Every Manhattan Neighborhood as a Drink, Mapped

Though only about 13.4 miles long, the island of Manhattan is remarkably diverse, with each block offering something different, whether it be architecture, fashion, cuisine, or even booze.

From the swanky hotel bars of the Upper East Side to the innovative cocktail institutions of the East Village and all the dive bars, red sauce joints, and bistros in between, there’s a lot of options when it comes to drinking in New York. Although intrepid drinkers can find a little bit of everything on every street, we decided to pick one drink that defines each distinct neighborhood the best.

Check out the map below to see the drink that represents each Manhattan neighborhood.

Harlem: The Harlem Cocktail

Though it might not be as well known as other New York-inspired cocktails like the Greenpoint or the Red Hook, Harlem also has a specialty cocktail that bears its name. The Harlem cocktail is thought to have originated at the neighborhood’s Cotton Club in the era immediately following Prohibition. The drink features gin, Maraschino liqueur, pineapple juice, and bitters with a cherry garnish.

Upper West Side: A Pint

The Upper West Side is brimming with beer bars, from old pubs and sports bars to spots more focused on craft brews. Spending a night in this neighborhood likely entails grabbing a lager and spicy buffalo wings while watching the game at Blondies, trying hard-to-find craft beers at George Keeley, and sipping a pint of Guinness at The Dead Poet.

Upper East Side: Gin Martini

From institutions like Bemelmans to the newly reopened Le Veau d’Or, the Upper East Side is consistently one of the best places to indulge in a Martini. While spots downtown might be experimenting with new seaweed or tomato-spiked variations, drinkers can always head uptown for a more classic expression.

Hell’s Kitchen: Vodka Soda

Known for its vibrant queer nightlife scene, going out in Hell’s Kitchen might involve drinking a lot of seriously strong Vodka Sodas from one of the many late-night bars and clubs that make the neighborhood popular for partying.

Midtown: Old Fashioned

As the center of many businesses based in the city, Midtown can evoke the “Mad Men”-era vibes that make you think of dark spirits and strong drinks — like the Old Fashioned. From power lunches to steakhouse dinners, you can expect to see an Old Fashioned on the table.

KTown: Somaek

Ever have a hard time picking between soju and beer at your favorite Korean BBQ spot? Well there’s no need to choose. Just order this popular cocktail made by pouring a shot or two of soju into a lager-style beer for a slightly fortified, but still refreshing drink. Somaek can be found on menus across Koreatown, but oftentimes if there’s beer and soju on the menu, you can ask for both and mix them up on your own.

Times Square: A Margaritaville Marg

With its 32-foot-tall replica of Lady Liberty, Margaritaville is the epitome of the kitschy chain restaurants this perpetually crowded neighborhood is known for. And while most New Yorkers might cringe at the sight of Times Square tourist traps, sometimes it’s fun to just go along with the bit and order an over-the-top Margarita.

Murray Hill: Beer & a Shot

Each year a fresh new batch of recent graduates flock to Murray Hill for its kind-of-but-not-really affordable housing and proximity to Midtown. With this infusion of young energy comes a certain type of college-era drinking, including cheap macro beers accompanied by shots.

Flatiron/NoMad: Manhattan

Not only is the stretch from the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park to the Empire State Building one of the most iconic in the city, but the area is currently undergoing a cocktail bar renaissance, so it seems worthy of the borough’s namesake drink.

Chelsea: Aperol Spritz

Not to call Chelsea basic, but yeah, it’s kind of basic. In addition to the High Line, Chelsea Market, and some shopping, it’s largely residential. But you can be certain that come the warmer months, people will be outside for brunch or happy hour with plenty of Aperol Spritzes.

West Village/Greenwich Village: Negroni

While the West Village is host to a number of diverse prestigious restaurants, its cuisine nowadays definitely leans Italian. From Via Carota and I Sodi to Don Angie and L’Artusi, the village certainly has a strong aperitivo culture. Not to mention the neighborhood’s celebrated aperitivo-inspired cocktail bar, Dante — with locations in both Greenwich Village and the West Village — that arguably catapulted the widespread popularity of the Negroni nationwide.

SoHo: Espresso Martini

SoHo is all about indulging in the latest of-the-moment designer trends, and what’s more of the moment than the Espresso Martini? Just try to walk by the Sant Ambroeus on Lafayette without spotting a few tired shoppers indulging in this buzzy drink.

Tribeca: Cosmopolitan

While a Manhattan certainly screams “NYC,” when people think of drinking in the Big Apple, they often end up thinking of the Cosmopolitan, thanks to its popularity on “Sex and the City.” This legendary pink drink was originally created by renowned bartender Toby Cecchini at The Odeon, the iconic Tribeca restaurant.

East Village: Naked & Famous

Home to both an abundance of popular dive bars and prestigious cocktail institutions, the East Village’s drinking culture is hard to pin down. But there’s no denying that the neighborhood’s famed bar Death & Co. is responsible for much of the cocktail revolution that still influences the area to this day. One of the more, well, famous concoctions to come out of this establishment was Joaquín Simó’s Naked & Famous. The combination of mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, and lime juice represents an important era with great innovation in the “equal-parts” cocktail realm.

Lower East Side: Gold Rush

Like the East Village, the Lower East Side was also an epicenter of the cocktail revolution of the early aughts, primarily led by the late Sasha Petraske and his acclaimed bar Milk & Honey. The institution famously had no set menu, making it an incubator for invention. The bar is credited with creating several modern classics, including the Gold Rush, a lovable combo of bourbon, lemon juice, and honey syrup.

Little Italy/Nolita: Red Wine

Although Manhattan has plenty of traditional red sauce Italian joints, it’s always special to treat yourself to a big plate of spaghetti and meatballs or chicken parm in the heart of Little Italy. And what better to wash it all down with than a fiasco of Chianti or a bottle of the house red?

Chinatown: Lychee Martini

The Martini has taken on many flavor profiles over the past few years, but the Lychee Martini remains one of the most popular, and nostalgic, riffs that drinkers still enjoy. The lychee fruit itself is native to southern China, and there it was often associated with luxury and royalty. Though the drink reached peak popularity in the ‘90s and early aughts, it staged something of a comeback at some of NYC’s hottest new bars.

Dimes Square: Natural Wine

Whether or not you subscribe to the notion of Dimes Square as a neighborhood, there’s no denying that this corner of the city is brimming with hot spots to drink natural wine. From Le Dive to Parcelle and the nearby Cellar 36, there’s an abundance of pét-nats and chillable reds flowing out onto the sidewalks.

Financial District: Guinness

True to its name, the Financial District is all about business. But at the end of the day when the deals are done and it’s time for a drink, locals can shuffle into The Dead Rabbit, the neighborhood’s acclaimed pub, for Irish coffee and a perfect pint of Guinness.

*Image retrieved from Tierney via stock.adobe.com