Important figures in the drinks world often leave massive legacies behind their names — think Veuve Clicquot and Jack Daniel’s. But significant parts of their stories can easily go unnoticed, and reviving those lost details is largely the ethos behind Castle & Key.

Castle & Key is a distillery located in Frankfort, Ky., that honors forgotten parts of Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr.’s story. Taylor is the famed politician and distiller known as the father of the modern bourbon industry: He founded what would become Buffalo Trace and the eponymous E.H. Taylor, Jr. Though some of Taylor’s famous distilleries are still functioning today, one was neglected.

That was until 2014 when Castle & Key took over the abandoned space and started crafting whiskeys, vodkas, and gins there. From its historic origins to its modern-day innovations, here are seven things to know about Castle & Key.

