Perhaps a week or two ago, you had some friends over for boozy brunch and now every time you open your refrigerator you’re confronted with a half-full bottle of orange juice and no idea how to use it. Or perhaps you’re a long-time fan of the breakfast staple and you’re looking for new cocktails to try that feature the beverage. Either way, orange juice has long been a favorite chaser for shots and is an easy mixer to add to nearly any spirit.

Given the wide availability of orange juice and the multitude of liquors that pair well with the mixer, there are a number of cocktails featuring the citrus fruit — some simple in composition, and others a bit more complex. Here are 12 cocktails to make using orange juice the next time you find yourself with an overabundance.

Champagne Cocktails

Mimosa

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Keep it classic with this beloved brunch cocktail that’s just as simple as it is delicious. Made with just Champagne and orange juice, the Mimosa is light and refreshing while maintaining a boozy kick, hence why it’s brunch’s favorite cocktail.

Rum Cocktails

The Rum Runner

Created in 1950 by “Tiki John” Ebert at the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar in Islamorada, Fla., the Rum Runner is a cocktail featuring a blend of quenching tropical flavors known to help combat the Florida sun. A combination of light and dark rums, banana and blackberry liqueurs, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine, the Rum Runner is certain to put you on island time.

The Hurricane

Though its ingredient list may seem daunting, the Hurricane is actually an incredibly easy and refreshing cocktail to whip up. Made with both light and dark rum and a blend of tropical fruit juices, the cocktail is perfect for relaxed summertime sipping.

Vodka Cocktails

Sex on the Beach

As its name suggests, the Sex on the Beach doesn’t take itself too seriously. A blend of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice, the cocktail is certain to transport you back in time to the 1980s.

Screwdriver

The Screwdriver is a classic cocktail that’s extremely difficult to mess up, making it a great drink for even the most novice of home bartenders to whip up. Just combine vodka and orange juice, and the cocktail is complete.

Harvey Wallbanger

A mixture of vodka, orange juice, and a yellow herbal liqueur called Galliano, the Harvey Wallbanger was a disco-era classic that remains a cultural icon today. While the name is lingo for a drunk driver, the cocktail should always be enjoyed responsibly.

Tequila Cocktails

The Cantarito

A cross between the Paloma and Hurricane, the tequila-based Cantarito is a refreshing cocktail with a citrus kick. Traditionally served in a small clay pot called a jarrito, the cocktail is a combination of orange, grapefruit, and lime juices, plus salt, tequila, and grapefruit soda.

Tequila Sunrise

The Tequila Sunrise as we know it was created in the 1970s and was popularized in part by the Rolling Stones while the band was on tour in 1972. Known for its gradient of colors, the aptly named Tequila Sunrise is a combination of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine.

Scotch Cocktails

Blood and Sand

Named after Rudolph Valentino’s 1992 bullfighter film “Blood and Sand,” this cocktail is a blend of Scotch, cherry heering, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and lemon.

Liqueur Cocktails

The Garibaldi

Named after 19th-century revolutionary and general Giuseppe Garibaldi, the Garibaldi cocktail is a classic Italian drink. A combination of Campari and orange juice — both of which are native to Italian culture and cuisine — the cocktail is quick and easy to make at home.

The Fuzzy Navel

Created by New Jersey bartender Ray Foley, the Fuzzy Navel was an ‘80s staple known for its fruity and extremely sweet flavor. A lower-alcohol alternative to the Screwdriver, the Fuzzy Navel is a simple combination of peach schnapps and orange juice.