At its core, gin is a simple neutral grain spirit. The liquid’s complexity and unique character come from the addition of botanicals, which impart various flavors into the spirit during production. While juniper berries are the most famous — and only mandatory — botanical used, distillers implement a melange of other berries, seeds, fruits, herbs, spices, and roots to round out a gin’s flavors.

The supporting ingredients and their influence vary from gin to gin, leading to a broad spectrum of expressions and styles that practically demand categorical exploration. Because of this, it’s possible that those who claim they don’t like gin simply haven’t found a gin they like yet. But where does a curious drinker begin to figure out what gin is their jam?

Talking to a bartender or two to learn what they’re into is a good place to start, particularly given gin’s breadth. To that end, we asked 15 bartenders to highlight the brands they’d recommend to get into the aromatic spirit. Their responses provide a starting point for beginners, but they’re also a reflection of how eclectic gin can be, which ultimately makes it an exciting category to explore.

The best gins for beginners, according to bartenders

Hendrick’s Gin

Fords Gin

Plymouth Gin

Barr Hill Gin

Barr Hill Tom Cat Barrel Aged Gin

The Botanist

Beefeater Gin

Canaïma Gin

Gray Whale

Jones House Gin

Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

St. George Terroir Gin

Uncle Val’s Botanical

J. Rieger & Co. Rieger Midwestern Gin

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

“If you’re just starting to explore gin, I always recommend beginning with the original Hendrick’s. It’s beautifully balanced, soft, floral, and infused with hints of cucumber and rose, making it super approachable and easy to enjoy. Unlike stronger gins with higher ABV, Hendrick’s has a slightly lower alcohol content, so it’s smoother and less intense. It’s also really versatile, great in a refreshing Gin & Tonic with a slice of cucumber or even sipped neat if you’re feeling adventurous.” —Bryan Correntin, lead bartender, Marion, Miami

“My favorite way to introduce gin to a gin agnostic is with an Eastside. The harmony of mint and cucumber puts anyone at ease, even more so when supported by a quality gin. The bottle I most often reach for in these instances is Fords Gin. Not because it’s the softest or the quietest gin, but because each botanical and ingredient was deliberately chosen to make the best cocktail possible. Fords doesn’t try to upstage, it acts as a canvas. It boosts the individual flavors, so a new gin convert won’t think, ‘Wow, what a delicious gin!’ but instead ‘Wow, what a delicious cocktail!’” —Thomas Eslinger, beverage director, République, Los Angeles

“If I was guiding someone into trying their first gin, I’d go straight to Plymouth. It’s classic without being harsh — soft, citrus-forward, and balanced enough to mix well in nearly any cocktail. It shows what gin can taste like without overcomplicating things or hitting you with too much juniper.”

—Lucas Robinson, beverage director, The Corner Store, NYC

“For beginners, the juniper in gin can take a little warming up to, much like peat in Scotch can take a little warming up to. So finding a gin that still has that juniper essence but softened by the other herbs and botanicals is key. Barr Hill is a classic example of this type of gin. Distilled from honey, it comes across the palate as softer and more approachable. For those whiskey lovers that are venturing into gin, Barr Hill’s Tom Cat Barrel Aged Gin is also a nice entry into the category.” —John Filkins Jr., beverage director, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Washington, D.C.

“For me, The Botanist from Islay, Scotland, is more than just a gin. It’s a true reflection of craftsmanship and connection to nature. Distilled in the unique Lomond still ‘Ugly Betty,’ it blends nine classic botanicals with 22 hand-foraged herbs and flowers native to Islay. The result is an aromatic balance of citrus, heather, mint, and wild thyme layered over a gentle juniper backbone. Bottled at 46 percent ABV, it delivers both depth and finesse, shining in cocktails or enjoyed neat. What I admire most is how it captures the island’s rugged beauty and sustainable spirit — qualities that to me make it a gin that embodies both tradition and innovation.” —Alok Chaughule, head mixologist, Indian Table, Brooklyn

“Beefeater. When you’re starting out, you want something that hits the sweet spot of style, versatility, and price, and Beefeater nails it. It’s a classic London Dry: clean, bold, and citrusy, which makes it great in just about anything, from Negronis and Martinis to the timeless Gin & Tonic. Some gins can be too floral or too soft for all cocktails, but Beefeater gives you a balanced, reliable base to experiment with and build your palate. Plus, it’s affordable and easy to find, which keeps the barrier to entry low.” —Robby Dow, owner and beverage director, Bespoke, Wilmington, N.C.

“For someone who is curious about gin and wants an introduction, I think it best to start at a classic London Dry gin rather than the super-modern contemporary gins flooding the market. As exciting as those new gins are — and they are exciting — a beginner is best suited to get familiar with the common London Dry gin profile. With that in mind, I’d say Fords Gin is a good starting point. It’s a classic London Dry style, and at around $20, it’s also a budget-friendly bottle.” —Jacob Smith, lead bartender, The Penrose Room at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.

