for a gin to mix in classic cocktails, I look to a proven favorite: Hendrick’s Gin. Its subtle floral and cucumber notes lend itself to a variety of cocktails, allowing the entire drink to shine with the gin in a supporting role.” —Ryan Manka, director of beverage, Butler’s Pantry, St. Louis

“Plymouth Gin has that softer, less juniper-forward profile that’s perfect for stirred cocktails. Beefeater’s bold, clean juniper flavor is ideal for classics that are shaken. And Monkey 47, with its 47 botanicals, delivers a complex, herbaceous core that makes it incredibly fun and versatile to mix with. There’s no need to change a word when the flavor speaks for itself. Each of these gins brings something unique to the bar, and we don’t mess with what already works.” —Matthew Belanger, bar manager, Death & Co., Los Angeles