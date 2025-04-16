After weeks of fierce competition, we finally crowned the winner of VinePair’s 2025 Martini Madness on April 7. (If you aren’t clued in to who won, check out the full bracket here!) Similar to the NCAA’s March Madness, this year’s bracket was full of surprising upsets and nail-bitingly close finishes.

Before we narrowed it down to one, we started with 32 of New York City’s most lauded and creative Martinis. And while there were some truly unique drinks in the bunch — ranging from garlic bread-infused specs to rum-spiked variations — we noticed some consistent trends emerge across the playing field.

From the wild popularity of savory, food-inspired drinks to the rise of blanc vermouth, here are eight things we learned from this year’s Martini Madness showdown.

Savory Expressions Reign Supreme

When Martini-mania first swept the nation in the ‘90s and early aughts, its countless riffs came in the form of sweet, fruity flavors like the notorious Appletini. This time around, bartenders are opting for more savory takes on the drink, with profiles leaning into salty, umami, smoky, or even vegetal territory. The idea of the savory Martini also ties in with a larger, industry-wide trend of crafting cocktails that resemble familiar foods.

We saw this concept play out across a number of this year’s competitors including the trendy Sour Cream & Onion at The Corner Store, San Sabino’s garlic bread-inspired riff, the veggie-forward Mirepoix Gibson at Sip & Guzzle, Manhatta’s very NYC-influenced take made with everything bagel seasoning and capers, and final four contestant Sunken Harbor Club’s red pepper and cucumber infused Immortal Martini. We also noticed a number of salty, seaweed-spiked expressions, and alt brines, including feta brine and pepperoncini brine for riffs on the classic Dirty Martini.

Glass Swaps Are the New Standard of Service

There’s nothing better than a Martini served in an ice-cold glass — except maybe a Martini served in an ice- cold glass twice. On several occasions during this year’s tournament, we were delighted by an unexpected mid-Martini glass switch — a playful concept where the bartender transfers the liquid from the original glass into a freshly frosted glass halfway through the drink. This technique keeps the Martini at peak chill from start to finish and adds a special touch of hospitality to the experience. Let’s just say we could get used to it.

Blanc Vermouth Is Perfect

Seeking dry vermouth alternatives has typically sent bartenders to the fortified wines of Spain’s Jerez triangle. But another contender has emerged in the form of blanc, or bianco, vermouth. Seven of this year’s contenders included the ingredient or a similar analog in their Martinis, with most opting to include it alongside dry vermouth rather than taking its place entirely. With blanc vermouth’s semi-sweet, fuller-bodied profile, this approach lands the drinks closer to a classic Dry Martini in profile, a Perfect Martini in composition, and a delightful in-between overall.

Bartenders Love Fords Gin; They Also Love Old Raj

Looking at the base spirits of the city’s top Martinis, a few gins emerged as tried-and-true favorites. Fords Gin features in this year’s final two competitors (Schmuck and Theodora) and also makes an appearance in Midnight Blue’s oregano-infused Martini. We also couldn’t help but notice that two of NYC’s most revered Martinis, including last year’s winner, Maison Premiere, and 2025’s final four contestant Le Veau d’Or, both use Old Raj. The somewhat surprising pick is a relatively unheard of gin from Scotland, but makes for a standout Martini.

Vodka or Gin? Why Not Both?

While many cocktail bars offer guests the choice between vodka or gin, we encountered a few house Martinis that took a cue from the Vesper and incorporated both. Clemente Bar’s expressive green curry and saffron- spiced version includes both spirits, as does the everything bagel-inspired Martini at Manhatta. Bar Madonna also served up an impressive Vesper riff crafted with both Bombay Sapphire gin and Ketel One vodka.

Vodka, Gin, and/or Other Spirits

While vodka and gin (or a combination of the two, see above) still dominate as leading liquors, we noticed a few unexpected spirits pop up across this year’s bracket. From rum and aquavit to shochu and Armagnac, these surprising additions (or, in some cases, substitutions) brought some serious complexity to this year’s top contenders.

Add a Splash of White Wine

While vermouth, an aromatized wine, has long been a standard inclusion in the classic Martini, we’re seeing more versions incorporate table wine into their builds, like the Savagnin-spiked Martini at Cafe Mado. Perhaps bars and restaurants are looking to make a lower-ABV addition to the drink, or hoping to amp up the cocktail’s crisp, refreshing notes. Either way, we were pleasantly surprised at how well wine works with the Martini’s flavor profile.

Clearly Defined Cocktail or Category? It Depends on the Bar

As the rounds unfolded and the strongest contenders emerged, it quickly became clear that New York’s best bars are taking two distinct approaches to the Martini: In one camp, there are those establishments aiming to keep the cocktail as true to its classic composition as possible, while still imprinting their own mark on the drink, via flourishes like Dukes-inspired and tableside preparations; glass swaps and sides of “dirty” ice; and DIY garnishes. In the other camp, there are bars that seem to view the Martini as a category of cocktails and a loose template to follow. Delicious though many of these interpretations were, quite how much they can be truly considered Martinis lies in the eyes (and palate) of the drinker. Ultimately, the question of clearly defined cocktail versus category of drinks was a battle that played out right to the final championship round.