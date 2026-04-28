Trends come and go, but classics are here to stay. Martinis, and their many variations, show up on virtually every cocktail menu — and if the order isn’t written, any bartender can still make you one. The Martini is a sophisticated, chic, and timeless drink that offers an option for nearly every palate, whether you prefer a savory concoction or the ever-trendy espresso variant.

But how do you make a classic Martini truly great? Anyone who has ever picked up a cocktail shaker probably has an opinion. So we sought out 12 experts to find out what they think is the secret to a great Martini.

Some swear by vermouth, others by temperature, and some insist shaking is sacrilegious (despite what Mr. Bond might think). Overall, from Kansas to Kyoto, these experts agree that precision, quality ingredients, and knowing there is not just one “right way” are top considerations when making a truly great Martini.

The Secret to a Great Martini, According to Bartenders, Is:

Fresh vermouth

Accepting the multitude of “right” ways

Quality ingredients

Balance

Fat washing

Stirring, not shaking

Proper glassware

Keeping it ice cold

Salinity

Precision of execution

Understanding the “right” way for the guest

“It’s vermouth! Using good-quality, fresh vermouth is what defines the cocktail. I’m all for a bracingly cold glass of gin if that’s what you’re after, but it takes the meadowy softening of vermouth to really lift the drink to the grandeur that is the Martini. Try a 50/50 ratio sometime. Keep it light, keep it bright.” ––Joe Choiniere, beverage director, Devil Takes a Holiday, Burlington, Vt.

“The secret to a great Martini is accepting that there are a million ‘right’ ways to make one. And everyone is convinced theirs is the only correct version. At the end of the day, if it’s ice cold and the person drinking it is happy, you did it right.” ––Abby Hans, owner, The Primrose, Mission, Kan.

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“Quality of the ingredients. If your choice is vodka or gin, since it’s a Martini, it matters because it’s mostly alcohol and has nowhere to hide! Proper balance is very important. Dirty? But how dirty? Vermouth? Just a spritz? Orange bitters for a classic? I always say that a great Martini is like going on a date with your bar guests: Get to know what they like, ask them questions to feel out what is going to ultimately make THEM happy, and that’s how you build on it. And of course, ice cold, and the right dilution!” ––Matsumoto Mari, beverage director and general manager, 916 Hospitality and Goat & Rabbit, Kansas City, Mo.

“The secret to a great Martini is knowing how to balance simplicity with a guest’s personal taste. A Martini may seem simple, but it has real depth. The quality of your spirit, vermouth, and brine plays an important role in achieving balance, as does proper technique. For me, stirring is essential; it lets the ingredients gradually blend while achieving a smooth, chilled viscosity. It must be served in a properly chilled glass and finished with the right garnish. Just as important is listening to and understanding the guest’s palate so you can craft a drink that’s truly perfect for them. Whether they prefer it shaken or stirred, dry, wet, or dirty, with gin or vodka, and finished with an olive or a twist, every choice shapes the final experience.” ––Sky Gardner, head bartender, Nothing Really Matters, New York City

“The secret to a great Martini is using the fat-washing technique to add body to the spirit. Right now at Succotash Nola, I’m planning on using browned butter in a restaurant breakfast Martini for brunch service. It gives texture and a nice complex flavor on the back end.” ––Thomas Moore IV, bar manager, Succotash Nola, New Orleans

“While quality, well-chilled spirits and proper glassware are essential, the real secret to a perfect Martini is stirring rather than shaking. Although James Bond might disagree, stirring ensures a silky-smooth texture and maintains the cocktail’s clarity. This method respects the spirit, allowing its natural flavor profile to truly shine.” ––Samantha Fowler, bartender, Auld Alliance, Rising Fawn, Ga.

“Most people will say temperature is most important for a Martini, and while that is certainly true, I also think vermouth is what can make an ordinary Martini outstanding. I recommend Lillet specifically.” ––Tommy Goad, lead bartender, Audrey, Nashville

“Honestly, the secret is keeping everything ice cold and using a good-quality spirit with fresh vermouth. Then it’s all about stirring it right so you get that smooth, balanced taste not too strong, not watered down. Keep it simple and clean — that’s what makes a Martini really great.” ––Mantez Sidhur, food and beverage manager, The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Ga.

“The first part is to use great ingredients, but that should be obvious. The true secret is to make sure the spirits and glassware are just above freezing.” ––Jim Gallen, food and beverage manager, Hearth ’61, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

“The secret to a great Martini, for me, comes down to temperature, salinity, and precision. It needs to be properly chilled, with a glass that feels frosted over, giving the drink that clean, silky texture from start to finish. I always double strain because I want it to be crystal clear and polished, no icebergs. I also lean toward gin over vodka for the added depth, and it still needs a proper vermouth backbone, even when leaning dry. That balance, with just the right touch of salinity, is what makes a Martini really hit!” ––Christopher Mesa, bar and beverage manager, Marelle, Santa Monica, Calif.

“As often said, ‘there are as many Martini recipes as there are drinkers.’ Rather than following a fixed recipe or manual approach, the key lies in building trust through conversation — understanding what kind of Martini each guest truly desires and tailoring the drink accordingly.” ––Teruya Iwasaki, head bartender, Tenjin the Bar at ROKU Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan

“The secret to a great Martini is to understand its history and how to apply that history to the guest at your bar. The oldest iteration of the Martini on record — from 1888 — is a much sweeter ‘Old Tom’ version. The cocktail evolved into the ‘navy-strength’ London Dry and dry vermouth version as palates changed and cultural demands shifted. A contemporary imbiber might be looking for an even newer expression of the Martini involving botanical gin. So, the most important thing is to gather information from your guest about what they are looking for. If they want a shaken, dirty, vodka Martini, then that is the best Martini for the moment. It’s important for bartenders to know the cocktail canon, and also when to put aside egos for the sake of the guest experience. What makes the best Martini? The ability to deliver what the guest wants.” ––Jill Cockson, owner, Swordfish Tom’s, Kansas City, Mo.