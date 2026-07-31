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When Boston Beer Company (BBC) debuted Sun Cruiser in 2024, it wasn’t the first canned hard tea to join the craft beer juggernaut’s portfolio. The company was actually one of the earliest in the game, launching Twisted Tea in 2001 — a trailblazer in the category that’s still beloved by its loyal fans today. So, what does this new hard tea add to BBC’s portfolio?

Whereas Twisted Tea aimed to mimic Southern sweet tea, Sun Cruiser played into low-sugar marketing off the bat, looking to appeal to sporty and outdoorsy types. And rather than the malt-based liquor used in Twisted Tea, Sun Cruiser cans are spiked with vodka.

Sun Cruisers are quite of the moment, especially as RTDs — particularly spiked teas and lemonades — continue to fly off of shelves. They also come in at just 4.5 percent ABV, a mark that has established itself as the norm in recent years. Plus, they are still a trendsetting feature as the industry moves to offer non-carbonated alternatives in the RTD space. From appealing flavors to strategic partnerships, here are seven things to know about Sun Cruiser, BBC’s “other” hard tea brand.