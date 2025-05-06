There are so many variables that go into ordering a Martini: Gin or vodka? Dry, wet, or dirty? Shaken or stirred? Olive or twist? (Dare we even mention on the rocks?) But beyond these traditional factors, there are even more possible modifiers that can go into each drinker’s personalized spec — and some are a bit out there.

Ordering a Martini “burnt” might make a bartender do a double-take. The flavor profile doesn’t immediately sound super appealing, and even seems a tad dangerous. Does it mean lighting the cocktail on fire à la certain styles of flare bartending? Gladly, no pyrotechnics are actually involved here. So what does this obscure Martini call actually mean? VinePair tapped Elaine Marlow, founder of Manhattan’s Bar Bonobo to share some insights.

Marlow says this build entails adding a splash of Scotch whisky to the classic cocktail or giving the glass a quick rinse with the spirit to impart a touch of flavor. In this case, “burnt” refers to the smoky, peaty flavors of Scotch — so it’s important to choose a bottle that really packs a punch of the spirit’s signature peat profile.

Though we’ve seen some pretty unexpected interpretations of a Martini — particularly when tasting through 32 of the city’s best — the concept of adding whisky into the mix still seems shocking. Though these savory, smoky flavors aren’t too far off from the Dirty Martini’s typical olive brine, so the concept tracks.

For those who are intrigued by the smoky flavors of Scotch or mezcal, but have still yet to come around to loving Martinis, it might be a good introduction to the category, especially for fans of mezcal Old Fashioneds.

While this drink might appeal to a certain audience, Marlow admits that it’s not a popular call to get at the bar. She doesn’t blame the drink’s unique name for its obscurity, but rather the divide between those dedicated to finding a great Martini and those devoted to sipping the finest bottles of Scotch. “I feel like Scotch drinkers are die-hard and order Scotch neat or on the rocks,” she says.

Though a splash of Scotch in your Martini might seem like a weird mash-up, we suggest giving the drink a try at least once — even if it might give the bartender some inspiration.

*Image retrieved from gawriloff via stock.adobe.com