At its core, the Martini is one of the most simple cocktails in existence: base spirit, vermouth, garnish, done. However, it’s also one of the only drink orders that is seldom accomplished in one or two words. Unlike Margaritas, Moscow Mules, Manhattans, and other canonical classics, simply ordering “a Martini” will yield a brief back and forth with the bartender. They’ll usually ask about preferred base spirit, quantity of vermouth, choice of garnish, and maybe a few other questions to figure out what the guest craves.

To streamline this process, the cocktail world has developed a catalogue of Martini-centric lingo tailored to making orders as succinct as possible. But how does “extra dry,” “filthy,” or “make it skate” translate in terms of ingredients and prep?

We’ve put together the following guide and infographic to spell it all out.

Calls Relating to Vermouth

Dry

According to “The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails,” a classic dry Martini spec is two parts gin, one part dry vermouth, two dashes of orange bitters, and an optional dash of absinthe. These days, not only are bitters — and even more so, absinthe — a rarity in Martinis, what constitutes a dry Martini has become a lot drier than prior. It’s now fairly common for bartenders to use anything from a 3:1 to 8:1 ratio of spirit to vermouth when a customer calls for a dry Martini.

Extra Dry

Extra dry is usually code for no vermouth at all, although some bartenders will add minute dashes of it or use vermouth to rinse the glass before adding gin or vodka. The trend of increasingly dry Martinis hit a fever pitch in the 1960s, and ever since there has been a group of drinkers who prefer ice-cold glasses of straight booze garnished with an olive or twist over more traditional Martini builds.

Wet

All Martinis are obviously wet in the literal sense, but ordering a wet Martini is the opposite of a dry Martini in terms of balancing the base spirit and vermouth. Typically, anything below a 2:1 ratio of gin or vodka to vermouth down to an equal-parts split can be considered as such. The drink will be softer and not as crisp as one with a heftier serving of gin or vodka.

50/50

A 50/50 Martini is a tad more wet than a wet Martini, being an equal-parts blend of base spirit and vermouth. The first published cocktail recipe bearing the Martini moniker is actually a 50/50 topped with absinthe, bitter, and gum syrup. But in light of the fact that Martinis have since come to lean heavier on base spirit proportions, 50/50 has become the new term for the original recipe. It may not be as popular as dry or dirty Martinis with the average drinker, but those in the industry often have a soft spot for 50/50s.

Perfect

The word “perfect” isn’t meant to be taken literally, as that would be quite subjective. Rather, “perfect” cocktails are ones that take a drink’s prescribed vermouth quantity and split it between both dry and sweet vermouth in equal proportions.

Reverse

A reverse Martini is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a Martini with the standard 2:1 ratio flipped, with vermouth being the star of the show and gin or vodka playing a supporting role. As the wettest of all Martini specs, a reverse Martini is the ultimate celebration of dry vermouth in this family of cocktails.

Calls Relating to Mixing

Shaken

Shaking is generally reserved for cocktails containing fresh juices, but some rebels love to have their Martinis shaken, too. The act will dilute the drink more than stirring, and the additional aeration achieved via shaking will give the Martini a softer, flatter mouthfeel — to each their own!

Stirred

As is the case with most spirit-forward drinks, stirring is the traditional method for chilling and mixing a Martini. Through stirring, the bartender has optimal control over the drink’s dilution, and the cocktail maintains a crisp texture. Visually, the Martini will also retain its crystal clear look, whereas shaking can yield a cloudy drink.

‘Make It Skate’

Unlike the other calls listed here, the phrase “make it skate” is tacked onto the end of a Martini order. The request means that the drinker wants a Martini that’s shaken with such vigor that the ice shatters in the tin, leaving tiny ice chips floating at the top of the finished drink. This ensures that the cocktail will continue diluting after it’s in the glass and will stay colder longer.

Calls Relating to Olive Brine

Dirty

A Dirty Martini is one that includes a small amount of olive brine — typically a quarter-ounce. The name stems from the fact that the brine gives an otherwise clear Martini a slightly green-brown hue. Dirty Martinis are savory, salty, and always come with a one- or three-olive garnish.

Extra Dirty

There is no unanimous decision of what constitutes an Extra Dirty Martini, but it’s essentially characterized by a larger addition of olive brine than what would go into a standard Dirty Martini. Anything upwards of a quarter-ounce could qualify, although specs will vary from bar to bar. Regardless, the drink should come with three skewered olives or more.

Filthy

For drinkers who simply can’t get enough olive brine, they can up the ante to a Filthy Martini. This drink will contain a tremendous quantity of olive brine, sometimes outweighing the rest of the Martini’s components in volume. The “filthy” aspect also usually transcends to new levels through the drink’s garnish. A blue cheese-stuffed olive is common, but some bartenders will also add garlic cloves to the skewer or swap out the olive for a pickled caper berry.