“For a lot of people, gin lives and dies on one word: juniper. If you love it, great. If you don’t, gin can feel unapproachable. That’s why Canaïma is such a brilliant starting point. It’s tropical, cocktail-friendly, and full of bright passion fruit and Amazonian botanicals that open up beautifully in Gimlets, Martinis, sours, and slings. Once Canaïma has you hooked, you’ll start appreciating the broader spectrum of gin. It’s a gateway, yes, but it’s also a destination in its own right. A bottle that makes gin fun, versatile, and endlessly worth exploring.” —David Lozano, head mixologist, ORO, Miami

“A lot of gins on the market are in a botanical arms race with each other: ‘20 botanicals!’ ‘47 botanicals!’ ‘100 botanicals!’ This can certainly scare off any new gin drinker, not to mention it can also muddy the gin itself. Gray Whale sticks to six botanicals, and only six botanicals: juniper, Douglas fir, almonds, lime, mint, and kombu. It’s simplistic, it’s beautiful, and it’s versatile. The juniper and lime sing in a G&T. The lime and almond make a Last Word pop. The lime and mint double down on the flavors in a Southside. The Douglas fir and kombu make for a mean Martini. The level of entry to use and appreciate this gin is low, but overall payoff and success rate is high.” —Mark Mentzel, cocktail and bar manager, Atlas Restaurant Group, Baltimore

“Jones House Gin is an excellent starter gin because it strikes a nice balance: enough juniper character to feel traditional, but not so overpowering that it’s overwhelming for someone new. At 44.5 percent ABV, it has enough strength to hold up in a G&T or Martini without getting lost, which is ideal in mixed drinks. The botanicals — orange peel, coriander, orris root, and allspice — bring bright citrus, gentle spice, and a floral aroma, making it friendly and approachable. For its price point, it delivers complexity without excess, helping beginners explore gin’s flavor possibilities without fear.” —Alex Jump, founder, Focus on Health, Denver

“The most polarizing thing about gin is its namesake botanical: juniper. Although it would be easy to simply suggest a modern style that reduces or almost eliminates the juniper component, I think that would be a disservice to a ‘gin beginner’ in the long run. I’d recommend either a traditional but softer Old Tom style such as Hayman’s Old Tom Gin or the earthy Plymouth Gin. Once they’re ready to dial up the juniper I’d start with a well-integrated and citrus-balanced London Dry gin like Fords Gin.” —Vlad Novikov, head of bars, Ned’s Club, Washington, D.C.

“For gin, the best option for beginners really depends on what you’re using it for. If you’re just dipping your toe in and don’t love that classic juniper-forward flavor, St. George Terroir Gin is fantastic. The orange zest shines, with the other botanicals supporting beautifully in the background. For an all-around pick, I’d suggest Fords or Uncle Val’s Botanical. Both are reliable, versatile choices that cover all your gin needs.” —Sam Wood, owner and bartender, Adventure Time Bar, Denver

“In a cocktail bar that primarily serves classics, versatility is paramount. The balance, however, comes in making sure that you’re still making drinks in your own unique style. This is why I’d recommend J. Rieger & Co. Midwestern Dry Gin. It’s a classic London Dry that’s equally at home in a Dry Martini as it is in Bee’s Knees or a Tom Collins. There’s a savory note from the juniper, and the 92.2 proof makes me confident that the gin won’t get lost in the supporting ingredients. The lighter citrus notes are there, but I appreciate that they’re not front and center. This makes the gin work especially well with richer, stirred drinks (think Negroni or Perfect Martinis).” —Dylan Zehr, general manager, Jane Jane, Washington, D.C.

“For beginners exploring gin, Plymouth Gin is a perfect starting point. Its softer, rounder profile bridges the gap between classic London Dry and more contemporary styles, making it approachable for newcomers yet complex enough for seasoned gin lovers. The balance of citrus, earthy spice, and subtle sweetness makes it incredibly versatile across cocktails, and certainly perfect for guests who might be unsure about gin’s bold botanicals. It performs beautifully in a G&T, Tom Collins, or even a beginner’s Martini, setting the stage for exploring more complex gins down the line.” —Madison Erz, beverage director, McNellie’s Group, Tulsa, Okla.

“For people just opening their palate to the world of gin, I like to recommend Tanqueray London Dry! It’s a London Dry Gin, which makes it versatile to use in a classic cocktail like the Bee’s Knees, a Gin & Tonic, or some delicious concoction that your local bartender is experimenting with now. Its dry flavor profile with citrus and juniper makes it great in most cocktails, and for the price point, it’s great to use for infusions!” —Carlos Hugo Meza, beverage director, BearLeek, Denver