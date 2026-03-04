E&J Gallo Winery continued to lead the list of the largest wine suppliers in the U.S. in 2025, underscoring the Gallo portfolio’s reach to all types of consumers, data from a WineBusiness report shows. Gallo, which owns established producers like Orin Swift Cellars and Louis M. Martini as well as Gen Z-geared brands like Whiny Baby and BeatBox, sold 90 million cases of wine last year.
The Wine Group was ranked second with 43 million cases sold. This is the same placement as in 2024, though its number of cases sold jumped up by around 11 million, likely a result of its acquisition of major wineries from Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands — once a powerhouse in the U.S. wine business, as evidenced by its third-place rank in 2024 data — largely exited the wine business in 2025. It sold off several of its large brands but retains some of its higher-end labels, dropping out of the top 25 to No. 28 on the list. WineBusiness calls The Wine Group’s purchase of Constellation’s big-name wineries “the most significant transaction of 2025.”
Another big buy helped hoist Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits to third place with 17 million cases sold: In December, Trinchero purchased Mumm Napa from Pernod Ricard. Rounding out the ranks are Delicato Family Wines and Deutch Family Wine & Spirits in fourth and fifth with 16 million and 12 million cases sold, respectively.
The rest of the largest wine suppliers in the U.S. sold 6 million cases or fewer. The figure doesn’t dip below 1 million until Navigator Wine Collection, the 22nd largest supplier. Below is the entire list of the 25 largest wine suppliers in the U.S.
The 25 Largest Wine Suppliers in the U.S.
|Rank
|Winery
|U.S. Case Sales Volume
|1
|E&J Gallo Winery
|90 million
|2
|The Wine Group
|43 million
|3
|Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits
|17 million
|4
|Delicato Family Wines
|16 million
|5
|Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits
|12 million
|6
|Jackson Family Wines
|6 million
|7
|Treasury Wine Estates
|5.5 million
|8
|Ste. Michelle Wine Estates
|3.6 million
|9
|Bronco Wine Company
|3 million
|10
|WX Brands
|2.8 million
|11
|Precept Wine & Spirits
|2.8 million
|12
|The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.
|2.7 million
|13
|Bogle Family Wine Collection
|2.6 million
|14
|Foley Family Wines & Spirits
|1.9 million
|15
|J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
|1.3 million
|16
|O’Neill Vintners & Distillers
|1.2 million
|17
|Boisset Collection
|1.1 million
|18
|Korbel Champagne Cellars
|1.1 million
|19
|Wagner Family of Wines
|1.1 million
|20
|Fior di Sole
|1.1 million
|21
|Bonterra Organic Estates
|1 million
|22
|Navigator Wine Collection
|975,000
|23
|C. Mondavi & Family
|900,000
|24
|Acclaimed Wine Company
|800,000
|25
|Scheid Family Wines
|760,000
