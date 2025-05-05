Over the past decade, the U.S. has seen a massive boom in tequila sales. The growth of the category wasn’t just driven by a rise in people ordering cheap shots at the dive bar, but rather the increased popularity of premium tequilas meant for cocktails and sipping. So as more consumers start to appreciate the nuances of this spirit and spring for higher-end bottles, there’s one major consideration that should always be top of mind: the ingredients and production methods behind the bottle.

For many tequila enthusiasts looking to get the most authentic, complex agave flavor in a sip, it’s a priority to make sure the product is made with traditional methods and without additives, which can include glycerin and caramel coloring, but are generally undetectable to most drinkers.

Tequila additives can be a contentious topic. In October 2024, online tequila reviewing platform Tequila Matchmaker took down the “additive free” designations from its database of tequila brands and removed the list of certified additive-free tequila producers from the associated Additive Free Alliance website amid a lawsuit from the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT). So while it’s more difficult to find transparent labeling about additives online, there are still a few tricks to ensuring your next purchase is a quality bottle.

The first way you can look into the pedigree of a certain bottle’s liquid is to look for its NOM, or Norma Oficial Mexicana. This is a four-digit code located on the back of every bottle of tequila that signifies which distillery the liquid was produced at. While there are over 1,400 registered tequila brands on the market, there are only around 140 licensed tequila distilleries in Mexico, so many bottles can be traced back to the same distilleries. Some facilities are more highly regarded than others, and some of the larger distilleries are known for their use of flavor additives and diffusers. Though there’s no way to completely ensure a tequila is additive-free after the Additive Free Alliance certifications were removed, looking for a bottle associated with a smaller, more artisanal distillery is a good start.

Another way to test the quality of your tequila at home is a little more bizarre. Some experts suggest that if you pour a small amount of tequila in your hands and rub your palms together for about five seconds, you can tell the quality of the tequila by how it feels on your skin. If the liquid feels sticky and syrupy on your hands, it probably means the tequila was made with additives, including added sugar. Whereas if your hands feel smooth and dry, it’s likely a higher-quality tequila with no artificial substances. The aromas that waft from the tequila can also indicate the quality. Agave-related notes of earth, spice, and pepper come out in higher-quality tequilas, while additive-laden expressions lean more on the sweet vanilla, cotton candy side of the spectrum.

While there might not be a definitive way to know if a bottle of tequila is additive-free or not, it’s always good practice to look up a tequila before buying it to make sure it matches your preferences — especially if it’s going to be enjoyed on the rocks as opposed to in a shot glass.

*Image retrieved from jesuschurion57 – stock.adobe.com