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Scotch is a simple beverage at its core. The whisky consists of three ingredients: barley, water, and yeast. The elements beyond this base are significantly more complex. Location, barrel aging, peat usage, and agricultural aspects like malting and milling push the liquid in a vast number of directions. Some of these paths result in brands that are household names even among non-Scotch drinkers, like Johnnie Walker, Dewar’s, The Glenlivet, or The Macallan.

Scotch’s transformation from straightforward ingredients to layered delights also yield a wealth of bottles that haven’t earned as much mainstream attention. But diving deeper into Scotch beyond the usual suspects can allow you to grow your appreciation for the category and challenge its myths, most notably the infamous “every Scotch is a peat bomb” false narrative.

Here, we rounded up 10 Scotch brands that may not be top-of-mind, but have more than a fair shot at capturing your heart. This list includes single-malt Scotch and blended Scotch, and it features a few bottles you may have seen in the wild, either at a bar or bottle shop.

Monkey Shoulder

Monkey Shoulder holds a unique place in the Scotch world. This blended Scotch consisting of Speyside whiskies primarily exists as a cocktail mixer, a notion the brand thoroughly embraces on its website. It does such a terrific job of staying in this lane, it’s become the de facto bottle bartenders reach for to make Scotch drinks. So even if you haven’t heard of it, you’ve likely tried it at a bar. It’s an essential bottle to have at home if you plan on making Scotch cocktails like the classic Bobby Burns or modern classic The Wildest Red Head. The reason it works so well is its agreeable flavor profile; gentle honey and vanilla underscore zippy citrus notes to create an easy, balanced expression versatile enough to support a wide range of cocktail ingredients.

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Glenglassaugh

You probably have someone in your life who remains convinced all forms of Scotch are akin to sinking their teeth into a pile of wet marshland. Heck, you may even be this person. Regardless of who that individual is, Glenglassaugh’s Sandend bottling contains the power to obliterate such misconceptions. Named after the seaside enclave of Sandend Bay, this Highlands beauty finished in bourbon, sherry, and manzanilla casks trades the sloggy bog for bright coastal bliss through tropical flavors like pineapple and grapefruit. These characteristics arguably make it the best bottle to gently introduce Scotch to a novice.

Ardbeg

While heavily peated Islay Scotch doesn’t fully define the category, it is undoubtedly the most well-known style. It can also be tough to get into simply because it’s associated with weird tasting notes like iodine and Band-Aid. These flavors are better than they sound, but you may need to work your way up the Islay ladder to fully appreciate their boldness. Ardbeg 10, the brand’s flagship expression. is well-suited to be that all-important first rung. It boasts intense Islay smokiness, but it pulls back its peaty punch ever so slightly to reveal brighter citrus flavors and a subtle sweetness. This deeper layer softens the expression without completely concealing its backbone, allowing you to get comfortable with the style. Plus, it makes a rather ideal float for a Penicillin.

Bruichladdich

Bruichladdich’s flagship expression “The Classic Laddie” pops off the shelves because of the way the bottle looks. Its singular solid teal color is radically different from the category’s standard clear vessel. This gives the bottle a slight air of mystery; this vibe can either discourage you from giving it a shot or compel you to scratch the itch of curiosity. It’s a good idea to opt for the latter. Doing so reveals a plot twist of sorts: Unlike most Islay Scotch expressions, which feature some level of peat influence, The Classic Laddie is unpeated. While you’ll pick up on some earthy notes here, you’re not going to get a whiff of smoke. This allows the liquid’s fruity, spicy, and subtly salty notes to wash over the palate unencumbered by anything hazy.

The Glendronach

The excellence of The Glendronach’s signature bottle is only part of the reason why you should know this brand. The Original 12 Year bottling serves as an ideal introduction to the remarkable handiwork of the brand’s master blender, Dr. Rachel Barrie. Dubbed “the First Lady of Scotch,” Barrie has spent more than three decades perfecting the art of Scotch at various distilleries throughout Scotland and through her science-driven work with the Scotch Whisky Research Institute in Edinburgh. While Barrie’s hand is also the driving force behind Glendronach’s sister brands, Glenglassaugh and Benriach, this Pedro Ximénez- and oloroso sherry cask-finished expression provides an exemplary example of her knack for creating Scotch that evokes a sense of place and time. In this case, its warm spice and autumnal fruits may mentally transport you to the front of a cozy fireplace.

