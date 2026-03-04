E&J Gallo Winery continued to lead the list of the largest wine suppliers in the U.S. in 2025, underscoring the Gallo portfolio’s reach to all types of consumers, data from a WineBusiness report shows. Gallo, which owns established producers like Orin Swift Cellars and Louis M. Martini as well as Gen Z-geared brands like Whiny Baby and BeatBox, sold 90 million cases of wine last year.

The Wine Group was ranked second with 43 million cases sold. This is the same placement as in 2024, though its number of cases sold jumped up by around 11 million, likely a result of its acquisition of major wineries from Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands — once a powerhouse in the U.S. wine business, as evidenced by its third-place rank in 2024 data — largely exited the wine business in 2025. It sold off several of its large brands but retains some of its higher-end labels, dropping out of the top 25 to No. 28 on the list. WineBusiness calls The Wine Group’s purchase of Constellation’s big-name wineries “the most significant transaction of 2025.”

Another big buy helped hoist Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits to third place with 17 million cases sold: In December, Trinchero purchased Mumm Napa from Pernod Ricard. Rounding out the ranks are Delicato Family Wines and Deutch Family Wine & Spirits in fourth and fifth with 16 million and 12 million cases sold, respectively.

The rest of the largest wine suppliers in the U.S. sold 6 million cases or fewer. The figure doesn’t dip below 1 million until Navigator Wine Collection, the 22nd largest supplier. Below is the entire list of the 25 largest wine suppliers in the U.S.

The 25 Largest Wine Suppliers in the U.S.

Rank Winery U.S. Case Sales Volume 1 E&J Gallo Winery 90 million 2 The Wine Group 43 million 3 Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits 17 million 4 Delicato Family Wines 16 million 5 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits 12 million 6 Jackson Family Wines 6 million 7 Treasury Wine Estates 5.5 million 8 Ste. Michelle Wine Estates 3.6 million 9 Bronco Wine Company 3 million 10 WX Brands 2.8 million 11 Precept Wine & Spirits 2.8 million 12 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. 2.7 million 13 Bogle Family Wine Collection 2.6 million 14 Foley Family Wines & Spirits 1.9 million 15 J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines 1.3 million 16 O’Neill Vintners & Distillers 1.2 million 17 Boisset Collection 1.1 million 18 Korbel Champagne Cellars 1.1 million 19 Wagner Family of Wines 1.1 million 20 Fior di Sole 1.1 million 21 Bonterra Organic Estates 1 million 22 Navigator Wine Collection 975,000 23 C. Mondavi & Family 900,000 24 Acclaimed Wine Company 800,000 25 Scheid Family Wines 760,000