Glengoyne

Simple processes can occasionally lead to complex creations. This axiom is why Glengoyne’s White Oak expression should be on the radar. The distillery takes a stripped-down approach to creating this non-age- statement whisky, maturing the juice in first-fill bourbon and North American virgin oak casks that were charred for less than a minute. The barrels’ influence is whisper-in-church subtle, allowing the liquid’s delightful pops of citrus, tropical fruit, flowers, and a touch of mint to shine front and center. This is the Scotch analogue to an acoustic version of a blistering rock song — you’ll recognize it as Scotch, but you’ll appreciate it for how different it is compared to more familiar bottles. While Glengoyne also produces an acclaimed and substantially pricier 24-year-old version of White Oak, this non-aged version delivers bliss for a fraction of the cost.

Compass Box

You may have a friend who turns their nose up at blended Scotch. If so, your friend isn’t as savvy about Scotch as they may think, and a quick sampling of Compass Box’s brilliant blends may make them feel like an ignoramus. While the brand offers a broad range of blended delights to enjoy, we feel the Artist Blend offers the easiest way to dive headfirst into their innovative portfolio. Inspired by the city of Edinburgh and featuring a blend of a half-dozen whiskies, including an already blended malt whisky from the Highlands, this creamy concoction delivers charming notes of baking spice, apple, and stone fruit with a hint of sweet caramel. Delicious on its own, this blend also stands up rather well in a Scotch cocktail like a Rob Roy.

Mortlach

The heart of Scotch beats in Dufftown. The quaint Speyside town is Scotland’s leading whisky producer. It’s also home to the well-known Scotch brands The Glenlivet and The Balvenie, further justifying its claim as the “malt whisky capital of the world.” Mortlach sits in the shadows of these two giant brands in terms of brand recognition, despite it being Dufftown’s first licensed distillery. At the same time, it’s arguably the Scotch with the biggest cult following among aficionados and it deserves a bigger turn in the spotlight. Its flagship 12-year expression is an outstanding place to start exploring the brand. Dubbed the “Wee Witchie,” it’s a bewitching double cask-matured single malt that effortlessly oscillates between light refined spice and gentle fruity sweetness throughout the tasting journey.

Auchentoshan

Lowland Scotch is generally unheralded compared to Scotch produced in the Highlands, Speyside, and Islay. As such, there are plenty of brands from this southernmost Scotch region that fly under the radar. But the region’s worth knowing because its distilleries typically produce gentle, unpeated expressions that drink like warm hugs. Auchentoshan’s signature American Oak expression provides an excellent way to ease into this regional comfort. The lack of peat allows the juice to causally drift into refreshing territory via crisp bursts of grapefruit and peach. Notes of coconut and vanilla courtesy of its maturation in ex-bourbon barrels add roundness and depth. The secret behind Auchentoshan’s delicate touch is its use of triple distillation to soften the barrel’s influence. It’s a cool and nerdy technique, and it’s the only distillery in Scotland to use it exclusively.

Smokehead

If Lemmy from Motorhead was a Scotch, he probably would have been the Smokehead Original. Made by Ian MacLeod Distillers from an undisclosed distillery whose identity is fiercely kept secret, this skull-adorned bottle of aggressively peated Islay Scotch instantly takes the pretentious starch that’s far too often (and unjustifiably) associated with Scotch. Some may argue it pulls this tactic off a little too well: Some Scotch purists may glance at the bottle and write it off. If you’re into peated whiskies, don’t make this mistake. Be forewarned, though: This bottle is uncompromising in its smoky boldness from start to finish, so it’s admittedly not going to be for everybody. Those who stick around will find the thick peaty essence gives way just enough to reveal notes of citrus, honey, and stone fruit. It’s a bottle that will stand out on your home bar beyond its brazen bottle design.